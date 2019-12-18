For the second time in four days, the opposition had absolutely no answer for the Lady Wolves.
Green Canyon (6-0) jumped all over Box Elder, outscoring the visitors 30-8 in the first quarter en route to 70-25 beatdown of the Bees in a non-region girls basketball game on Tuesday night. Last Saturday, the Wolves thumped Alta, 76-26.
Jordyn Thompson led the charge this time for Green Canyon as she poured in a season-high 26 points — 15 on shots from 3-point range. Shante’ Falslev and Kennedy Eskelson chipped in with 16 points apiece, and Eskelson also contributed with seven rebounds and four assists.
The Wolves, who have won all of their games by double figures, also got 13 rebounds from Allee McKenna, and five assists and three steals from Kinley Falslev.
“The girls came out incredibly focused and ready to play,” GC head coach Alexis Bird said. “It has been exciting watching them in practices and games the past two weeks. They truly care about each other and the team, and it shows in how they are playing.”
OTHER TUESDAY GAMES
Ridgeline continued its strong play as of late with a 63-50 victory at home over a good North Summit team. The Riverhawks (3-3) outscored the Wildcats 23-13 in the opening quarter and never looked back.
Emma Anderson recorded a double-double for Ridgeline with 25 points and 10 boards. Haley Anderson netted 16 points for the Riverhawks, who got eight points apiece from Brayli Jenks and Nia Damuni. Jenks also dished out four assists.
It was also a good night for Preston, which remained undefeated in district play after putting the clamps on Pocatello at home. Preston limited Poky to seven points in the first half — one in the opening quarter — and rolled to a 53-24 victory.
Mickayla Robertson went 6 for 8 from the field and scored 15 points for the Indians (10-2, 6-0), who got 10 points from Hailey Meek and eight from Kylie Larsen. Larsen and Cassee Pugmire teamed up for 20 rebounds, while Riley Ward and Alexis Harris had four steals apiece.
Logan (6-3) gave defending Idaho 2A state champion Soda Springs a run for its money before falling at home, 56-52. It was an uneven performance for the Grizzlies, who combined for 37 points in the second and fourth quarter, but only managed 15 in the first and third.
Taylor Rose finished with 16 points, seven boards and three assists for Logan, while Amber Kartchner added 14 points and Ginger Anderson nine points and eight rebounds.
Ogden slowly pulled away from Mountain Crest and prevailed at home, 46-38. Teagan Hall led the Mustangs (4-5) with 13 points.
Highland (Idaho) left Cache Valley with a 60-39 triumph over Sky View. Macy Hellstern netted a team-high 10 points for the Bobcats, who got nine rebounds from Kyleigh Traveller.
WEDNESDAY GAME
Sky View’s fourth-quarter rally wasn’t quite enough on the road against Hillcrest, who held off the Bobcats, 47-46, despite being outscored 15-9 during the final eight minutes of action.
Terra Russ poured in a career-high 19 points, while Traveller and Adrianna Karren combined for 18 for Sky View (3-6).