Sending a statement was the goal Tuesday night.
Message sent and delivered.
In a battle for first in Region 11, the Grizzlies were on a mission Tuesday night at Crimson Gym. The Logan girls basketball team trailed early, but Amber Kartchner heated up in the second quarter, and the Grizzlies used a big run to grab control against visiting Ridgeline. Logan stayed in front the rest of the way for a 64-54 victory and sole possession of first place.
“Before the game we were talking about trying to make a statement,” said Kartchner, who nearly had a triple-double as she had 29 points, 11 rebounds and seven steals. “I think we did that.”
In other region action Tuesday, the home teams held serve. Sky View finished strong for a 59-49 win over visiting Mountain Crest. Green Canyon jumped on Bear River early and cruised to a 62-45 victory.
Trailing by six late in the first quarter, Kartchner converted a three-point play for the Grizzlies (11-3, 5-0 region). The senior then became a personal wrecking crew against the Riverhawks (11-5, 4-1) to start the second quarter.
Kartchner converted another three-point play to tie the game after coming up with a steal to begin the second period. Kartchner would score the first seven points of a 12-0 run by Logan to begin the quarter. She came up with three steals during the stretch as the Grizzlies surged in front and never trailed again on the way to their eighth straight win.
“Our coach always tells us to have tough D, that defense sparks everything,” Kartchner said. “Talk it up on D and it gives you energy. We just tried to focus on our defense.”
Which is exactly what Logan head coach Morganne Madsen wanted from her team after the first quarter.
“We’ve always talked about how our defense gets our offense going,” Madsen said. “I think that’s what did it for us.”
Kartchner was tough to guard, but also proved her worth on the defensive end. Ridgeline’s Haley Anderson came into the game averaging 18.3 points a game. She finished with three and didn’t get many looks to even attempt shots.
“Amber (Kartchner) was dialed in tonight,” Riverhawk head coach Ainsli Jenks said. “Amber is an incredible player, and they had other players step up and hit shots. ... They (Grizzlies) were really focused in on her (Anderson). Kartchner guarded her the whole game, and she is so athletic.”
The soft-spoken Kartchner was all business Tuesday.
“I told myself I wasn’t going to let her (Anderson) score,” Kartchner said.
“That’s kind of the game plan right? Try and shut down their best players,” Madsen said. “We talked before the game about knowing where she (Anderson) is at, at all times. We put Amber on her, and she was up for the task.”
Joining Kartchner in double-figure scoring was Alec Kennington with 11 points, and she also had four assists. Milly Garren came off the bench to score six points and grab eight rebounds.
“I can’t help but be happy,” Madsen said. “We’ve been working really hard for this. I’m happy we are going out and focusing on executing our game plan.”
The Riverhawks were led by Sarah Litchford with 18 points, six rebounds and six assists. Nia Damuni netted 14 points, while Macie Brown grabbed 11 rebounds.
“Nia played well tonight,” Jenks said. “... We are still in a good position. We go back to work and learn from this game.”
The Grizzlies scored the first point Tuesday night, but then the Riverhawks responded. Back-to-back 3-pointers by Damuni and Anderson gave Ridgeline a 10-3 lead.
Garren scored four straight points, and Kartchner had a three-point play to pull the hosts within 13-10 at the end of the first quarter.
Logan made the game-changing run to start the second, building a 22-13 lead. It took Ridgeline more than four minutes to make a field goal.
“We had a good start, but then went a long time without scoring and couldn’t get defensive stops,” Jenks said.
Kartchner finished with 15 points, four rebounds and four steals in the second quarter. The Grizzlies took a 34-28 lead into the break.
“Amber is a huge asset for us,” Madsen said. “She helps get the game going for us. She is a really good facilitator. The other girls respond well to that.”
Damuni hit a 3-pointer to start the second half as the Riverhawks got within three. However, the Grizzlies responded with an 8-0 run. Taylor Rose scored her first points of the game, going 4 of 4 from the foul line during that stretch.
A 7-0 surge later in the third gave Logan a 53-38 lead. Kartchner hit her lone trey of the game, then grabbed a rebound and went coast-to-coast for a layup. The Grizzlies took a 53-41 lead into the fourth.
“We just, defensively, couldn’t get the stops,” Jenks said. “We were scoring on offense, but just couldn’t get stops. ... The deficit just became too much against a really good team. When you can’t get D stops, you just can’t completely close the gap.”
Ridgeline scored the first five points of the fourth. Litchford went to work in the paint as she had eight of her 18 points in the final quarter. However, the Riverhawks could get no closer than five.
Kennington hit a big 3-pointer, and the Grizzlies made enough free throws down the stretch. For the game, Logan sank 23 of 29 foul shots.
“We have been getting better every game,” Kartchner said. “We are talking better, boxing out better, just everything. ... We can still get better because we have lapses here and there. I just feel can keep getting better and better.”
BOBCATS 59, MUSTANGS 49
At Smithfield, Sky View got the start it wanted. The Bobcats (10-5, 2-3) built a 18-11 lead against Mountain Crest (6-10, 1-4).
“Tonight was a battle from start to finish,” SV head coach Vanessa Hall said. “Mountain Crest is a tough team. We were able to knock down some key shots early on and build a little bit of a lead.”
Mountain Crest fought back in the second to get within 28-25 at the break. The Bobcats took a 39-35 lead into the fourth.
“I’m proud of the way our girls responded,” Hall said. “We knocked down some key free throws in the fourth quarter to secure the win.”
Sky View hit 7 of 10 foul shots in the fourth and was 9 of 14 for the game. Addey Merrill was perfect at the free throw line in the fourth, sinking all four of her attempts.
The Bobcats were led by Hannah Radford with 19 points as she began the game with nine in the first quarter. Melanie Hiatt added 12 points, and Macy Hellstern had 11.
The Mustangs had eight 3-pointers in the game, as Havyn Brown had half of them and finished with a team-best 19 points. Sadie Coggins netted 14 points, hitting a trio of shots from beyond the arc. Paige LaRocco had seven points.
WOLVES 62, BEARS 45
Green Canyon didn’t waste any time in jumping on Bear River at North Logan.
The Wolves (11-4, 3-2) built a 29-7 lead after the first quarter and took a 45-25 lead into halftime against the Bears (5-11, 0-5).
“We are really proud of our girls and the way they played tonight, especially in the first half,” GC head coach Alexis Bird said. “They were active and intense on defensive and patient and unselfish on offense. This is such a fun group of girls to coach, and we are very proud of them.”
The Wolves also got some good news when Sarah Blau returned after spraining her ankle in the last game. She had nine points.
Leading Green Canyon was Maren McKenna with 17 points, eight rebounds, two steals and two blocked shots. Jayden Beach chipped in 12 points, while Landree Spackman added nine points and four assists.
IDAHO
PRESTON 63, POCATELLO 35
The Indians from Franklin County opened district tournament play on the right foot with a home win Tuesday night against the other Indians of the league.
“It’s hard to complain too much about a district game you win by 28 points and go 12 of 12 at the foul line, but in reality we didn’t play that well,” Preston head coach Ryan Harris said. “We missed a bunch of layups and gave up too many offensive rebounds.”
Preston (16-6) held Pocatello (3-16) to just two points in the opening quarter as the hosts took a 13-2 lead into the second quarter. Preston took a 24-13 lead into the break. In the second half, the Tribe outscored Pocatello by 17 points.
Riley Ward led Preston with 13 points. Kylie Larsen finished with 11 points, seven rebounds and two blocks. Sydnee Marlow had 10 points, nine rebounds and three steals. Addison Moser and Mickayla Robertson each had eight points. Hailey Meeks led the team with eight assists, three steals and two blocks.
“We have a big match up Thursday at Century, and I know the girls are excited and looking forward to that,” Harris said. “This is the game we’ve been preparing for all season.”