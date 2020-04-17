It took a few more days, but spring high school athletes in Idaho ultimately suffered the same fate as their peers in Utah.
The Idaho High School Activities Association (IHSAA) made it official Friday when it announced the remainder of the high school spring sports seasons for the 2019-20 academic year have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The announcement came three days after the Utah High School Activities Association made the same decision.
“It is with sadness and regret that the Idaho High School Activities Association Board of Directors announces that all spring sport and activity seasons and all state tournaments are canceled," the IHSAA said in a press release. "This decision was based on guidelines established by Gov. (Brad) Little, the Idaho State Board of Education, as well as feedback from schools and districts throughout the state.”
There was a sliver of hope Idaho’s high school spring athletes would be able to resume their seasons, at least in an abbreviated form. However, those aspirations were dashed with Friday’s announcement.
"As the COVID-19 situation continued to evolve, it became apparent that these state events could not be held safely and still follow the parameters set by the governor, SBOE and the IHSAA,” the press release stated. “Our Board of Directors and office staff recognize the importance of participation in education-based activities. We empathize with the students, schools and communities that this decision impacts. The IHSAA also understands the disappointment that this will have on our student participants, especially the seniors who were looking forward to a final culminating event.”
Friday’s decision effectively wrapped up the prep careers of several student-athletes from Preston and West Side — the two Franklin County high schools that are in The Herald Journal’s coverage area.
Preston offers five IHSAA sanctioned spring sports in baseball, softball, track & field and boys and girls golf. Preston’s softball and baseball programs hadn’t played a single game when all spring sports were originally suspended in mid-March. The Indians were able to participate in one quad track & field meet hosted by Minico, and both golf programs played in one tournament.
“I’m extremely saddened by the cancellation of spring sports,” said Brent Knapp, the athletic director at Preston. “I was excited as a fan to watch my own son compete and, as an administrator, to see how the hours of preparation would translate in competition for Preston athletes. I am most sad for our seniors, who have dedicated years to their sports and will not be able to finish as seniors. Everyone remembers their senior year and this one will be remembered for not happening.”
Meanwhile, both of West Side’s IHSAA sanctioned athletic teams were able to showcase their talents once this spring. The Pirates played Green Canyon in softball on March 12, and their track & field program competed in a tri-meet with Logan and Mountain Crest on March 11.
West Side doesn’t have a baseball program, but its athletes are allowed to play on Preston’s team.
“My heart aches for these kids that have had their last and, for some, their best part of their senior year pulled out from underneath them,” said Tyler Telford, the athletic director at West Side.
Idaho became the 27th state to put an end to its prep spring sports seasons, joining neighboring states Oregon, Washington and Wyoming, in addition to Utah.
“The IHSAA Board’s highest priority will always be ensuring the health and safety of our student participants, schools and patrons,” the press release stated. "Situations like these will allow students to use the life lessons learned in education-based activities to cope with the adversity as well as they possibly can. We look forward to getting together and playing when the time is right and it can be done safely”