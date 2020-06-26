It has been a very busy week for every Cache Valley American Legion program as all six of the AA teams played at least two games and most of them even more.
Here is a roundup of how the fourth full week of legion play went for the six local baseball teams:
CACHE VALLEY SOX
The Sox (16-1) had a chance to cap off a 5-0 week as they won their first three games and the fourth one was still ongoing when The Herald Journal went to press Friday night.
Cache Valley started off strong this week with a 9-0 win over Ridgeline on Tuesday. A story about that game ran in Thursday’s edition of the paper.
The Sox, who are comprised of recent Mountain Crest and Ridgeline graduates, then emerged victorious in a pair of Thursday games on the road — 7-1 against Layton and 9-4 against Davis.
Cache Valley was clinging to a 2-1 lead over Layton until it plated five runs in the bottom of the fifth in a game contested at Fremont High School.
Austin Pond drove in three runs and singled twice batting in the No. 9 spot for the Sox, who got two runs each from Kyler Hansen and Kade Hansen. Hayden Simper walked three times.
Daxton Purser went all six innings on the mound for Cache Valley. The southpaw only allowed two hits, struck out 11 and walked three.
Cache Valley jumped out to a 5-0 lead over Davis in the first inning and never looked back. The Sox racked up 13 hits in the game.
Simper, Purser and Jace Ward all contributed with three hits for the Sox, who got doubles from Ward, Purser and Tadon Burbank. Simper scored three runs and Kade Hansen drove in two.
Ian McArthur, Caleb Archibald and Kade Hansen teamed up to only allow two hits in the six-inning contest. Archibald had six strikeouts in nearly four innings on the mound.
Cache Valley held off a late Bountiful rally and prevailed 5-4 on Friday night at Fremont High. Kade Hansen retired the side in the bottom of the seventh for the Sox, while Simper pitched the other six frames.
The Sox, who connected on four extra-base hits in the game, scored three of their runs in the first inning. Purser, Burbank and Kade Hansen all doubled and chipped in with two hits for Cache Valley, and Burbank also tripled and finished with a pair of RBIs.
LOGAN
The Grizzlies extended their winning streak to six by dispatching of Box Elder 4-2 on Monday and Green Canyon 11-2 on Wednesday. Logan’s home game against Green Canyon was ongoing during Friday’s deadline.
Logan trailed Box Elder 2-0 before rallying with all four of its runs in the top of the fifth. Kody Kirk singled twice and drove in a run for the Grizzlies (8-3).
Nic Egbert and Ethan Wilson put the clamps on the Bees with stellar pitching performances. Egbert went the first five innings, scattered five hits, fanned five and issued three free passes. Wilson sat down six, walked two and held Box Elder hitless in his two frames.
Wilson then proceeded to drive in five runs in Logan’s road win over Green Canyon. The recent graduate came through with a three-run inside-the-park homer in the sixth inning and a two-run single in the seventh.
Jack Fjeldsted contributed with three runs and two hits, Nic Egbert smacked a two-run double, and Cooper Pond and Manase Tupou combined for five hits for the Grizzlies. Chris Shopbell went the distance on the bump, gave up four hits, struck out 10 and walked two.
BLACKSMITH FORK
Mountain Crest’s American Legion team traveled to Bozeman, Montana, for a four-day tournament that will conclude Sunday. The Trappers (8-7) won two of their first three games in Big Sky Country.
Blacksmith Fork split a pair Thursday, beating Grand Junction (Colorado) 7-3 and falling to Belgrade (Montana) 11-3. The Trappers reigned supreme against Jackson Hole (Wyoming) 6-1 on Friday.
The Trappers put a four-spot on the scoreboard in the bottom of the first and held Grand Junction scoreless through three innings.
Koleman Foulger belted a two-run double in the first and doubled again later in the game for the Trappers, who got two hits and a RBI from Dax Roundy. Lance Welch pitched the first six innings for Blacksmith Fork, scattered six base knocks, fanned six and walked three.
Blacksmith Fork only trailed 4-3 when Belgrade exploded for six runs in the bottom of the fifth. Welch had two of the Trappers’ three hits, and also walked and drove in a run.
The Trappers scored once in the top of the first and never trailed against Jackson Hole. Kaden Deeter, Miles Hancock and Roundy singled twice apiece for Blacksmith Fork, which got a double from Welch and two RBIs from Deeter and Hancock.
Hudson Phelps and Porter Leishman teamed up to limit Jackson Hole to one run on five hits. Phelps struck out eight in five complete innings on the bump.
RIDGELINE
The Mavericks (5-7) played four times this week, and Friday’s game against Weber was still going on when the paper went to print.
In addition to their aforementioned loss to Cache Valley, the Mavericks fell to Farmington on Friday (17-3), the Salem Dash on Thursday (7-6), and defeated North Cache on Monday (10-4).
Ridgeline got off to an outstanding start against North Cache as it led 8-1 after three frames. Drew Jensen had a big day at the plate as he went 3 for 4 with a double, two RBIs and two runs. Marshall Hansen tripled and Cam Bott doubled for the Mavericks.
Jake Astle pitched all seven innings for Ridgeline, scattered nine hits, struck out four and issued a trio of free passes.
The Mavericks came storming back from a 7-0 deficit against Salem by manufacturing four runs in the bottom of the fourth and two more in the fifth. Unfortunately for Ridgeline, it was unable to complete the rally.
Carter Gill singled twice and drove in three runs for the Mavericks — two on a single in the fourth frame — while Evan Webb scored two runs.
Farmington went off for 14 runs in the bottom of the second to essentially terminate any chance of a Ridgeline comeback. The Mavericks scored all three of their runs in the fifth and final frame.
Kole Jenson doubled and singled for Ridgeline, which also got a double from Miles Eck. Hansen added one hit, one run and one RBI.
NORTH CACHE
Sky View’s American Legion team lost to Ridgeline 10-4 on Monday and Box Elder 9-5 on Wednesday.
Taydem Neal sparkled offensively against Ridgeline as he went 3 for 3 with two runs. Cole Watterson singled and doubled for the Titans, who also got a double from Stetsen Karren and two hits and one RBI from Joey Cortez.
Box Elder plated all of its runs from the third through sixth inning, while North Cache (4-8) scored three of its runs in the bottom of the seventh.
The Bees limited the Titans to four hits — two by Derek Anthony. Tanner Martin doubled for North Cache, which got one run from five different players.
GREEN CANYON
The Wolves nearly completed an impressive comeback against Bear River before falling to the Bears 7-6 on Monday. Green Canyon put up four runs in the top of the seventh and had runners on second and third base when the game ended.
Abe Olson, Nick Bouck, Ryker Ericson and Reece Hansen finished with two base knocks apiece for the Wolves, who got two runs from Jaxon Berry. Bouck tripled, drove in two runs and scored another two, while Hansen doubled.
Green Canyon (4-6) struggled a bit offensively and defensively in its aforementioned 11-2 loss to Logan. The Wolves were limited to four hits — from four different players — and committed eight errors, which ultimately led to eight unearned runs for the Grizzlies. Caleb Petersen doubled for the Wolves.