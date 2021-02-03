One goal down, one more to go for the Mountain Crest girls wrestling program.
The Lady Mustangs were presented the Region 11 trophy following a meet Tuesday night at home. Now, Mountain Crest will turn its attention toward capturing a state title in two weeks.
The inaugural 4A State Championships will take place on Saturday, Feb. 20, at the Sevier Valley Center in Richfield. This is the first academic year girls wrestling has been sanctioned by the UHSAA.
“The Region 11 title is the first big victory for Mountain Crest girls wrestling,” MC head coach Janae Liljenquist said. “History has been made. We are working hard on the mat to be prepared for state. We want to keep the work, aggression, grit and heart as we prepare for the state championship. We want to stack the podium in every weight class. This next week’s work will be the end results of our work at state.”
Tuesday’s dual was low key as only seven Region 11 wrestlers outside of Mountain Crest competed. All seven matches that weren’t of the intra-squad match were decided in pinning fashion, and the Mustangs prevailed in six of them.
Those Mustangs who reigned supreme were Jalise Wakley (120-pound weight class), Eastyn Nyman (124), Hanna Evans (140), Jenna McDougal (145), Talia Johansen (170) and Audrey Stabile (190). Evans and Johnansen dispatched of highly regarded opponents from Green Canyon and Ridgeline, respectively.
Ridgeline’s Madelyne Topham pinned Mountain Crest’s Kaydee Hopkins in a 128-pound showdown of legitimate state title contenders.
Other athletes who competed in the dual were Logan’s Sierra Egbert (120) and Kinley Nelson (124), Green Canyon’s Kiah Saurey (145) and Jaiden Cuff (140), Ridgeline’s Makayla Pigmataro (170) and Sky View’s Danika Bair (190).
Mountain Crest has won two large invitationals this season, has placed second in two others and third in another.
BOYS WRESTLING
This week’s Region 11 duals took place Wednesday instead of the normal Thursday.
Mountain Crest hosted Logan and wrapped up an undefeated region campaign with a 77-6 win.
Tanner Tolman (106), Cayden Chalmers (113), Parks Woolstenhulme (120), Ian Allen (132), Cael Smith (170), Walker Hutchinson (182), Sam Peel (195) and Andrew Belles (220) won by fall for the Mustangs, who went with a JV heavy lineup. Lincoln Lofthouse (126) won by technical fall for the hosts. Mountain Crest head coach Jay Tovey was especially pleased with the performances of Allen and Peele, who typically compete for the JV squad.
Logan’s Ty Stearns (285) was victorious by fall.
Ridgeline traveled to Green Canyon and left with a 56-22 victory. None of the varsity wrestlers from both teams were in action as both programs elected to rest them for divisionals, which will take place this weekend.
The Riverhawks got wins from Jordan Caldwell (120), Peter Jeppson (126), Daxon Flygare (132), Dawson Lange (138), Owen Munk (145), Brannon Ure (152), Samuel Whelan (195) and Hollus Risher (285). All but one of those matches were decided by fall or technical fall.
The Wolves got pins from Tyler Gerber (113), Will Tanner (170) and Russell Jackson (220), while Kyler Bellefy (160) won by major decision.
Additionally, Green Canyon showcased its skills at the Cowboy Duals this past weekend by going 5-0. The Wolves outpointed Hunter, Olympus, Ben Lomond, East and host Grantsville.
Mason Morris, James Shumway and Daxton Darley all went undefeated for Green Canyon.
In the other region dual, Bear River beat Sky View, 68-3. The Bobcats got a big 2-0 victory from Kade Croft (132) over Brayden Morgan at 132 pounds.
Sky View’s Camron Carling (152) lost a 4-2 nailbiter to returning state placer River Smith, while Parley Thacker (126) was edged 2-1 by Dilon Wright. Wright is ranked fourth in the latest wrestlingutah.com 4A Poll. Matthew Leak (145) also went the full three rounds for the Bobcats and only lost by four points, 12-8.
Sky View forfeited at five weight classes.