It was a short spring break for the Mountain Crest girls lacrosse team, but the Mustangs likely aren’t complaining too much.
That’s because Mountain Crest ended a three-game losing streak in emphatic fashion it is rolled to a 16-5 victory over East on Tuesday in Hyrum.
Kamrie Wilkinson poured in five goals and freshman Madi Henrie scored four herself and assisted on three others for the hosts. As well as those two athletes fared, it was a balanced effort from the Mustangs, who got goals from seven different players.
Freshman Lilly Lopez also put together a strong performance for Mountain Crest as she contributed with a pair of goals and assists. Taryn Durham found the back of the net twice for the Mustangs, who got a goal apiece from Sarah Keller, Charly Peck and Ally Taylor, plus an assist from Emmalee Leishman.
All of the aforementioned players, only Keller is a senior, suggesting the future is bright for Mountain Crest (2-5). Sophomore goalie Emmalee Popplton made six saves for the Mustangs, who got a team-best eight groundballs from Henrie.
“I’m proud of the girls, especially my freshmen,” MC head coach Jaycie Rindlisbacher said. “They all had to step up and they contributed a lot to our game plan.”
Mountain Crest is the third Region 11 program to dispatch of East this spring as the Leopards (0-6) also lost to Green Canyon and Bear River.
BASEBALL
A big sixth inning gave visiting Sky View the lead, but Box Elder scored once in the bottom of the sixth and seventh to pull out a hard-fought 10-9 win. It was the first victory of the season for the Bees (1-8), who had lost six of their eight games by three runs or fewer.
The Bobcats (2-9) plated five runs in the top of the sixth to surge into what turned out to be a brief lead. Sky View scored those runs on four hits, three free passes and a Box Elder error. Easton Howell came through with a two-run single to give the visitors a 9-8 advantage.
Howell drove in four runs in the contest for the Bobcats, who got two runs each from Tucker Murdock and Derek Anthony, two hits and one RBI from Cole Watterson, and two walks, one run, one hit and one RBI from Tanner Martin.
Lead-off batter Kade Hall came through with a walk-off bunt single for Box Elder, scoring speed-up runner Damon Rodriguez.
BASEBALL AWARDS
Region 11 announced its first weekly award winners on Monday and players from three different teams were recognized. Mountain Crest’s Braydon Schiess was named the Pitcher of the Week, while Ridgeline’s Braxton Gill and Bear River’s Easton Lish shared the co-Hitter of the Week accolade.
Schiess threw a complete-game shutout in Mountain Crest’s 10-0 triumph over Sky View last Wednesday. No. 16 scattered four hits, struck out 14 and walked none.
Gill went 5 for 10 at the plate in Ridgeline’s three-game series against Bear River. The No. 34 also contributed with two RBIs and a stolen base for the Riverhawks, who won two of the three contests.
Likewise, Lish batted .500 in that series, tripled once, doubled once and drove in a trio of runs.