A trio of Cache Valley high school girls basketball teams earned wins on Tuesday night.
Green Canyon, Logan and Sky View all played well in the final quarter to pull away from their opponents. Meanwhile, Mountain Crest was edged on the road by Spanish Fork, 56-51.
Preston was the lone Cache County team in action Wednesday, and it was a good night for the Indians, who remained undefeated in district play. Preston used a 11-0 run in the third quarter to take control for good in its 43-24 road triumph over Minico.
The Indians (8-2, 4-0) limited the Spartans (2-7, 1-5) to 15 points over the final three quarters. Minico scored the first 10 points of the contest, but Preston didn’t panic.
Cassee Pugmire scored seven of her team-high nine points in the third quarter for Preston, which got eight points from Kylie Larsen and seven from Mickalya Robertson. Sydnee Marlow drove home the final nail in the proverbial coffin with a very nice euro step move that resulted in a three-point play late in the fourth quarter.
“This is the second time coming off of a loss that we’ve started slow, but have been able to turn it on and get going, especially in the second half,” PHS head coach Ryan Harris said. “I was proud of the girls to be able to fight through some early adversity and then win in dominating fashion.”
Green Canyon outscored Stansbury 27-16 in the second half, including 14-7 in the fourth quarter, to prevail on the road, 47-35, and remain unbeaten on the season. The Stallions (2-2) didn’t score more than 10 points in any of the quarters.
Kennedy Eskelson shined on both ends of the floor for the Wolves (4-0) as she finished with 16 points, six steals, five rebounds and four assists. Brooke Monson chipped in with eight points, Allee McKenna pulled down eight rebounds and Shante’ Falslev added nine points — all on 3-pointers — and four steals.
“It was great to get another road win,” GC head coach Alexis Bird said. “We still have a lot we want to work on and get better at, but we like the progress we are seeing.”
Sky View earned a wild 63-56 overtime win over visiting Morgan. The Bobcats jumped out to a 21-7 lead after the first quarter and held an eight-point advantage heading into the final eight minutes of regulation. The Trojans (1-4) rallied in the fourth quarter to force overtime, but the Bobcats (3-2) regrouped and won the extra period, 13-6.
“It was a hard-fought game tonight,” SV head coach Vanessa Hall said. “Morgan is a great team and is super physical. Our girls played tough tonight. I thought we played extremely hard in the overtime, fighting back after Morgan made a run in the fourth quarter. It was great to see our girls win a close game. It was a great team win.”
Melanie Hiatt was a force down low for the Bobcats as she paced the hosts in points (15) and boards (16). Macy Hellstern also put together a solid all-around performance for Sky View as she contributed with 13 points, six rebounds and five assists.
Gracie Rigby and Kaytlin Smart netted 11 points apiece for the Bobcats, and Smart blocked three shots.
Logan has now reigned supreme in four of their last five games after beating Box Elder at home, 63-50. The Grizzlies (5-2) dominated the fourth quarter, outscoring the Bees (1-5), 22-10.
Ginger Anderson enjoyed a breakout performance for the Grizzlies as she scored 18 points on 8 of 9 shooting from the field, and pulled down six rebounds. Amber Kartchner recorded 20 point, four steals and two blocks for Logan, while Alec Kennington netted 15 points.
“We had a hard-fought win,” Logan head coach Josh Zentner said. “Box Elder played tough. It was really good to see Ginger Anderson and Alec Kennington have a good game ... to help Amber. I thought our defense late was very tough. A good start after coming back from (the) St. George (tournament).”
The Mustangs took a 27-26 halftime lead against the Dons (1-3), who made enough plays down the stretch to emerge victorious. Mountain Crest (3-3) only trailed by two points heading into the fourth quarter.
“We started this game off really strong with only seven turnovers in the first half,” MC head coach Megan Smith said. “For us, that’s progress. ... Missed layups and free throws hurt us this game and, I think for us, it’s going to come down to that most games. If we can put the ball in the hole with the easy stuff, we will be fine.”
Havyn Brown led the Mustangs with 10 points, while Teagan Hall and Manaia Tupuola combined for 17.