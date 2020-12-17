A trio of high school basketball teams from Cache Valley took care of business on Day 1 of the Preston Indian Classic.
Sky View rallied past Marsh Valley (Idaho), Mountain Crest buried 13 3-pointers and held off Bonneville (Idaho), and Preston capped off Thursday's action by blowing out Sugar-Salem. The Bobcats will now square off against Twin Falls (Idaho) in Friday's first semifinal game, followed by the Mustangs and Indians.
Mountain Crest earned its first win of the 2020-21 campaign thanks to its shooting prowess from beyond the arc, coupled with with some gritty play. The Mustangs (1-3), who prevailed 70-63, outscored the Bees in each of the final three quarters after trailing 24-20 heading into the second.
Joseph Hunsaker and Miles Croshaw drained five 3-balls apiece and netted 17 and 15 points, respectively, for the Mustangs. Tanner Bone chipped in with 10 points, followed by Nick LeFevre and Caden Jones with eight apiece.
"Proud of the effort that the guys played with tonight," MC head coach Kevin Andersen said. "We had a lot of hustle plays tonight."
Sky View (3-1) trailed Marsh Valley (3-2) after each of the first two quarters, but heated up offensively enough to secure a 66-63 victory. The Bobcats exploded for 26 points in the third quarter.
Hayden Howell knocked down four of his six 3-balls in the third quarter and finished with 20 points for the Bobcats, who got 14 from Jackson Schumann, 10 from Evan Hall and eight from Titan Saxton. Schumann made some big defensive plays late in the game to help preserve the victory.
"It was a back-and-forth game," SV head coach Kirk Hillyard said. "They are very quick and good shooters. We gave them confidence in the first half and were in for a battle the rest of the game. We came out of halftime with good defensive intensity and had a lot of guys step up and make shots in the second half."
There was no drama in the nightcap as Preston poured in 24 points in the first quarter and put the clamps on Sugar-Salem (1-6) en route to a 64-26 drubbing of the Diggers. In the process, the Indians (4-0) extended their winning streak to 26.
It was a balanced scoring effort from Preston, which got 12 points from Brecker Knapp, 10 apiece from Braden Hess and Cole Harris, eight from Tyler Lindhardt and seven from two more players.
"I liked our energy," PHS head coach Tyler Jones said. "I thought it was a great start. We've had some slow starts this year in our games and I thought our (defensive) pressure (was great). We got a lot of deflections, which led to easy baskets and transition baskets, and got us really going. And that was good to see because we haven't really done that in a game yet this year."
Three other local teams were in action Thursday. Logan extended its winning streak to four with a 68-52 road triumph over Park City (2-2). Meanwhile, it was a rough night for Ridgeline and Green Canyon against a pair of talented opponents. The Riverhawks fell on the road to 6A American Fork, 67-44, while undefeated Desert Hills (5-0) dispatched of the Wolves, 82-59, on Day 1 of the Coach Walker Classic in St. George.
The Grizzlies (5-1) trailed by one point at the half, but took control by winning the third and fourth quarters by a 36-19 scoreline. Jadin Penigar went off for 28 points for Logan and sank four of his five 3-balls in the second half. Isaac Tuft also converted on five shots from downtown on his way to 15 points for the Grizzlies, who got 11 points from Will Jensen and nine from Jaelin Hoth.
"We were a completely different team in the second half after starting out sluggish in the first half," LHS head coach Logan Brown said. "Our guys really responded well. Jadin and Tuft were on fire and their teammates kept finding them. I thought Ethan Davis really distributed the ball well. Our bench was huge. We have some guys out due to injury and we couldn't have got the win without (our bench)."
Deseret Hills outscored Green Canyon 16-7 in the second quarter to take a commanding 34-20 lead into the locker room, and then racked up 31 points in the third quarter to slam the door. The Thunder improved to 3-0 against Region 11 teams this season, to boot, adding to their wins against Sky View and Ridgeline.
Cade DeBoard led the Wolves (3-1) with 25 points, while Brady Smith netted all nine of his points in the second half.
American Fork (6-2) buried Ridgeline (3-4) under an avalanche of 28 second-quarter points and led by 27 at the half, 47-20. Chase Hall finished with 10 points for the Riverhawks, followed by Jake Smith with eight.