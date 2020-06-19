Inclement weather led to the cancellation of several games early in the week, but every Cache Valley American Legion program was still able to play at least once.
Here is a roundup of how the third full week of legion play went for the six local baseball teams:
CACHE VALLEY SOX
The Sox started another winning streak after suffering their only setback so far this season — last Saturday against Stansbury in the championship game of the Logan Diamond Classic — by sweeping North Cache on Thursday.
Cache Valley, which is comprised of recent graduates of Ridgeline and Mountain Crest, pulled away from Sky View’s legion program to win the opener, 9-0, and then only needed five innings to reign supreme in the nightcap by a score of 12-1.
The Sox plated two runs in the first, sixth and seventh innings in the opener. Lead-off batter Hayden Simper got the job done for Cache Valley as he contributed with two hits, two runs, two walks and a RBI. Daxton Purser chipped in with a pair of base knocks and RBIs for the Sox, while Austin Pond added two runs and two walks.
Purser went the distance on the mound for Cache Valley, which improved to 12-1. The Salt Lake Community College verbal commit scattered four hits — all singles — struck out 13 and only walked one.
Cache Valley exploded for nine of its runs in the fourth and fifth frames in the nightcap. Purser went 4 for 4 at the plate and smacked RBI doubles in his final two at-bats for the Sox, who racked up 11 hits.
The visitors received nice contributions from several other players, to boot. Simper finished with a pair of hits, RBIs and runs, Tadon Burbank scored three times and reached base safely three times, Ian McArthur plated three runs and Cooper Murphy singled twice. In addition to Purser, the Sox got doubles from Kyler Hansen and Simper.
Kade Hansen pitched all five innings for Cache Valley. Hansen gave up three hits, fanned four and walked two.
NORTH CACHE
Before getting swept by Cache Valley, North Cache earned a nice 6-2 road victory over Green Canyon on Monday. The Titans seized a lead they wouldn’t relinquish by plating three runs in the top of the first, highlighted by a two-run single by Alex Carling.
Lead-off batter Taydem Neal sparkled against the Wolves as he contributed with a pair of hits, runs and walks. Tate Bagley chipped in with two runs, two hits and one RBI for the Titans, while Cole Watterson added two hits and a RBI. Bagley and Tanner Martin doubled.
Stetsen Karren went the distance on the bump for North Cache. Karren allowed eight hits, struck out three and only issued one free pass.
In their aforementioned opener against the Sox, the Titans got a hit and walk from Martin. North Cache scored its lone run in Game 2 on a Bagley RBI single in the home half of the first. Cole Lundahl scored that run and also walked for the Titans.
GREEN CANYON
The Wolves lost at home to North Cache in their only game this week. Green Canyon, which stranded seven base runners, scored once in the first and fifth frames.
Lead-off hitter Alex Atkinson continued his hot streak offensively for the Wolves as he went 3 for 4 with a run. Atkinson doubled, as did teammates Jaxon Berry and Nick Bouck.
Bouck also singled, scored once and drove in a run, while Caleb Petersen drove in a run and singled twice for Green Canyon.
LOGAN
The Cache Valley Grizzlies shined in their only game of the week and increased their winning streak to four, in the process. The Grizzlies blanked Bear River 9-0 Wednesday at home.
Cache Valley finished with a 10-4 edge in hits and blew the contest open by scoring five times in the bottom of the fourth. The Grizzlies’ big inning was highlighted by a two-run single by Chris Shopbell and a RBI double by Vincent Rohrer.
Rohrer contributed offensively with two hits, two RBIs and one run for the Grizzlies, Kody Kirk with three hits and two RBIs, Jack Fjeldsted with two runs, one hit and one RBI, and Ethan Wilson with two runs, two walks, one hit and one RBI. In addition to Rohrer, Kirk, Wilson and Jaden Shumway doubled for the hosts.
A trio of pitchers teamed up to secure the shutout for the Grizzlies. Wilson gave up three hits, struck out seven and walked one in his four innings, Jake Egbert fanned four, walked none and allowed one hit in his two innings, and Shopbell retired the side and recorded a pair of strikeouts in the top of the seventh.
RIDGELINE
The Mavericks were successful in their lone game this week as they put the clamps on Box Elder, 5-0, Monday in Millville. Ridgeline scored once in the second inning, twice in the fourth and added two more insurance runs in the sixth.
Braxton Gill belted a two-run double for the Mavericks in the home half of the fourth, and Drew Jensen tripled in the sixth and scored twice in the contest.
Davis Fullmer pitched a complete-game shutout for Ridgeline. Fullmer allowed a pair of base knocks — both doubles — sat down 10 Box Elder batters and walked three.
BLACKSMITH FORK
Mountain Crest’s legion program jumped out to an 8-0 lead over Bear River in Game 2 of a twinbill, but the Bears rallied and ended up sweeping the Trappers. Bear River emerged victorious 6-3 in the opener and 9-8 in the nightcap.
Blacksmith Fork only managed three hits in Game 1 — singles by Koleman Fougler, Brayden Schiess and Kaden Deeter, who drove in a run. Lance Welch scored twice for the Trappers, who plated two of their runs in the top of the second.
The Bears put a five-spot on the scoreboard in the fourth frame to pull away.
Blacksmith Fork hit the ball a lot better in the nightcap and appeared to be in control after erupting for eight runs on four hits, two walks, two hit batsmen and one Bear River error in the top of the third.
To their credit, the Bears quickly bounced back by scoring four times in the bottom of the third. The hosts pulled even at 8-8 with four more runs in the fifth, and prevailed in the seventh courtesy of a walk-off single by Rhett Christensen.
Fougler, Dax Roundy and Nate Rowley drove in two runs apiece in Game 2 for the Trappers, who got two hits and a run from Welch. Eight different Blacksmith Fork players scored and seven different Trappers contributed with at least one base knock.