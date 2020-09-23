HYRUM — Simply put, there is not much separating the Logan and Mountain Crest girls tennis teams this season.
Case in point: For the second time this month, the dual between the two programs came down to a match that was decided in a third-set tiebreaker. This time it was the Grizzlies who escaped with a 3-2 victory over the Mustangs on Tuesday evening.
The team score was knotted up at 2-2 when Nicole Lambert edged Rachel Powell 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 in a No. 1 singles match that lasted more than three hours. There were only two JV matches still going on when Lambert secured the winning point for the Grizzlies.
“The entire match came down to first singles and it went so long the whole team was able to watch Nicole battle,” LHS head coach Debbie Tarbotton said. “It was exciting to get the win and it was great for Nicole’s teammates to see just how much effort and determination a player can bring to a match.”
Indeed, it was a gutsy performance by Lambert, especially when you consider she competed in the Logan Marathon last Saturday. Lambert braved the rainy conditions and covered the flat 26.2-mile course in 4 hours, 47 minutes, 39 seconds, which was good enough for second place in the girls 15-19 division.
Evidently, Lambert had more than enough energy to play a nearly three-and-a-half-hour tennis match three days later. It certainly wasn’t looking promising for the senior as she fell behind 5-0 in the opening set against an opponent she lost to in straight sets a few weeks ago.
“I think it was a mental game, honestly,” said Lambert, who won the final five points of the tiebreaker. “I guess I wasn’t in it mentally in the first set, but I just changed my mindset and turned the match around.”
Lambert was able to turn things around partly by mixing in some moon balls deep in the court — some of which were unreturnable because they backed Powell up against the fence. Nevertheless, the senior still had to overcome deficits of 4-2 and 5-3 in the third set just to force a decisive tiebreaker.
“Probably during the second set after I had tried everything else that wasn’t working,” Lambert said with a laugh when asked about utilizing her topspin-laden lobs as part of her strategy. “It seemed to work out.”
Another Logan singles player who prevailed was Kennedy Jenkins, who has been on a roll at the No. 2 spot during the second half of region play. Jenkins dispatched of Brooklyn Robbins 6-1, 6-1.
The No. 3 singles match was a compelling one featuring players with contrasting styles. Mountain Crest’s Sidney Nielson, who excels at grinding out points, outlasted Logan’s Libby Parker, who hits some pretty heavy and flat groundstrokes, 7-5, 7-6. Nielson trailed the entire first set until she captured the final three games.
With the exception of a 2-0 advantage for Nielson, neither player led by more than one game in the second set. Nielson executed a sharp-angled shot barely over the net for a winner on match point.
The two teams split the doubles matches and avenged loses to their rivals from the first Mountain Crest-Logan showdown. When the Grizzlies hosted the Mustangs, both doubles matches went to three sets.
At the No. 1 spot, Logan’s Jennie Leo and Amie Liu earned a hard-fought 6-4, 7-5 triumph over Brook Clark and Kate Hardy, while Mountain Crest’s No. 2 tandem of Abbie Murray and Raegan Taylor edged Staeli Ellis and Norah Perry, 6-4, 7-6. Leo and Liu won the final three games to close out their match.
OTHER REGION MATCHES
Green Canyon and Ridgeline, the first- and second-place teams in the region standings completed season sweeps of Bear River and Sky View, respectively. The Wolves defeated the Bears 4-1 in Garland, while the Riverhawks were triumphant over the Bobcats 4-1 at home.
Singles players Halle Kendrick (No. 2) and Ava Checketts (No. 3) won in straight sets for the Wolves, as did both doubles squads — Olivia Phillips/Alice Wilkinson (No. 1) and Maren McKenna/Kate Anderson (No. 2). Green Canyon improved to 9-0 in region duals in the process.
To the second time this season, Bear River’s Erika Olsen needed three sets to dispatch of Alli Phillips, by a 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 scoreline this time around. Olsen is undefeated at No. 1 singles in region play.
Meanwhile, the Riverhawks got straight-set victories from singles players Madi Brenchley (No. 1) and Myriam Anderson (No. 3), and both doubles duos — Emma Hansen/Ellie Carlston (No. 1) and Lauren Ellis/Kaitlyn Horsburgh (No. 2).
Sky View’s Rachel Chipman recorded a big 6-4, 6-4 win over Ridgeline’s Meera Gardner at the No. 2 singles position. Gardner, the Region 11 champion at third singles a year ago, was 8-0 in league play this season before Tuesday’s dual.