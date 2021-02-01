It’s something the Lady Riverhawks have been building toward for the past few years, and the end result was extremely gratifying.
The Ridgeline girls held off defending champion Sky View at the Region 11 Swimming Championships on Saturday at the Stang Aquatic Center in Hyrum. It was the Lady Riverhawks’ second region title, but their first at the 4A level.
Ridgeline racked up 310 points to Sky View’s 299. For the second straight year, Green Canyon finished third at this meet, this time with 214 points, and the Wolves were followed by Mountain Crest (122), Logan (109) and Bear River (98).
“We had a great day,” Ridgeline head coach Taryn McEuen said. “We broke team records and raced well together as a team. The competition is always difficult, and this year it seemed especially hard. My team just did not give up. We wanted to take points as much as possible. We are ready for a fast state (meet).”
The Bobcats finished in the top three of an event 12 times, which was two more than their rivals to the south, but the Riverhawks had just enough depth to achieve their long-awaited goal. Ridgeline also has big-time star power in the form of Carly Eubanks, who won all four of her races Saturday. Nevertheless, it was the team title that meant more to the junior.
“It feels amazing to be able to be part of a team that joined together to achieve our goals,” Eubanks said. “We worked so hard all season long and we’re all very happy to see that it paid off. The fact that I was able to celebrate our win as a team is a huge blessing to me. I’m beyond grateful for every member of our team who left their heart in the pool. I have so much love for all those girls.”
Eubanks was triumphant in the 200-yard freestyle (1:59.07) and 100 free (54.65) and powered Ridgeline’s 200 and 400 relay foursomes to victory. The junior also broke the school record in the 200 free, to boot, and is now Ridgeline’s record-holder in the 50, 100 and 200 freestyles, plus all three relays.
There were an impressive 14 girls who secured a top four position on the podium in both of their individual races. Like Eubanks, Green Canyon’s Kaylee Coats was able to win both of her individual events. The junior also anchored the Wolves to a thrilling come-from-behind win in the 200 medley relay.
Coats beat all comers in the 50 free (25.51) and 500 free (5:28), and established a new Green Canyon record in the longer of the two races. The junior is now the school’s record-holder in all four freestyle events, plus all three relays. Coats was able to share the podium in the 50 free with teammate Rylie Corry, who was the silver medalist with her time of 26.26.
“It was super fun for both of us to achieve our goals,” Coats said. “It is really nice to have (Corry) to push me so hard in my events. The medley relay was so cool because we’ve been trying to get that record for a while and to finally get it was amazing.”
Sky View had seven athletes who accumulated a bunch of points, and three of them won an event and placed second in another. Jenna Gibbons claimed the title in the 100 breaststroke (1:08.05) and was the runner-up in the 100 butterfly (1:03.58), Allison Dean touched the wall with the top time in the 100 backstroke (1:01.70) and was the silver medalist in the 200 free (2:04.80), and Allie Schwartz emerged victorious in the 200 IM (2:16.97) and beat everyone but Gibbons in the 100 breast (1:10.80).
Dean, a senior, was ecstatic to defend her crown in the 100 back.
“This year I wasn’t the top seed going in, but I knew I had to push and get those extra points for my team,” she said. “I’m very happy with how I performed in that event because today there was no one right next to met that I was battling with to the wall for the win. I always perform better with someone right next to me because it makes you want to win just that much more.”
Other competitors who showed their mettle for the Lady Bobcats were Lauren Bassett, Keira Mannewitz, Sarah Olsen and Ellie Legler. Bassett was the bronze medalist in the 500 free (5:42) and 200 free (2:06.38), Olsen placed second in the 500 free (5:34) and fourth in the 200 IM (2:22.03), and Mannewitz and Legler finished fourth in both of their individual races — Legler in the 500 free (5:45) and 200 free (2:08.57), and Mannewitz in the 50 free (27.10) and 100 free (59.77).
In addition to Coats and Corry, the Lady Wolves received strong performances from Mia Huebner and Abbey Erickson. Corry was crowned the champion in the 100 fly (1:03.17), Huebner was the bronze medalist in the 200 IM (2:19.77) and 100 breast (1:10.87), and Erickson was the runner-up in the 100 free (58.94) and placed fourth in the 100 back (1:05.37).
Additionally, those four athletes propelled the Wolves to the top spot on the podium in the aforementioned 200 medley relay. The Wolves clocked in at 1:54.18 in that race, barely ahead of Sky View (1:54.80).
Meanwhile, Eubanks received plenty of help in propelling the Lady Riverhawks to victory. For starters, Hailey Rigby earned a silver medal in the 200 IM (2:17.54) and a bronze in the 100 fly (1:04.36) and lowered her own school record in the 200 IM.
Senior Madi Cook swam her way to the No. 3 position on the podium in the 100 free (59.47) and 50 free (26.76), while fellow Riverhawk Navie Powell was the bronze medalist in the 100 back (1:05.33).
“It meant a lot to me,” Cook said of medaling in both of her individual races. “It was kind of bittersweet, just because I took a year off, so it wasn’t where I wanted to be (time wise), but at the same time I’m really happy with the progress I made this season and how far I’ve come, thanks to my coach and my amazing teammates. But I was happy, I was really happy about it, and I’m also sad because it’s my last year swimming.”
Eubanks was joined on the 200 free relay squad by Cook, Rigby and Powell, and the 400 free relay squad by Ava Caliendo, Rigby and Powell. Ridgeline finished with times of 1:44.18 and 3:48.19, respectively. The Riverhawks rallied to win the 4x100.
Sky View’s Jacey Mecham placed fourth in the 100 fly (1:04.58), as did Ridgeline’s Ava Roberts in the 100 breast (1:15.62).
Logan’s top competitor was Chessy Xu, who finished fifth in the 100 fly (1:05.89) and sixth in the 200 IM (2:30.70). Mountain Crest’s Ivy Warde was fifth in the 100 back (1:06.66) and sixth in the 100 fly (1:06.68), while teammate Emilee Leishman was sixth in the 200 free (2:11.09) and the 500 free (5:54).