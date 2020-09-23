While Logan hosted two other Region 11 schools in a cross country meet, the visitors were the ones battling it out for team accolades.
It was tight competition for both the boys and girls Wednesday afternoon at Hyrum Gibbons Park on the east bench of Logan. Green Canyon ended up edging Mountain Crest in the boys race, 34 to 39. On the girls side, it was the Mustangs in front of the Wolves, 26 to 31. The Grizzlies were third in each race as the boys garnered 54 points, while the girls scored 80.
“We have a good group and they picked it up really well,” said Green Canyon’s Jackson Monz, who won the boys race in thrilling fashion. “They really raced well today. We are pushing hard.”
The Wolves had four runners in the top eight. The Mustangs had four in the top 10.
In the early going of the boys 5K race, Mountain Crest’s Cameron Swenson and Green Canyon’s Branson Sharp set the pace, while Logan’s Easton Foster was right behind. Monz wasn’t too far behind the trio, but he was timing his move.
“My plan was to not go out too fast, but keep in touch with the first kids in the first mile,” Monz said. “I did that. The second mile I was feeling good and started to pick off people. ... The two kids in front of me (Foster and Swenson) pulled me along.”
Midway through the race it was basically a three-man race as Foster took the lead, with Swenson close behind. Monz was in third. Monz moved into second and quickly moved up on Foster.
“My game plan was to sit back for that first lap, which is a mile-and-a-half, and see who was with me,” Foster said.
“I wanted to try and breakaway on the biggest hill and hold on for the last mile. I thought I was alone, but about 400 to 800 meters out I sensed Jackson on my back. I was feeling that hill. He got me at the end. Props to him.”
As the top two boys dropped into the bowl at the park near the finish line, Monz found another gear and surged to the lead. He ended up beating Foster by nine seconds. Monz clocked in at 16 minutes, 29 seconds, while Foster crossed in 16:38. Swenson was third at 16:51.
“I really wanted to get it, so I kicked as hard as I could,” Monz said. “... I felt I was close enough that I had a shot. I was preparing for a sprint finish, but I was able to get him a little before that. He (Foster) ran an amazing race and so did all the rest of the boys.”
The Green Canyon junior called Wednesday’s outing his best of the season. The hilly course is tough and had some wet spots as well Wednesday. Monz said he feels he can climb better than most, but is not as fast on the downhill.
“I’m usually breathing like a fish, trying to get as much oxygen as I can,” Monz said.
“If he (Monz) likes hills, this course is good for him,” Foster said. “This is a very difficult, hilly course.”
Swenson echoed the comments of his fellow competitors about the course.
“It’s definitely very challenging with loads of hills, but it’s a good one,” said Swenson, who then added, “I was looking for the win today. I will admit that. I took off pretty strong. I had the lead for the first mile and tried to stay aggressive. Well, didn’t quite go as planned. Still, a strong race. I’m really happy with my time.”
The Mustang senior was happy with his teammates and hopes they continue to improve.
Foster had messages written on his arms to bring awareness to suicide. He lost a relative to suicide and a friend recently.
“I was running for Luke,” Foster said.
The girls race also had some exciting moments, but by the finish Mountain Crest’s Jordan Merrill had secured the victory over Green Canyon’s Katie Latvakoski.
The two sophomores were side by side with a mile to go. Merrill made a move, and Latvakoski couldn’t respond.
“I thought I needed to pull ahead and see what she (Latvakoski) could do,” Merrill said. “I knew I was close, so that helped.”
“Jordan Merrill is so fast; she is amazing,” Latvakoski said. “I’m so glad she was there, because she was pushing me. It’s really good to have that competition.”
Merrill crossed the finish line in 20:03, while Latvakoski came in at 20:23. A pair of Mustangs were third and fourth in Abbie Case (20:50) and Marissa Hancock (21:32). Mountain Crest had four runners in the top six, while Green Canyon had six in the top 10.
“I love my team so much,” Merrill said. “They are the best. We had a good race today. I’m excited for my teammates.”
Latvakoski set the pace soon after the start, and with Merrill close behind, the two pulled away from the rest of the runners.
“I was trying to stay in front,” Latvakoski said. “You try your best to keep pace and if you have it at the end, you have it, and obviously I didn’t.”
And what about the tough course?
“Hills are the bomb,” Merrill said. “I don’t mind this course at all. I like the versatility. ... My strategy was to go out faster in this one. Katie helped me so much.”
Tri-meet at Sky View
Two of the strongest cross country teams in the valley did what they normally do — win.
In a tri-meet at Smithfield, the Ridgeline girls and Preston boys prevailed easily. The Riverhawks were without their top female runner to boot.
In the girls race, Ridgeline scored 30 points, while Sky View (50) and Preston (51) were very close for second. The Riverhawks had their top five runners finish in the first nine. Bobcat Kate Dickson won the race easily in 18:20. Second went to Ridgeline’s Alexis Patrick (19:26).
On the boys side, it was all Preston. The top five Indians were among the first six finishers. Sam Jeppsen (15:57) edged his teammate Edison Leffler (16:01) for the individual victory. Preston scored a near perfect score with 16 points, while Ridgeline (52) and Sky View (61) were far behind.