The opportunity to play at well-respected collegiate soccer programs is a reality for a pair of Cache Valley athletes.
Ridgeline senior Abbie Kotter, one of the most decorated local players in recent memory, has signed to play at perennial Top 25 program BYU, while Preston senior Alexis Harris has finalized her commitment with junior college power Peninsula (Washington).
Kotter first caught the attention of BYU as an eighth-grader, was offered a scholarship in the summer of 2017 and verbally committed to the Cougars a couple of months later. The Providence native made it official by signing a national letter of intent last November.
The Cougars are coming off one of their best seasons in school history as they went 21-1-1 last fall and advanced to the Elite Eight of the NCAA College Cup, where they lost to eventual national champion and top-ranked Stanford. BYU beat Boise State, Louisville and North Carolina State by a combined margin of 12-1 in the first three rounds of the NCAA tourney.
"I'm so excited," Kotter said. "Even though a lot of the starting players were seniors and they're gone, I'm excited to come in as a freshman, and I intend to come in and make a difference right from the get go."
Kotter was courted by several renowned Division I programs after making a splash on the national scene. The daughter of Tricia and Kurt Kotter made an impression in front of scouts for the U.S. national team as a then-15-year-old playing club soccer for La Roca. Kotter ended up getting invited to compete in three different U16 national team camps, and once scored a goal and assisted on another in a 5-1 U.S. victory over Belgium.
"Just looking back, it almost seems unreal," Kotter said. "It was definitely one of the best experiences of my life. All three camps brought something new and I'm so grateful for (those experiences)."
Kotter ended up rolling her ankle after the second national camp and, after the third camp, underwent foot surgery when a MRI reveled a more serious injury. It was at that point Kotter elected to play at the high school level again — something she hadn't done since she was a freshman.
After a two-year absence, Kotter helped propel Ridgeline into unchartered territory. The Riverhawks captured their first-ever region title last fall as No. 2 contributed with nine goals — in eight different matches — and 13 assists en route to garnering first-team all-state honors. Ridgeline went 15-4-1 and lost a 2-1 heartbreaker to top-ranked Ogden in the championship match of the 4A state tournament. The Riverhawks controlled the run of play for large stretches of that game against a talented Tigers squad.
Kotter teamed up with fellow senior London Miller, a first-team all-state forward and future Utah Valley University player, and junior forward Halle Van Yperen to give the Riverhawks a dynamic 1-2-3 punch in the attack.
"I had this injury and it just kind of brought everything back into perspective, and I decided to just go with my gut and play (the) high school (season)," said Kotter, who secured a spot on the 2018-19 Top Drawer Soccer Top 50 list. "And I am so glad that I did it. Just to be with all of the girls and to play with my friends and make new friends (was amazing). Not only did we have awesome chemistry and it was so much fun, we did super well. Being able to play at Rio-Tinto (Stadium) was so fun."
Kotter, who played in the midfield and up top for the Riverhawks, was one of five players BYU signed as part of its 2020 recruiting class. She was recruited by the Cougars as a forward — a position she played for La Roca and the U.S. U16 national team.
A few BYU players have recently earned the right to compete in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL), which is the highest level of professional soccer in the United States. Does Kotter have aspirations of playing professionally?
"I'm definitely open to the possibility of playing professional soccer," Kotter said. "I think that would be so fun. It would fulfill my 5-year-old dream, but there's just so many possibilities right now. But I feel like I'm in such a good place for my college career and I want to focus on college first. And then I know BYU is a perfect place for me to be and grow if I do want to pursue professional soccer."
Kotter made it a point to thank her parents and all of her coaches "for all of the support I've received" in achieving her goal of playing college soccer.
Competing at the next level has also been a long-time objective of Harris, who was a three-year starter for Preston as a wing forward.
"It means a lot," said Harris, a three-sport athlete who was Preston's starting point guard and competes as a hurdler and sprinter for the track & field program. "I've wanted to play college ball since I can remember. My dad played college football, so growing up it was just something that I always wanted to do. And so now that I have the opportunity to do that, I'm really excited and I'm really grateful for everybody who's helped me get to where I am."
The daughter of Jill and Ryan Harris scored 10 goals and assisted on six others as a senior for the Indians, who went 12-6-2 and finished third in their 10-team conference. Preston has developed into one of the top programs in Idaho's 4A classification, and several of its players have gone on to play at the next level over the past five-plus seasons.
Harris is grateful to continue that tradition.
"This is really exciting because, honestly, we have a really talented group of girls come through every single year, and so having (colleges) look at everybody, I just think the program's finally getting what it deserves, getting recognition for all of the good things (we've accomplished)," she said.
A lot of the schools in Peninsula's conference were recruiting Harris, who started noticing how dominant the Pirates were when researching that league, the Northwest Athletic Conference (NWAC). The Preston native then reached out to the Peninsula coaching staff and sent a highlight clip to head coach Kanyon Anderson, who emailed her back and invited her on a recruiting trip.
Harris visited the Port Angeles-based college last October, "kind of committed" at the end of the trip and signed with the Pirates at the end of January. Harris was able to practice with the team as it was preparing for the NJCAA Division I national tournament.
From 2011-19, Peninsula has been a junior college powerhouse as it has posted an impressive record of 177-15-8, including an astounding 134-4-4 mark in NWAC play. The Pirates went 21-1-0 in 2019 and were ranked eighth in the final United Soccer Coaches Top 25 Poll.
Harris aspires to eventually showcase her talents at a four-year program, much like former Preston High standouts Katie Call (BYU-Hawaii), Paige Moser-Tews (Utah State) and Morgan Hall (Idaho State) did after playing two seasons at the JUCO level.
"(Peninsula) had six sophomores this past year and five of them signed on to four-year programs," Harris said. "And the other girl, I kind of talked to her, and she just didn't really want to keep playing. And talking to the coach, I told him ... that I want to go on to a four-year program, and he just told me that through their program if I want to play on, I'll get the opportunity to. So I have very high expectations of doing that."