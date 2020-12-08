A strong start in both halves was more than enough for the Grizzlies in their home and season opener.
Logan jumped out to a 17-7 lead over Bonneville in the first quarter and went on a 10-0 run early in the third quarter en route to a 52-38 victory over the Lakers in a non-region girls basketball game Tuesday night Crimson Gym.
The Grizzlies (1-0) were able to take control in the first and third quarters in large part because of their defensive pressure. Logan pressed 5A Bonneville (0-2) throughout the game and came up with 17 steals.
"Bonneville put up a good fight and we knew we needed to bring the defensive energy because we knew it would be different with less fans ... and I think we did that as a team and did a good job tonight," said LHS head coach Morganne Madsen, who is in her first season at the Grizzly helm.
Logan never trailed Tuesday as Amber Kartchner buried a 3-pointer eight seconds into the contest and Izabelle Rudd drained a 3-ball on the Grizzlies' second possession. Kartchner outscored Bonneville by herself in the opening quarter, 11-10.
To their credit, the Lakers battled back in the second quarter and pared a 10-point deficit to 25-23 thanks to a 8-0 spurt to end the half. The Lakers picked up their defensive intensity and limited the Grizzlies to seven points in the quarter.
The Lakers pulled to within one point at 27-26 early in the third quarter, but struggled offensively the rest of the way. Simply put, Logan got after Bonneville defensively, especially Kartchner, who finished with eight steals.
"I mean, it was huge. In my opinion, defense wins games and that's what helped us offensively get back in it," said Madsen, a former assistant coach at Logan and Sky View.
Back-to-back 3-pointers by Tawnee Tubbs helped jump-start the Grizzlies offensively in the third quarter. Taylor Rose also got involved on that end of the court for Logan as she used her quickness and some slick moves to score 10 of her 12 points after halftime. The senior also chipped in with four steals.
"I mean, it's big if you can have multiple people scoring and stepping up when they need to, and I believe that we have a lot of players that can do that," Madsen said. "That's what our teammates are all about. If one is struggling scoring, they're going to make a great assist to another teammate, so it's nice."
Kartchner, the future BYU player, shined for the Grizzlies as she poured in 22 points in addition to her eight steals. Alec Kennington paced the hosts with seven assists, and Tubbs netted nine points. Rose and Kartchner blocked two shots apiece.
Logan was able to keep Bonneville at bay by knocking down 12 of 15 free throws.
"I mean, it's all you can ask for as a coach," Madsen said. "It felt good. I know that we've been practicing them, especially when they're tired so it's game-like situations, so I'm pretty confident when all our players go to the line that they're going to knock them down."
Athletic forward Courtnie Porter led the Lakers with 13 points, but the Grizzlies held her to four points after the half.
"Yeah, that was something we talked about after she got those first couple quick (baskets) on us," Madsen said. "We talked to the girls and asked who would step up, and they all decided to, so that was great to see."
OTHER GIRLS GAMES
It was another good performance for Green Canyon, which pulled away from Judge Memorial in the second half and prevailed at home, 64-50. Meanwhile, Mountain Crest traveled to 6A Corner Canyon and could never recover from a slow start. The Chargers won 48-26.
The Wolves (3-0) outscored the Bulldogs 20-10 in the third quarter to take control. Maren McKenna and Sarah Blau poured in 20 points apiece for Green Canyon, while Jayden Beach added 11. Blau went 7 of 10 from the field, including 4 of 6 from downtown. McKenna buried 4 of 5 3-balls.
McKenna Crane led the Wolves in rebounds (nine), Landree Spackman dished out eight assists and Beach led the way with four steals.
"We are extremely proud of how our team played tonight," GC head coach Alexis Bird said. "We knew we'd have our hands full guarding Sidberry, but the girls did a great job on her and helped limit the scoring of the other players. There were big moments offensively and defensively throughout the game that shifted momentum in our favor. This team is so unselfish and hardworking. They truly know what it takes to play like a team."
Corner Canyon won the first quarter 17-0 and never looked back against Mountain Crest (1-1). To their credit, the Mustangs were only outscored by five points the rest of the way.
Sadie Coggins led Mountain Crest with 10 points.
"We got in a huge hole early and tried to play catch up the rest of the game," MC head coach Megan Smith said. "It's early in the season and I'm glad we had the opportunity to play a good team because you can learn a lot when you do that."
The Mustangs shined in their home and season opener last Friday ‑‑‑ a 54-37 triumph over Spanish Fork. Havyn Brown had a huge game as she contributed with 23 points, five boards and five steals. Sadie and Lexie Coggins teamed up for 20 points for Mountain Crest.
BOYS GAMES
Ridgeline and Logan rolled to victories, while Mountain Crest was edged on the road by Cedar Valley, 45-40. The Riverhawks took a 28-point lead into the fourth quarter and coasted past 6A Fremont in their home opener, 59-44. Meanwhile, the Grizzlies completely dominated the 6A Falcons on the road, 61-18.
The Riverhawks (2-1) limited the Silverwolves to a measly 17 points in the first three quarters. It was a balanced effort offensively for Ridgeline, which got 13 points from Spencer Adams, 10 from Peyton Knowles, nine from Jake Smith and seven more from two other athletes.
"I was really pleased with our effort and intensity, especially defensively," RHS head coach Kyle Day said. "Everyone competed on every play. We had great balance tonight offensively. We have some guys that are getting more familar with each other and you can see it starting to get better on that end. Overall, I am pleased with the progress we have made in three games."
Logan (2-1) took a commanding 33-7 lead into the half against Clearfield, which only mustered up two points in the second quarter and three in the fourth. Nine players scored the Grizzlies, who drained 11 shots from beyond the arc.
Jadin Penigar paced Logan with 21 points, followed by Ethan Davis with 12 and Will Jensen with eight.
"We played great team defense throughout the night," LHS head coach Logan Brown said. "A lot of guys contributed in the win. I thought our bench really made an impact. It was a collective effort in the win. This group is really playing for each other on both ends of the floor."
Mountain Crest scored half of its points in the fourth quarter against Cedar Valley, but ultimately was undone by only managing seven points in the middle two quarters in its season opener. Nick LeFevre netted 12 points for the Mustangs, while Joseph Hunsaker sank a trio of treys and finished with 11 points.