OGDEN — To their credit, the Riverhawks did all they could to claw their way back into the game and stave off elimination.
Unfortunately for Ridgeline's boys basketball team, a slow start on both ends of the court proved to be too much to overcome.
Juan Diego jumped out to a 14-point lead in the second quarter and extended it to 18 in the third quarter en route to a 57-52 victory over Ridgeline in the quarterfinals of the 4A State Championships on Thursday at the Dee Events Center.
"When you dig yourselves in that kind of a hole against a disciplined team like Juan Diego, it's really hard, but I am proud of their fight," Ridgeline head coach Kyle Day said. "They competed and that was true all year long, even against Layton and Fremont, and those big 6A schools. They competed to the very end of every one of those games. It was no different tonight."
A lot of teams would have packed it in after falling behind by 18 points (38-20 and 40-22) late in the third quarter, but the third-seeded Riverhawks (17-7) did not. Instead, Ridgeline picked up its defensive intensity and finally started to knock down some 3-pointers. The Riverhawks drained five 3-balls in the fourth quarter — three by Kaden Cox — to make things interesting.
Ridgeline got as close as 49-45 on a rebound bucket by Peyton Knowles with 1:53 remaining in the contest. However, the sixth-seeded Soaring Eagle (18-7) got some defensive stops and sealed the win at the free throw line. Juan Diego missed seven freebies in the fourth quarter, but converted on six of its final eight.
A furious fourth-quarter rally wouldn't have been a necessity had the Riverhawks found their shooting range in the early going. Ridgeline went 1 for 9 from 3-point range in the first half and finished 7 of 27 from beyond the arc.
"I think we shot under 30 percent from three, which is really abnormal for us, but that happens," Day said. "It happens and we have to be good enough to start getting to the rim, and really (Juan Diego) did a great job ... of keeping us away from the rim. In the second half we came alive and some guys hit some shots, but we've got to find a way to be more consistent throughout, and it just didn't happen tonight."
The Riverhawks were ultimately unable to bounce back from their cold shooting in the opening half because they didn't play well enough defensively. The Soaring Eagle scored 18 points in the paint in the first two quarters — 16 on aggressive drives to the basket — and only turned the ball over three times.
Ridgeline was much scrappier defensively after the half as it came up with six of its eight steals. Jackson Baker had five of those steals.
"We picked them up higher and we picked them up earlier as they were coming down the court, and just tried to pressure them, use our athleticism," Day said of the defensive adjustments his squad made. "... Credit them for not settling for jump shots and they kept attacking, and our (spacing) wasn't good enough, so we adjusted that and closed that space down. And defensively we were a lot better in the second half."
Talon Valdes did a superb job of getting to the rim for Juan Diego as he led the way with 19 points — right at his season average. Matty Rodriguez came off the bench to score 10 of his 15 points in the second quarter.
Cox paced the Riverhawks with 12 points, while Knowles added 11, Chase Hall had nine and so did Kyler Hansen. Knowles blocked three shots, while Baker and Spencer Adams dished out four assists apiece.
Although they didn't advance as far as they were hoping for, it was still a very successful season for the Riverhawks, who won 17 of their final 20 games. Ridgeline won a combined 15 games in its previous two seasons and didn't qualify for the state tournament.
"I think we were preseason picked fourth in our region and nobody really outside of our locker room expected us to do a whole lot," Day said. "I think (teams) knew we might compete down the road, but I was so happy with these guys and proud of the effort that they gave from the start of the season to the finish. You could start 0-4 like we did and then pack it in, or you could do what we did instead."
---
SOARING EAGLE 57, RIVERHAWKS 52
Thursday at Ogden
Juan Diego 13 16 13 15 -- 57
Ridgeline 7 10 13 22 -- 52
Juan Diego (17-7)
Gabe Soto 2 1-3 5, Matty Rodriquez 5 3-4 15, Talon Valdes 7 5-8 19, Tamatoa Rezzouq 0 2-2 2, Mateus Rohden 5 3-5 14, David Kinneberg 1 0-0 2, Jag Gill-Martin 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 14-22 57.
Ridgeline (17-6)
Jackson Baker 2 0-0 4, Kaden Cox 4 0-0 12, Peyton Knowles 5 1-3 11, Jacob Salvesen 2 1-2 5, Chase Hall 3 2-2 9, Spencer Adams 1 0-0 2, Kyler Hansen 3 1-2 9. Totals 20 5-9 52.
3-Point Goals: Juan Diego 3 (Rodriguez 2, Rohden). Ridgeline 7 (Cox 4, Hansen 2, Hall).