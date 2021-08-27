HYRUM — For the first time this season, the Mountain Crest Mustangs can count themselves winners after downing Box Elder 20-7 at home Friday night.
"I'm proud of the kids," MC head coach Randy Kerns said. "That was a good football game."
Winning by two scores marks a major improvement over the 49-7 and 51-3 losses the Mustangs suffered to Stansbury and Wasatch in games one and two. Kerns said several changes were made during the week, including him stepping away from his role as offensive playcaller.
That change appeared to produce immediate results as Mountain Crest went 85 yards in 10 plays on its first drive and capped it off with just the second touchdown of MC's season — a 13 yard run by Carson Olsen.
Mountain Crest nearly took full control of the game with that touchdown and in forcing Box Elder into a fourth down on the next drive. However, a bold fake punt run resulted in 28 yards and a first down for the Bees — a play Kerns took the blame for.
"We got too predictable," Kerns said. "I should have made a different call."
On the very next play after the fake punt, Bees running back Dax Sumko ran straight through the line and 34 yards more for a touchdown.
That Box Elder TD, combined with a botched snap on Mountain Crest's PAT, flipped the game with the Bees holding a 7-6 lead for much of the first half. It took until the final two minutes of the first half for the balance to shift back to Mountain Crest.
With 2:26 left in the first half, Mustangs quarterback Preston Lofthouse went to work leading a second scoring drive for the home side. The drive went 67 yards and the senior QB accounted for every single one of those either through the air or with his own legs. With 53 seconds left in the half, Lofthouse scrambled around the right side and beat the defense to the pylon for a 22-yard score.
"You've gotta give it up to (Lofthouse)," Kerns said. "He's a warrior, he’s a battler. He took it home for us at the end."
Lofthouse finished the night with 179 rushing yards and two rushing TDs. He also completed 7 of 17 passes for 56 yards. As a team, the Mustangs were highly efficient on the ground, averaging 6.5 yards per rush and gaining over 300 yards on the ground.
"Our offensive line played really well," Kerns said. "I was really pleased."
Box Elder moved the ball well at times, gaining 142 rushing yards and averaging 4.3 yards per rush attempt. However, the Bees had two crucial mistakes which allowed Mountain Crest to slam the door on any comeback hopes.
The first major mistake was a second-half punt by Nate Reynolds that caromed off the back of his own blocker. Mustangs special teamer Will Dekorver picked up the loose ball and took it inside the red zone to the 13. That failed punt led to Lofthouse's second rushing TD of the night and a 20-7 lead for the Mustangs.
The second blunder crushed Box Elder's hopes of a comeback as it had driven inside MC's 15 yard line with eyes on narrowing the gap to 20-14 late in the fourth quarter. But Mountain Crest cornerback Terrell Lee stepped in front of Box Elder QB Cooper Stevenson's pass on the 2-yard line. MC never gave the ball back, running out the clock.
Mountain Crest will have one more non-region contest before starting Region 11 play. The 0-3 Bonneville Lakers will make the trek up to Hyrum next Friday.
MUSTANGS 20, BEES 7
Friday at Hyrum
Box Elder 7 0 0 0 — 7
Mtn. Crest 6 7 0 7 — 20
First Quarter
MC - Carson Olsen 13 run (run fail) 8:36
BE - Dax Sumko 34 run (Nate Reynolds kick) 4:51
Second Quarter
MC - Preston Lofthouse 22 run (Jud Wells kick) 0:53
Fourth Quarter
MC - Preston Lofthouse 11 run (Wells kick) 7:31