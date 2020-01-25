HYRUM — The 2018-19 high school season was a bit of a rebuilding one for the Sky View girls swimming program, but it’s fair to say the Bobcats are back.
Sky View withstood a stern challenge from Ridgeline to add to its recent collection of region titles. The Lady Bobcats racked up 313 points to reign supreme at the Region 11 Championships on Saturday at the Stang Aquatic Center.
“The girls really put in a lot of time and effort into bettering themselves,” SV head coach Marcus Singleton said. “When we started out the season we weren’t really looking like we could (win region) ... but here today they showed the time and effort that they did put in, because they swam really well. It was exciting to see.”
Ridgeline also showed its collective mettle en route to amassing 274.5 points. It’s the second straight year the Riverhawks have placed second at this meet. Green Canyon was third with 206 points, followed by Mountain Crest (162), Logan (118) and Bear River (96.5).
The Bobcats needed to be sharp to capture their fifth region championship in the last six years because the Riverhawks pieced together arguably their best meet of the 2019-20 campaign. Sky View’s depth was on full display Saturday as it was able to prevail despite only winning three of the 11 events — three fewer than Ridgeline. The Bobcats overcame the Riverhawks’ star power by finishing second in eight of the events and having a myriad of different girls score points.
No Sky View swimmer won both of her individual events, but five of them placed in the top four in each of their individual races. Two Bobcats, Allison Dean and Jenna Gibbons, came close to claiming a trio of gold medals.
For starters, Dean and Gibbons teamed up with Allie Schwartz and Katelyn Wallace to win the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 2 minutes, 1.21 seconds. Gibbons was the champion in the 100 breaststroke (1:09.46) and the runner-up in the 50 freestyle (26.72), while Dean was triumphant in the 100 backstroke (1:02.90) and the silver medalist in the 500 free (5:33.90). Dean shaved a whopping 16 seconds off her seed time in the 500 free.
“I feel like it was a really good day for us and not only me, but for everybody,” Dean said. “And I was just really happy with how I performed because I’ve just been working so hard every day. ... And we obviously couldn’t have done it without Marcus. He’s such a good coach and he’s just always pushing us to be our best.”
In addition to combining forces with Dean and Gibbons to emerge victorious in the 200 medley relay, Schwartz and Wallace also fared well in their individual swims. Wallace was the runner-up in the 100 free (58.58) and 100 back (1:03.05), as was Schwartz in the 100 butterfly (1:04.36) and 200 IM (2:21.77).
Additionally, Sky View’s Ellie Legler was the bronze medalist in the 500 free (5:44) and placed fourth in the 200 free (2:10.52). Other Bobcats who finished in the top four in an individual event were Sarah Olsen in the 200 IM (third, 2:27.46), Emily Jenkins in the 50 free (fourth, 27.52) and Dana Kim in the 100 free (fourth, 1:01.91).
It was a very, very good day for Ridgeline veterans Carly Eubanks and Hailey Rigby, who secured gold medals in all four of their races. Rigby and Eubanks were teammates on the triumphant 200 free and 400 free relays squads, which clocked in at 1:45.04 and 3:49.07, respectively. Savannah Christensen — the runner-up in the 200 free (2:04.58) — swam legs in both of those relays, while Sarah McNeil competed in the 200 free relay and Ava Caliendo in the 400 free relay.
Eubanks lowered a pair of her school records Saturday as she dropped time in the 50 free (25.11) and 100 free (55.27). However, the junior was arguably more excited with how both of her relay teams performed.
“I’m just loving (this meet) because it’s such a team sport,” Eubanks said. ... “It seems like an individual sport, but every person is a contribution to the team, and so to be on a relay team that’s able to be successful just shows how much a team can pull together when you do your best. I love it when my teammates cheer me on and I love cheering on my teammates.”
Rigby shaved a significant amount of time in her two individual event titles — the 200 IM (2:18.34) and 100 fly (1:04.00). She also broke the program record in both races, to boot.
“It’s been incredible,” Rigby said. “Honestly, I look at my times and I am just in awe because I know that our coach has prepared us for this. And almost at the point where we don’t believe that we can do it, we come to region and we see that we can do it, and we drop our times. And it just feels so good.”
Rigby and Eubanks were two of three female athletes who earned the right to stand on the top position of the podium in both of their individual swims. The other was Green Canyon sophomore Kaylee Coats, who beat all comers in the 200 free (2:02.64) and 500 free (5:33.65).
Coats held off Dean by a quarter of a second in a thrilling 500 free showdown.
“It feels awesome,” Coats said. “... We’ve been working really hard at practices trying to drop our times and a lot of pace work, and it’s nice to see that it’s paying off. It was a good day.”
In addition to Coats, two of her teammates finished in the top four in both of their individual swims. Mia Huebner recorded the second-fastest time in the 100 breast (1:14.25) and was fourth in the 100 fly (1:06.38), while Abbey Erickson placed third in the 100 free (58.91) and fourth in the 100 back (1:06.06).
Mountain Crest was led by Emilee Leishman, who was the bronze medalist in the 200 free (2:08.67) and occupied the No. 4 spot on the podium in the 500 free (5:48).
Logan’s Chessy Xu placed third in the 100 fly (1:05.91). Other Cache Valley athletes who finished in the top four in an individual event were MC’s Hanna Evans in the 100 back (third, 1:06.01) and Hannah Isom in the 100 breast (fourth, 1:17.45), and RHS’s Alexa Carlson in the 100 breast (third, 1:16.50) and Caliendo in the 200 IM (fourth, 2:28.54).
Next up for the Region 11 competitors is the 4A State Championships, which will take place Feb. 7-8 at BYU.