Gage Leishman’s goal with 4:01 remaining in the fourth quarter lifted Sky View to a thrilling 11-10 win over Ridgeline in a Region 11 boys lacrosse game on Wednesday evening in Smithfield.
Josh Hall led the Bobcats (6-4, 4-1) with three goals, followed by Leishman, Joshua Higginbotham and Parker Robbins with two apiece. Sean Tempest chipped in with one goal and three assists for Sky View, which got one goal and two assists from Easton Ballard. Higginbotham, Leishman, and Garrett Zollinger were also credited with assists for the Bobcats.
In the process, Sky View was able to sweep the season series against Ridgeline (6-5, 2-3), but this showdown was much closer.
“Our team played hard tonight to pull out the win,” SV head coach Kyle Bland said. “We had a slow start, but our offense did a great job of playing as a team and moving the ball quickly. It was a fun game and a well-earned win.”
OTHER GAMES
In other Region 11 action, Logan defeated Bear River 10-4 at home, and Green Canyon traveled to Mountain Crest and left with a 19-1 victory.
Mason Anderson and Laker Sampson buried four shots each to pace a balanced Green Canyon offensive attack. Jake Lundin and JD McKenna chipped in with three goals apiece for the Wolves (8-1, 4-0), followed by Ian Maughn with two, plus one each from Dusty Gasaway, Jaxon Curtis and Aidan Merrill.
Green Canyon has won all five of its region contests by at least 14 goals.
“Our guys were really excited to play again,” GC head coach Troy Oldham said. “After the game (against Bear River) got canceled last Friday, we’ve had a full week to prepare and it has helped us heal up a bit too. I think our players were pretty excited to get back on the field and we were able to score eight points in the first quarter and another four in the second, but came out really flat in the third and to Mountain Crest’s credit, they really took advantage of that. We can see that Mountain Crest has really improved since our last game (against them) and I’m glad to see that our players were able to rally together and took this game back, spreading our scoring across eight really good athletes.”
Payden Bird scored for the Mustangs (2-11, 0-5).
The Grizzlies (4-7, 2-3) received stellar performances from Ethan Davis (eight goals) and Cole Hoglund, who won 82 percent of his faceoffs against the Bears (5-5, 2-2). Daxton Daniels finished with two goals for Logan, which got three assists from Matthew Mason and one from James Thornley.
In the process, the Grizzlies were able to improve to 2-0 against the Bears this season.
“Possession wins games,” LHS head coach Bo Olsen said. “Our offense held the ball most of the game and found great places to shoot. Bear River’s goalie is a stud, so we found ways to shoot around the rim and keep him guessing. (Our) offense rode the clears smart and aggressive, and got a ton of turnovers that gave us great fast break opportunities that Mason and Davis kept connecting on.”