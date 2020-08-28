For the first time this season, Logan’s passing game was the key force in how well the team played, racking up 213 yards through the air to go along with three touchdowns.
The Grizzlies had to hold off a late push from Cyprus to secure their first victory of the season — after Cyprus scored 28 points in the second half — but were able to do so in part due to the large output through the air and Noe Moreno’s 44-yard field goal with five minutes left to go in the game. Logan just snuck past the finish line ahead 31-28.
“Our kids made plays when they needed to on both sides of the ball,” LHS head coach Bart Bowen said. “Offense came alive today.”
The first half was much more fruitful in this game for Logan offensively than in previous contests, despite ending the first quarter scoreless. Quarterback Kody Kirk started to find a rhythm on the team’s fifth drive, completing multiple passes to Jaylen Sargent, which set up Logan’s second red zone opportunity of the game. With the ball on the 4-yard line, Kirk scrambled toward the right pylon and broke his way into the end zone. Good defense forced Cyprus into a three and out, and Logan (1-2) again capitalized just one drive after its first score.
Although Kirk found difficulty linking up with Sargent early in the game, the Grizzlies were able to fool Cyprus’ defense and complete a 36-yard touchdown pass with just under two minutes left in the half. Logan wasn’t prolific in the half — putting up just 94 total yards — but held on to its first two-score lead of the season heading into the third quarter.
Cyprus was close to scoring just before the break, with multiple deep passes hauled in, putting the hosts at Logan’s 5-yard line, but Cyprus ultimately missed the opportunity to pull within one score and had to settle for a 32-yard field goal attempt after a holding penalty pushed them back to the 15-yard line. The attempt was pushed wide left and the chance was gone.
Another missed opportunity later in the game would prove the difference on the scoreboard.
The second half was an explosion of points — all 28 of Cyprus’ came after halftime, as well as 17 for Logan — with the key stretch being in the middle of the third quarter. Cyprus opened the half with a bang, going for a 65-yard score, only for Logan to respond with an 82-yard passing play on its next drive. Logan added another touchdown when Sargent broke a post-corner route to the back of the end zone where Kirk was able to find him for a 28-yard completion.
Then, on the ensuing kickoff, Jhdhan Lester broke through Logan’s kick coverage and headed 91 yards to paydirt and pull the Pirates (0-2) within two scores. Soon after, Kirk — to connected with Gage Jenson for an 82-yard scoring bomb in the third quarter — threw his first interception Cyprus’ way and the Pirates were ready to attack yet again. This time, quarterback Rush Monsen kept it himself on his way to a 14-yard touchdown run.
The scoring slowed down slightly in the fourth. Moreno’s made field goal would be Logan’s only points in the frame, and despite Lester putting another touchdown on the board for Cyprus, the Grizzlies held on.
But Cyprus wasn’t void of chances to tie, or possibly go ahead. The final drive started off with an 11-yard first down run and then a penalty on Logan, which resulted in another first down. Slowly, it seemed inevitable the home team would capture this surge of momentum and get into the end zone one last time. But Logan pushed back, sacking the Pirates and forcing them into a long third down. Eventually, Cyprus put its trust in its kicker to make a 45-yard field goal to extend the game, but it was well short.
“Our defense played huge on that last drive,” Bowen said.
In total, Cyprus outgained Logan 309-253. However Logan’s choice to rely on its passing game worked well and made up for the difference in rushing on the night.
———
GRIZZLIES 31, PIRATES 28
Friday at Cyprus
Logan 0 14 14 3 — 31
Cyprus 0 0 21 7 — 28
Second Quarter
LHS — Kody Kirk four-yard run (Noe Moreno kick), 3:41.
LHS — Jaylen Sargent 32-yard pass from Kody Kirk (Noe Moreno kick) 2:02.
Third Quarter
C — Jayden Underwood 65-yard pass from Rush Monsen (Rey Mendez kick) 9:02.
LHS — Gage Jenson 82-yard pass from Kody Kirk (Noe Moreno kick) 8:40.
LHS — Jaylen Sargent 28-yard pass from Kody Kirk (Noe Moreno kick) 5:10.
C — Jhdhan Lester 91-yard kickoff return (Rey Mendez kick) 4:56.
C — Rush Monsen 14-yard run (Rey Mendez kick) 2:41.
Fourth Quarter
LHS — Noe Moreno 44-yard field goal 8:53.
C — Jhdhan Lester 5-yard pass from Rush Monsen (Rey Mendez kick) 5:30.