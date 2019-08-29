It was another Region 11 golf outing for the boys Thursday afternoon and another win by the Bobcats.
While it is competitive, the Sky View boys are just a bit better than the rest of the region right now. The Bobcats took the second official region tournament by 11 strokes over second-place Green Canyon at Logan River Golf Course, 291 to 302.
Leading the way for the Bobcats was Hayden Kleven. The senior started his round with a bang and finished with a 5-under-par 66. It was his best-ever score at the River and tied his career-best score.
“It was good. Normally I don’t shoot that here,” Kleven said. “It was awesome to come out and shoot that.”
His previous best round at Logan River was an even-par 71.
Also having a career day was Green Canyon junior Jace Blotter. He carded a 2-under-par 69 to tie for second with Bear River’s Jaret Giles. Three early birdies helped Blotter get going as he bettered his best score at the River by more than 10 strokes.
“I hit the ball really good and putted really, really good,” Blotter said. “I was hitting my irons the best that I have.”
With Blotter going low and Jordan Alder tying for sixth with a 3-over-par 74, the Wolves edged Bear River by two strokes as a team. The Bears finished at 304, followed by Ridgeline (310), Logan (314) and Mountain Crest (314).
“We have a good team and will do good,” Blotter said of the Wolves.
While Bobcat head coach Eric Kleven continues to tell his kids they are underdogs, Sky View is playing like defending region champs.
Hayden Kleven began his round on No. 18. He had a nice drive to start the day, used a pitching wedge to get on the green and drained a 15-foot putt for eagle.
“I was like, ‘this is what we like,’” Hayden Kleven said. “I just tried to keep it going from there. I tried to get the putter going, which is what we have been working on. I wanted to use the same ball the whole day and I used the same ball. I was pretty stoked to do that.”
While he was working on his putting, there was a short putt on his second hole that didn’t drop and just missed a putt for birdie on his last hole or he could have gone lower. Still, he had a day to remember.
Despite missing a short putt on his second hole, he responded with a birdie on his third hole. He finished the day with the eagle, four birdies and one bogey.
“I was just trying to take it one hole at a time,” Hayden Kleven said. “I just wanted to forget the other holes and play the hole I was on. ... I wanted to give it my all today.”
The Bobcats had four players finish in the top 11. Four scores count toward the team score. Ryan Seamons (74) was fourth, Logan Cromwell (76) tied for ninth and Hayden Howell (77) tied for 11th.
“I think we are the team to beat,” Hayden Kleven said. “I know teams want to beat us, but we want to keep winning it all. ... We always come in wanting to win, but don’t come in too overconfident.”
Ridgeline was led by Jacob Mann (73) and Austin Pond (76).
Anthon Wooley (75) and Jake Anderson (77) were the leaders for Logan.
Lance Fristrup (74) was the top Mountain Crest golfer.