Preston’s first district game of the season was certainly a memorable one.
Quarterback Ty Hyde threw for 265 yards and four touchdowns — two to explosive wide receiver Scott Dunn — propelling the Indians to a gratifying come-from-behind 34-26 victory over visiting Century on Friday night.
It was sweet revenge for Preston’s football team, which got thumped by Century (52-0) a year ago. The Indians have won three straight games after falling to Logan in their season opener. It’s Preston’s first three-game winning streak since 2014.
“Obviously, we have every reason to be excited about this (win),” Preston head coach Eric Thorson said. “The kids practiced really hard. They’ve had this (game) on their calendar ever since we got blown out 52-0. And the big thing is last year Century was the big dog in the district, and so to have a win against them is just really special.”
Century signal caller Nathan Manning burned Preston with TD tosses of 50, 66 and 45 yards — two of them to Jovan Sowell — in the opening half. To their credit, the Indians (3-1, 1-0 district) played much better defensively in the final two quarters as they limited the visitors to six points.
The Indians were trailing 13-0 when Hyde connected with Cole Harris for a 44-yard scoring strike. Preston struck again later in the opening half on a 75-yard catch and run between Hyde and Dunn.
The Diamondbacks (2-2, 1-1) retook the lead at 20-13 on Mannings’ second TD pass to Sowell — this time in the second quarter.
Preston marched inside Century territory on the opening possession of the third quarter, but coughed up the pigskin. The Indians quickly got the ball back, though, and scored on a well-executed 21-yard fade from Hyde to Dunn, giving the hosts a 21-20 lead they wouldn’t relinquish.
Preston dented the scoreboard again later in the third quarter on an elusive 18-yard run by Andrew Iverson, who racked up 134 yards on 21 carries. Thorson gushed about Iverson and said he is “probably the toughest kid pound for pound I’ve ever met.”
The D-backs pared their deficit to 27-26 with 7:50 remaining in the fourth quarter — both teams missed a PAT in the second half — before Preston increased its advantage to 34-26 on a 43-yard reception by Dunn. Dunn was 10 yards behind the Century secondary when he made the catch.
Dunn and Harris each finished with more than 100 yards receiving for the Indians. Preston’s Isaiah Smith intercepted a Manning Hail Mary pass on the final play of the contest.
“The biggest thing was getting Scott Dunn active,” Thorson said. “We’ve tried the first three games to try and get him involved. Obviously, he was fighting some injuries the first game of the season, and the last two we’ve been trying to get him the ball, but just haven’t been effective. So, to see him finally open up, this being his senior season, it’s great. And he and Cole are on opposite sides of Ty, so we have weapons on either side of Ty, and the other receivers are effective too.”
PIRATES 18, BULLDOGS 0
West Side had a touchdown run in the first, second and third quarter, and stymied visiting Ririe with some huge red zone stands. The then-undefeated Bulldogs (3-1) marched inside the Pirate 10-yard line on three occasions in the second half, but were unable to capitalize on any of them. Additionally, West Side’s Ryan Beckstead picked off a Ririe pass in the red zone in the second quarter.
The Pirates (3-1) have only allowed a combined 15 points in their last three games.
“Well, the defense did a good job,” WS head coach Tyson Moser said. “We made too many mistakes that kept (Ririe) drives going. I think three times we had them either third and long or on fourth down, and made mistakes that kept their drives alive, but again we held them when we had to ... so it was kind of that bend-but-don’t-break mentality.”
Josh Reeder (15 yards), Jaxon Moser (6 yards) and Cage Brokens (19 yards) had TD scampers for the Pirates, who amassed 243 rushing yards on 37 attempts. Brokens once again led the way with 126 yards on 12 carries.
“I think we knew Cage would be a key component to this year’s team,” coach Moser said. “I didn’t know that he would be our main back and get the load of the carries. I thought we’d probably have to rotate him a little bit, but he’s doing a great job. ... He finally got a 100-yard game — he’s been really close to 100 a couple of times — so for a sophomore, he’s doing a really good job.”
Once again, West Side’s rush defense was superb. The Bulldogs only managed 62 yards on 37 attempts.
Taze Stegelmeier had a monster game for the Pirate defense as he recorded 20 tackles, one sack and forced a fumble. Wes Millburn and Hunter Abbott combined for 16 tackles, 4.0 sacks and two forced fumbles for West Side.
BEARS 17, GRIZZLIES 14
Bear River quarterback Josh Payne found paydirt on a pair of short runs, including what proved to be the game-winner with 3:24 left in the fourth quarter. The Grizzlies (1-5, 0-2 Region 11) took a 14-10 lead into halftime, but failed to score in the second half for the second straight week.
“Our kids played their hearts out,” Logan head coach Bart Bowen said. “I am so proud of how they fought. Our defense was great and put us in a position to win. We just couldn’t move the ball in the end.”
Both defenses played well on a rainy Friday. Logan cornerback Isaac Larsen forced two fumbles, recovered one of the ones he caused and picked off a pass. Larsen prevented a touchdown when he stripped Ren Fonnesbeck of the ball at the Grizzly 1-yard line in the second quarter.
The Bears (3-3, 2-0) took advantage of a muffed punt by the Grizzlies to score their first TD, a 5-yard run by Payne, midway through the opening quarter.
Logan quickly answered in its ensuing possession. Ethan Wilson found Jaylen Sargent for passes of 32 and 25 yards, setting the stage for running back Kade Thornley, who powered his way into the end zone from 5 yards out. Sargent finished with the lion’s share of Logan’s 187 yards through the air.
The Bears retook the lead midway through the second quarter on a 21-yard field goal by Dallas Moyes. Bear River marched inside the Logan 5, but the Grizzlies held their ground.
A 3-yard scamper by Thornley on a third-and-goal play gave Logan the lead, 14-10, with 1:43 remaining in the first half.
Both teams missed a field goal attempt in the less-than-ideal conditions.
Corbin Kierstead shined in the second half as he had a big 31-yard run to set up Payne’s game-winning TD.