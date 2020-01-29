HYRUM — Sky View rallied to down a pesky Mountain Crest team on the road, surviving for a 46-42 win in overtime in a Region 11 girls basketball game at the ICON Activity Complex.
With 37 seconds left to go in the contest, the Bobcats (7-10, 3-2) had the chance to ice the game while up 40-37. Kyleigh Traveller went to the line for a pair of free throws but missed them both, leaving a window open for Mustang guard Teagan Hall to drain a left wing 3-pointer, tying the game at 40-40 with 25 ticks on the clock.
In the extra four minutes, Sky View locked down the Mustangs (6-11, 0-5), allowing just two points on 1 for 5 shooting and outscoring them 6-2.
“That’s a big accomplishment,” SV forward Melanie Hiatt said. “We really like to focus on our defense and we work hard on that because defense will create offense. We did good on D.”
“In overtime, we just stepped up,” SV head coach Vanessa Hall said. “We got some good offensive rebounds. We got some good opportunities, looks at the basket. Our free throws weren’t great, but we knocked some big ones down when it mattered.”
Hiatt played no small role in stonewalling MC in its offensive attempts, blocking shots seemingly left and right. She almost didn’t play out the final minutes of the game, rolling her ankle late in the fourth quarter. But she checked back in not too long before the fourth-quarter buzzer sounded.
“I thought I could walk it off, but I just decided to sit down and let the trainer take a look at it,” she said. “He said it was really my decision whether I wanted to come back in depending on how I was feeling. I felt like I could just walk it off and keep going, and it was good the rest of the game.”
Hiatt’s absence lasted mere minutes and her return to the game proved fortuitous as one of her blocks came in overtime, and she grabbed multiple key rebounds. The freshman ended the night with a team-high 12 boards, plus 10 points to complete the double-double.
“I think we maybe have to thank Sheila Sorensen, the volleyball coach, for helping us out with those blocks.” Hall said. “(Hiatt) is such a tough kid as a freshman to come in and make those big plays.”
That effort by Hiatt, paired with a game-high 17 points via the hands of Macy Hellstern, created enough of a one-two punch to knock out the Mustangs.
The Bobcats’ defense did its job and much of the credit for the win falls on their shoulders, but Hall credited her team with doing enough on offense to win. Sky View missed 11 free throws on the night, but also had 22 attempts — all in the second half and overtime — allowing for a much greater room for error.
“You can shoot 7 for 7 (on free throws), but you can also shoot 7 for 14 and it’s the same amount of points,” Hall said. “It gets (the other team) in some foul trouble, puts more pressure on them.”
Mountain Crest, too, got the yips hard at the free throw line. SV missed five in the final minutes, but MC left multiple attempts hanging out to dry, missing the front end of one-and-one opportunities twice in the final 90 seconds of the fourth quarter and four overall in that time span.
The game threatened to be a blowout early on. Mountain Crest’s offense could hardly have started off more cold in terms of shooting. Plenty of shots were generated, especially in the paint, but almost none fell through the net. Hiatt had a say in stopping several of those early looks.
However, despite a 15-3 deficit in the second quarter for Mountain Crest, the fight within the team manifested itself in a 14-2 run to end the half, nearly tying the game at the break, 18-17. Hall wasn’t surprised by the Mustangs’ rally.
“We knew Mountain Crest was going to be a super-tough team coming in. I mean, yea, their record in region, but they’ve played everybody tough.”
After halftime, MC and SV traded leads most of the rest of the way, with the Bobcats taking over late in the fourth.
Teagan Hall led MC with 14 points, also adding six rebounds and three assists. Havyn Brown had 10 points, though none in the fourth quarter or overtime. Mountain Crest’s Ella Douglass played the role of glass eater, leading all players with 14 rebounds and adding six points.
WOLVES 57, BEARS 35
Green Canyon (13-3, 4-1) sprinted out of the gates and never looked back, taking leads of 29-14 at halftime and 43-18 after three quarters. Bear River (6-10, 1-4) scored 17 points in the fourth, amounting to over half its total points, but they were a fruitless achievement.
“I’m extremely proud of how our girls played on both ends of the floor tonight,” GC head coach Alexis Bird said. “Their unselfish ball movement on offense was incredible.”
Kinley Falslev had herself a night for the Wolves, making six 3-pointers, accounting for 18 of her game-best 20 points. Kennedy Eskelson added 15 and Shante’ Falslev had 12.
RIVERHAWKS 64, GRIZZLIES 45
Ridgeline (13-4, 5-0) played well defensively against two-time Herald Journal All-Valley Player of the year Amber Kartchner, holding her to 13 points, with Ginger Anderson being Logan’s (11-5, 3-2) leading scorer with 14 on the night.
“Defensively, the girls executed our defensive gameplan and played solid team D,” Ridgeline head coach Ainsli Jenks said.
Offensively, the Riverhawks shared the love scoring-wise. Five players scored at least eight points, led by Brayli Jenks’ 16, Haley Anderson’s 15 and Emma Anderson’s 10 — the three players who reached double-figure scoring.
“Tonight was a great team win,” coach Jenks said. “The girls really worked hard at finding open teammates and, as a result, the scoring was balanced."