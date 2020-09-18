SMITHFIELD — The margin separating the high school girls tennis teams from third to sixth place in Region 11 is pretty small in 2020.
The competition for the No. 3 spot behind Green Canyon and Ridgeline has been fierce this season, and that was certainly the case in Mountain Crest’s nailbiting 3-2 victory over Sky View on Tuesday afternoon.
The Mustangs, who are currently in third place, were able to sweep the season series with the No. 6 Bobcats, but boy was it close. The final two matches were decided in three sets, with each team winning one apiece.
“It did feel good,” MC head coach Jackie Oswald said. “Sky View came to play today. It was their Senior Night and they played well in every position, so they made us fight hard today and I feel lucky that we pulled it out.”
Mountain Crest was able to clinch the dual when its No. 1 doubles tandem of Kate Hardy and Brook Clark battled back from a set down to dispatch of Alijah Thedell and Saydee Godfrey 4-6, 6-1, 6-2. The Mustangs, who closed out the match in style courtesy of a slice backhand volley winner by Hardy, have been very consistent at the No. 1 doubles position this season.
“It feels good,” said Clark, who gave the Mustangs a 5-2 lead in the third and decisive set by putting away an overhead. “I’m glad we could pull out the win. We were not very focused in the first set, so I’m glad we could refocus and play like we know how to.”
The opening set was a back-and-forth struggle as neither duo led by more than one game until Thedell smacked a volley winner on set point.
Clark and Hardy needed to win, inasmuch as Rachel Chipman, Sky View’s No. 2 singles player, rallied to beat Brooklyn Robbins 3-6, 6-0, 6-2. Chipman used her crisp forehand and some occasional volleys to take control in the final two sets and give her team a chance to prevail on Senior Day and capture its first region dual.
“We’ve been close (to winning) for five matches, so it’s a pity,” SV head coach Anna Lyne said. “It’s a pity for the girls because they’ve really put in a lot of effort. ... Our team is not as deep as other teams, and I think that’s where we actually need another month and then I think we would break through.”
The Bobcats also reigned supreme at first singles as Rachel Lattin avenged an earlier loss to Rachel Powell. Lattin was triumphant by a 6-2, 6-1 scoreline. It’s the second straight week the senior has gotten revenge against a Cache Valley opponent who beat her during the first round of region play.
“I’m really excited,” Lattin said of her recent success. “I mean, I’m just trying to do my best and hopefully pull out some wins for the team, too, but it feels really good to be finally getting some wins towards the end of the season.”
As for the Mustangs, they were also triumphant at third singles and second doubles.
At the third singles spot, Sidney Nielson defeated Katelyn Burt 6-4, 6-2. There were five consecutive breaks of serve at the end of the first set and several lengthy rallies in that match.
Mountain Crest’s No. 2 doubles team of Raegan Taylor and Abbie Murray earned a hard-fought 6-3, 7-5 victory against Sam Johnson and McKenna Morrison.
“They really cut down on their unforced errors and they took care of their shots at the net,” Oswald said. “They’ve had a lot of three-set matches this season, so I was pleased to see them win in two today.”
Sky View has two more chances to emerge victorious in a region dual, including a showdown against Bear River next Thursday on the road. The Bears edged the Bobcats 3-2 a couple of weeks ago.
“I mean, we actually didn’t even think we’d even get to (region) match 8 due to COVID, so we’re happy to be here,” Lyne said. “The girls are happy. Today is Senior Day. They’re wonderful girls, it’s a wonderful team that I’m happy to coach.”
OTHER MATCHES THIS WEEK
Region leaders Green Canyon and Ridgeline both went 2-0 this week. The Wolves improved to 8-0 in region duals by sweeping Sky View on Tuesday in Smithfield, and then dispatching of Logan 4-1 Thursday at home. The Riverhawks swept the Mustangs on Tuesday in Millville, and held off Bear River on Thursday in Garland, 3-2.
Singles players Alli Phillips (No. 1) and Ava Checketts (No. 3) won both of their matches in straight sets for the Wolves, as did both doubles squads — Olivia Phillips/Alice Wilkinson (No. 1) and Maren McKenna/Kate Anderson (No. 2). Halle Kendrick prevailed against Sky View at second singles.
Meera Gardner reigned supreme in straight sets in both of her matches at No. 2 singles for Ridgeline, which got a pair of victories in straight sets from its No. 2 doubles position. Lauren Ellis teamed up with Kaitlyn Horsburgh against Mountain Crest and Alicia Smith against Bear River.
Brynn Beus and Myriam Anderson each won a match at third singles for the Riverhawks, while Madi Brenchley (No. 1 singles) and the first doubles duo of Emma Hansen/Ellie Carlston split matches this week.
Kennedy Jenkins went 2-0 at No. 2 singles this week for the Grizzlies, who bested the Bears by a 3-2 scoreline for the second time this season. Libby Parker (No. 3 singles) and the second doubles tandem of Staeli Ellis/Norah Perry also propelled Logan past Bear River on Tuesday at home.
PREP CROSS COUNTRY
It was another outstanding performance by West Side freshman phenom Aubrie Barzee, who won the Pirate Challenge on Thursday in Dayton. Barzee beat several competitors from much larger schools, including 4A Pocatello, and completed the 5-kilometer course in 19 minutes, 58 seconds. The girl who placed second finished 28 seconds later.
Barzee has also been the medalist in two other meets for West Side this season — the Top of Utah Invitational (20:00) and the Malad-host Terry Jones Invitational (20:28). Additionally, Barzee finished second in the Varsity B Division at the prestigious Tiger-Grizz Invitational last Friday in Idaho Falls. Her time of 20:02 would have also been good enough for the No. 2 spot in the Varsity A Division.
The West Side girls and boys placed third out of six teams in Thursday’s home meet. Pocatello captured both titles and the Poky boys recorded a perfect score, to boot.
West Side’s Ashlyn Willis was the bronze medalist on the girls side and clocked in at 20:59. Brentan Noreen finished seventh for the West Side boys (17:15), while teammates Samuel Beutler (17:47) and Braydn Noreen (17:49 were 11th and 12th, respectively.