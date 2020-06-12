The annual Logan Diamond Classic highlighted what has been an busy week for Cache Valley’s American Legion programs.
All six local baseball teams were guaranteed at least four games each at the three-day tournament, which started on Thursday and will conclude Saturday. Here is a roundup of how the second full week of legion play went for the local teams:
BLACKSMITH FORK
Blacksmith squared off against Ridgeline on Friday night in a game that was still going on at deadline for Friday’s Herald Journal’s. Should the Trappers prevail, they will win their pool in the Logan Diamond Classic and advance to the second of two Saturday semifinal games.
The Trappers beat Orem in their tourney opener, 4-1. Blacksmith Fork pitcher Brayden Schiess kept the Tigers off the scoreboard after the first inning. He only allowed three hits, struck out four and walked one in his complete-game effort.
Kaden Deeter, batting in the No. 9 spot, went 2 for 3 at the plate with three RBIs for the Trappers. Deeter came through with a big two-run single in the bottom of the second.
Blacksmith Fork edged Olympus 9-8 in its first of two Friday games. The Trappers pushed across the winning run in the top of the sixth. The two teams combined for 10 runs in the opening frame.
The Trappers outhit the Titans 12-6, but committed four errors, which led to four unearned runs to help Olympus stay within striking distance.
Lance Welch paced a balanced Blacksmith Fork offensive attack — eight different players had at least one hit — with three base knocks. Schiess chipped in with two hits, two runs and one RBI, Deeter singled and doubled, and Jaden Jones drove in a pair of runs, as did Porter Leishman, who doubled. Hudson Phelps walked twice, singled, scored one and drove in a run for the Trappers.
RIDGELINE
The Mavericks got off to a rough start at the tourney as they fell to Olympus 11-0 in five innings. The Titans jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the opening frame.
Ridgeline finished with six hits — from six different players. Evan Webb and Braxton Gill both singled and walked for the Mavericks.
The Mavericks bounced back in their first of two Friday games by dispatching of Orem, 7-4. Ridgeline led 6-0 against the Tigers, who plated all four of their runs in the bottom of the sixth.
Braxton Gill and Miles Eck each contributed with two hits and two runs for the Mavericks, who got two hits and two RBIs from Marshall Hansen. Eck tripled and Gill doubled.
Cam Bott pitched six full innings for Ridgeline and limited the Tigers to three hits, although he did issue 10 free passes. Bott fanned seven.
CACHE VALLEY SOX
It’s been another memorable week for Cache Valley, which is comprised entirely of recent Mountain Crest and Ridgeline graduates. The Sox won all three of their pool play games to advance to Saturday’s second semifinal game, which is slated for 12:30 p.m. at Logan High’s Worthington Park.
Cache Valley punched its ticket to the semis by shutting out North Cache 10-0 in six innings on Friday night. The Sox only allowed two runs during pool play.
Austin Pond finished with two hits and two RBIs for Cache Valley, which got two hits from Kyler Hansen, a pair of RBIs from Daxton Purser and Caleb Archibald, and two runs from Dane Folkman, who doubled.
Hayden Simper shut down the North Cache lineup as he limited the Titans to one hit in his complete-game effort. Simper fanned four and walked one.
Purser powered Cache Valley to a 3-0 triumph over Farmington early Friday afternoon. Purser held Farmington to a pair of hits, while striking out 10 and only walking one in seven complete innings.
The Sox plated all three of their runs in the top of the fifth, which was highlighted by a two-run Tadon Burbank double. Cooper Murphy singled, walked, scored one and drove in the other Cache Valley run.
Cache Valley rolled to a 15-2 victory over Weber in its tourney opener. The Sox racked up 16 hits, including four from Archibald, who recorded a trio of runs and RBIs.
Jace Ward doubled twice and singled for the Sox, who got three RBIs, two hits and two runs from Mason Bowler, two hits and two runs from Folkman and two hits and two RBIs from Hansen. Ward finished with four RBIs and two runs for Cache Valley, which got three walks and one hit from Simper.
Ian McArthur pitched the first six frames for the Sox. He scattered seven hits, fanned five and walked none.
Cache Valley also played Wednesday and handed Green Canyon its first loss of the season. The Sox put a four-spot on the scoreboard in the top of the seven to pull away for a 6-0 win. Archibald belted a two-run triple to give Cache Valley some breathing room.
Kade Hansen and Folkman combined for four hits, four runs and two RBIs for the Sox.
Archibald put together another strong performance on the mound as he struck out 12, walked four and gave up three hits in six complete innings.
LOGAN
The Cache Valley Grizzlies struggled in their tourney opener, but bounced back with a pair of Friday wins.
The Grizzlies thumped Roy 11-0 in fifth innings. Cache Valley exploded for eight runs in the second and third frames.
Vincent Rohrer and Jack Fjeldsted sparkled at the plate for the Grizzlies as both athletes drove in three runs. Rohrer smacked a two-run double and scored twice, while Fjeldsted had a pair of base knocks. Kody Kirk and Manase Tupou chipped in with two hits apiece, while Kellen Roper and Nic Egbert combined to score four runs.
Egbert only allowed two singles in four and one-third innings on the mound. He sat down nine Roy batters and walked one.
The Grizzlies held off Blacksmith Fork’s B squad 5-3 to cap off an undefeated Friday. Both teams scored three runs in the final inning.
Egbert and Boede Rudd each doubled and singled for Cache Valley, and Rudd drove in two runs.
Kirk and Rohrer teamed up to limit the Trappers to three runs on two hits and eight free passes. The duo struck out nine.
GREEN CANYON
The Wolves squared off Friday night against Fremont for the right to represent their pool in Saturday’s first of two semifinals. Green Canyon earned that opportunity by edging Wasatch 2-1 on Thursday, and Box Elder 5-4 on Friday afternoon.
Jaxon Berry and Reece Hansen both singled and doubled against the Bees. Eight different players reached base on a hit for the Wolves.
Abe Olson went the distance on the mound for Green Canyon, scattered six hits, gave up three runs — two earned — struck out five and issued five free passes.
Caleb Petersen came through with a walk-off single, driving in Olsen, to lift the Wolves past the Wasps in the eighth inning. Petersen also walked twice for the Wolves, who got a triple from Alex Atkinson.
Reece Hansen and Nick Bouck were both effective on the bump for the Wolves. Hansen allowed five hits and one run in four-plus innings, while Bouck gave up two hits and kept the Wasps off the board in his three-plus frames. Hansen struck out seven and walked one, while Bouck struck out two and didn’t issue any free passes.
In Green Canyon’s aforementioned setback to Cache Valley, Tanner Watson kept the Wolves in the game with his pitching. Watson gave up two hits and two runs, fanned five and walked five. Atkinson doubled in that contest.
NORTH CACHE
The Titans lost a 3-2 heartbreaker to Farmington in their tournament opener. Taydem Neal doubled and scored a run, while Derek Anthony chipped in with two hits and one walk for North Cache.
Joey Cortez pitched all seven frames for the Titans and held the Phoenix to four hits and two earned runs. Cortez walked five and struck out two.
North Cache then proceeded to blow out Weber 13-3 in five innings in its first game Friday. The Titans went off for 10 runs in the bottom of the first.
Neal led the way with a double, single, three runs and two RBIs, while Alex Carling added two hits, two RBIs — both on a double — and two runs. Cortez contributed with two runs, two walks and a RBI.
Stetsen Karren was the winning pitcher for the Titans. He struck out two, walked none and only allowed one earned run on five hits.
Neal singled for North Cache’s lone hit against Cache Valley.