A quick start and a strong finish was more than enough for Mountain Crest’s baseball team to earn its third win in as many games.
The Mustangs put three runs on the scoreboard in the top of the first and outscored Payson 5-1 over the final three inning en route to a 10-4 road victory over the Lions on Monday.
Braydon Schiess came through with a two-run double and also singled, scored twice and walked for the Mustangs (3-0). Nate Rowley contributed with a pair of hits and RBIs for Mountain Crest, which got two runs, two walks and one hit from Lance Welch.
A trio of Mustang pitchers limited the Lions to five hits. Mountain Crest did issue nine free passes, but prevented Payson from taking advantage.
Mason Alvey belted a two-run homer for the Lions.
SOFTBALL
Ridgeline continued its red hot start with a 10-0 shellacking of visiting Viewmont, while Sky View lost a 6-5 heartbreaker at Box Elder.
The Riverhawks (6-0) stormed out to an 8-0 lead after two frames and never looked back in their five-inning triumph. Ridgeline finished with 12 hits to Viewmont’s three.
Kenzee Hale doubled twice, walked twice, scored twice and drove in a run for the Riverhawks, who also got doubles from Abbie Banning, Kori Palmer and Kaylee Smith, plus a triple from Kari Gowen.
Smith went 3 for 3 at the plate with two RBIs for Ridgeline. Brinnley Anderson also chipped in with three hits and scored twice, while Palmer added a pair of hits and RBIs.
Markessa Jensen pitched the first three innings for the Riverhawks and held the Vikings to one hit, struck out five and walked two. Shelby Blankenship was also rock solid in the circle for Ridgeline as she gave up two base knocks, fanned two and walked none in her two innings.
Meanwhile, Sky View appeared to be on its way to a nice road victory, but Box Elder scored three times in the bottom of the seventh. The Bobcats (2-2-1) trailed the Bees 2-0 after three complete, but outscored the Bees 5-1 in the fourth and fifth frames.
Both teams finished with eight hits.
Preslie Jensen went 3 for 4 with two RBIs and a run for the Bobcats, who got two runs, two walks, one base knock and one RBI from Cambria Davis. Jensen doubled in two of her at-bats.
Davis went the distance in the circle for the Bobcats, struck out eight and walked four.