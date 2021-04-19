It was a memorable weekend for several local high school track & field athletes.
For starters, Logan’s Milly Garren and Green Canyon’s Cambree Tensmeyer swept the specialty awards at Saturday’s Grizzly Invitational, while Mountain Crest’s Alisabeth Apedaile proved she is arguably the best 100-meter hurdler in the entire state at the Davis Invitational.
A 20-plus-team field was no match for Garren, who powered her way to the top spot on the podium in all three throwing events. For her efforts, the junior was selected as the meet’s female field athlete MVP. Garren uncorked tosses of 42 feet, 5 inches in the shot put — the best mark in the entire state so far this season — 120-8 in the javelin and 125-0.5 in the discus.
Tensmeyer was named the meet’s top female track competitor after shining in the sprints. The sophomore was the runner-up in the 200-meter dash and lowered her own school record by clocking in at 26.08 seconds, was the bronze medalist in the 100 (13.10) and 400 (school record time of 1:00.39), and anchored Green Canyon’s 4x400 relay team to victory (4:18.80). Tensmeyer was joined on that squad by Eliza Allen, Paige Bagley and Kylee Cox.
Logan’s Amber Kartchner shared the high jump title with an athlete from Syracuse as both girls cleared the bar at 5-2. Kartchner was also the bronze medalist in the long jump (17-2.25).
It was a busy Saturday for Apedaile, who competed at both meets. The senior was the runner-up in the long jump (17-4) at the Grizzly Invite, and also traveled to Davis and won the seeded race in the 100 hurdles with her time of 14.62. Apedaile placed third in the seeded 300 hurdles event (47.11) at Davis, to boot.
The Preston boys showcased their talents at the Grizzly Invite by winning five events, plus shattering the school record in the 4x800 relay. The Indians reigned supreme in the 4x800 (8:16.71) and medley relays (3:43.56). The 4x800 foursome was comprised of Edison Leffler, Dawson Leffler, Garrett Hale and Sam Jeppsen, and the medley relay of Cole Harris, Brayker Smith, Brecker Knapp and Jeppsen.
Knapp was triumphant in the 110 hurdles (16.09), as was Hale in the 1,600 (4:36), and Knapp also finished fourth in the 300 hurdles (42.31). Preston’s other individual champion was Russell Kunz in the triple jump (38-11), plus the girls 4x800 relay squad prevailed (10:18). That relay team consisted of Taylor Romney, Rachel Lee, Elly Jeppsen and Riley Ward.
It was a breakthrough performance for Sky View’s Isaac Larsen, who shaved significant time in his two signature events. The senior was the silver medalist in the 300 hurdles (40.81) and bronze medalist in the 100 (11.04).
Other local athletes who secured a spot in the top six in a pair of individual events were Preston’s Angelie Scott, Mountain Crest’s Maya Miller, Preston’s Maren Leffler, MC’s Todd Rigby, Green Canyon’s Carter Compton and GC’s Branson Sharp. Additionally, Sky View’s Trey Nyman earned a position on the podium in three events, the high jump (fourth place, 6-2), 110 hurdles (fifth, 16.50) and 300 hurdles (fifth, 42.80).
Scott placed second in the 1,600 (5:32) and third in the 3,200 (11:48), Miller finished third in the 200 (26.25) and fourth in the 400 (1:00.72), Leffler was sixth in the 3,200 (12:19) and 1,600 (5:44), Rigby was sixth in the 100 (11.42) and 200 (22.96), Compton was the runner-up in the 400 (51.23) and fifth in the 200 (school record of 22.96), and Sharp was fifth in the 1,600 (4:41) and 3,200 (10:01).
Green Canyon’s Jackson Monz powered his way to second place in the 800 (1:58.90), as did teammates Cameron Kunz in the high jump (6-4) and Abigail Blau in the shot put (35-3). West Side’s Ashlyn Willis was the bronze medalist in the 800 (2:25.03), as was GC’s Paige Bagley in the 300 hurdles (49.67), MC’s Abigail Case in the 1,600 (5:41), Preston’s Olivia Tracy in the triple jump (31-9.5), MC’s Katelyn Hardy in the shot put (34-3), PHS’s Edison Leffler in the 1,600 (4:39), PHS’s Benson Palmer in the pole vault (12-0) and GC’s McKade Hellstern in the 400 (51.67).
Other local competitors who finished in the top six individually in the girls competition were MC’s Amelia Zilles (sixth, 400, 1:02.99), PHS’s Riley Ward (fifth, 800, 2:29.18), SV’s Kaylee Griggs (fourth, 1,600, 5:41), GC’s Katie Latvakoski (fifth, 3,200, 12:03), GC’s Sydney Edelmayer (fifth, 100 hurdles, 17.27), PHS’s Ashley Lowe-Anderson (tied for fourth, pole vault, 7-6), PHS’s Chakobi Lewis (sixth, PV, 7-6), SV’s Haley McUne (fifth, long jump, 16-4) and LHS’s Kaylee McKinnon (sixth, javelin, 103-6). Zilles was seventh in the 200.
Other local medalists on the boys side were GC’s Carson Gerber (sixth, 400, 52.45), LHS’s Easton Foster (fifth, 800, 2:03.85), LHS’s Joshua Thomsen (sixth, 110 hurdles, 16.78), SV’s Sam Thatcher (sixth, 300 hurdles, 43.27), PHS’s Brayker Smith (fifth, high jump, 6-0), LHS’s Luke Stearns (sixth, pole vault, 10-6), SV’s Cody Robbins (fourth, long jump, 20-6), LHS’s Ty Stearns (sixth, shot put, 44-1) and SV’s Chase Robbins (sixth, javelin 142-4).
DAVIS INVITATIONAL
In addition to Apedaile, Sky View standout distance runner Kate Dickson competed at Davis, as did most of Ridgeline’s elite track & field athletes. It was a very good showing for Dickson, who placed fourth in the seeded 3,200 (11:23) and seventh in the seeded 1,600 (5:15).
Ridgeline’s Spencer Adams was the runner-up in the open 1,600 (4:30.44), while teammate Savannah Perrett was the bronze medalist in the seeded javelin (101-3).
Other Riverhawks who finished in the top 10 individually were Keslie Duersch (ninth, 100, 13.17), Brooklyn Bishop (seventh, high jump, 4-8), Madeline Carmona (T-9th, HJ, 4-6) and Nelson Munk (eighth, javelin, 138-11). Munk was invited to a seeded event, while the others competed in open events.
WS MEET
West Side hosted a nine-team invitational last Thursday and fared very well. The Pirates won the boys competition with 196 points and placed third on the girls side with 108.5.
The West Side boys were victorious in an impressive six individual events, plus two relays. Andrew Olinger swept the titles in the shot put (42-6) and discus (119-4), while other fellow Pirates who reigned supreme were Bryler Shurtliff in the 200 (23.33), Brentan Noreen in the 800 (2:09.12), Josh Reeder in the 400 (53.35) and Easton Henderson in the 300 hurdles (43.05).
Shurtliff was also the silver medalist in the 100 (11.52), bronze medalist in the long jump (19-6), plus matched teammate Hayden Robinson with the second-highest clearance in the high jump (5-10), while Henderson was the runner-up in the 110 hurdles (16.79). Other West Side boys who finished second in an individual event were Parker Moser in the 800 (2:10.84) and Jaxon England in the long jump (19-6.25).
The Lady Pirates were led by champions Aubrie Barzee (1,600, 5:38), Letti Phillips (300 hurdles, 49.61) and Alaina Telford (pole vault, 7-6). Additionally, Phillips posted the second-fastest time in the 110 hurdles (17.91).
West Side’s Madalyn Barzee finished third in the 400 (1:04.32) and pole vault (7-0). Other Pirates who captured bronze medals were Noreen (200, 24.73), J.D. Floyd (400, 57.23), Jaxon England (300 hurdles, 44.62) and Chloe Keller (100 hurdles, 17.93).
Preston’s Kimble Rigby placed second in the pole vault (10-6), while teammate Kylie Larsen was third in the 300 hurdles (51.96).
SCHOOL RECORD
Green Canyon’s Maren McKenna shattered the school record in the shot put in Thursday’s dual meet with Mountain Crest with her impressive mark of 38-0.
BOYS TENNIS
It came down to the wire between a pair of Cache Valley programs at the two-day St. George Invitational, which featured 12 total teams and concluded Saturday. Green Canyon and Logan finished with the same amount of points, but the Wolves prevailed via a tiebreaker and captured the title.
“The boys played great,” GC head coach Christian Davenport said. “On the second day of the tournament, we have four out of five of our varsity (positions) in the golden bracket, more than any other high school.”
Green Canyon’s Calvin Felt defeated Logan’s Ashton Xu in the championship match at No. 2 singles in the gold bracket, while Logan’s Paul Miller dispatched of GC’s J.C. Fonnesbeck in the gold bracket finals at third singles.
Logan Kimbal Ricks avenged a Region 11 loss to Green Canyon’s Carter Thorpe for third place at the top singles position in the gold bracket.
Green Canyon’s second doubles tandem of Luke Olsen and Jeff Huband also made it to the gold bracket.