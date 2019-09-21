NORTH LOGAN — After an 0-4 start to the year, Mountain Crest’s football team is now 2-0 in Region 11 play after a 6-0 shutout road victory over Green Canyon on a wet Friday night.
With 229 rushing yards, Hunter Schroeder recorded his second consecutive 200-yard game for the Mustangs (2-4, 2-0). It’s also his fourth straight 100-yard outing. In those four games, Schroeder has 700 rushing yards (175.0 per game) on 116 carries (6.0 per rush) and four touchdowns on the ground.
The senior back has earned each yard, bit by bit, as a workhorse. In three of those games, Schroeder ran the ball at least 30 times — 38 this past Friday, in addition to his starting linebacker duties. But Schroeder said he’s up to the task night in and night out.
“I know that I can do it,” Schroeder said. “Every practice we work hard to be able to withstand playing both ways, and I think it pays off.”
Runs by Schroeder set up both Mountain Crest scores, field goals of 36 and 28 yards by Brandon Arnell in the third and fourth quarter, respectively. Schroeder iced the game by breaking out for a 46-yard scamper on third and 5, going from inside his own 25-yard line to Green Canyon territory with under two minutes to play.
“I saw that block and I cut and I just exploded as fast as I can,” Schroeder said. “It felt so good just being able to push that through and win that game off of that.”
That effectively game-winning run built off the previous 58 minutes of great offensive line play from a five-man crew MC head coach Jason Lee called “second to none.”
“We just emphasized finishing the whole week,” senior offensive lineman Edgardo Marroquin said. “Working on our blocks.”
On defense, the Mustangs tamed a dominant Wolves rushing attack. Green Canyon (4-2, 0-2) entered the game first in Region 11 and third in 4A on the ground with 241.4 yards per game. On Friday, MC allowed the Wolves to run for a mere 22 yards. Wolves junior quarterback Jake Lundin ran for 737 yards in his first five games (147.4 average) and six touchdowns, but had just 42 yards on 20 attempts against the wall of Mountain Crest’s defense.
Keeping Lundin from breaking out and running all over the field, as he has against nearly every opponent this year, was a major aspect to MC’s gameplan.
“We just thought we just need to shut down their quarterback,” senior two-way lineman Jaxon Lee said. “Their quarterback’s a great quarterback, he can run the ball. But we thought if we could shut his run game down, they were going to have to throw and our secondary did a great job.”
Mountain Crest finished the night with 14 tackles for loss. The shutout was the first for the Mustangs this season and was the second time Green Canyon has ever been shut out on the gridiron. The last came on Oct. 12, 2018, also against the Mustangs in a 42-0 blowout.
Despite the lack of yards, Green Canyon had plenty of chances to get the one score that could have easily won the game, but kept shooting itself in the foot. Twice the Wolves made it inside MC’s 6-yard line and another drive made it inside the 25. Penalties and sacks ruined two of the drives and kept points off the board for GC. The Wolves final drive of the game made it the closest, getting four yards away, enough to smell paydirt. Penalties didn’t handicap that drive, GC simply couldn’t finish the deal, turning the ball over on downs.
Mountain Crest wasn’t too outdone in the foot-shooting department. On the drive immediately after Green Canyon’s Ethan Delisle’s missed 50-yard field goal, the Mustangs drove down and appeared to punch it in for a touchdown. Elijah Jackson pushed through the right side of the line and powered his way for a 15-yard score, but the play ended up being called back on a holding penalty.
“Too many penalties,” coach Lee said. “We should have scored 21 points easy. At least.”
Coach Lee noted each of the major mistakes in the game, from the penalties and a botched punt attempt that led to a turnover on downs among others. But Lee also praised his team for doing enough to get the win.
“Bad things happened but we just kept fighting back,” Lee said. “I’m proud of them.”
According to conventional wisdom, the 0-4 start for the Mustangs, and corresponding minus-55 point differential (or loss by nearly two touchdowns on average), would put them out of the running for a Region 11 title. But after two games and two wins, Mountain Crest has the same region record as Sky View and Bear River, leaving the trio of teams in a three-way tie for now.
“I think we are a threat,” Schroeder said of MC’s position in Region 11. “People have overlooked us because we went 0-4 at the beginning of the season. We had some terrible games. We didn’t believe in each other and now we’re finally getting together, we trust each other and we know we can beat tough teams.”
“We’re just looking to turn some heads,” Marroquin said.