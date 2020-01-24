HYRUM — The atmosphere was certainly electric, and the Mustangs awarded their raucous fan base with another memorable, dominant performance.
Mountain Crest honored its 14 seniors by dispatching of Ridgeline 63-3 in a Region 11 wrestling dual on Thursday night at the ICON Activity Complex.
“This kind of atmosphere, it’s awesome,” MC senior Sam McMurray said. “Having the crowd get into it, having the crowd get excited, it’s the best feeling because they’re excited about you (personally), not just your team. That’s what’s awesome about wrestling is it’s about you, and so it just really boosts you, invigorates you and makes you really want to win.”
The Mustangs won exactly half of the 14 matches by fall, allowing them to rack up 42 points, but it was their ability to emerge victorious in nailbiting fashion that really stood out Thursday. Mountain Crest went 4-1 in duels that were decided by three points or fewer against a solid Ridgeline squad.
“There were a lot of matches were I think we kind of climbed over the top and outgrinded them,” MC head coach Jay Tovey said. “And that’s kind of our goal and philosophy is we grind matches out and try to outwork and outhustle people and, for the most part, we did that tonight. That’s the fun part about wrestling is watching your athletes take all the work you do in practice and turn it into a fun event for the fans and for the families.”
The Riverhawks were unfortunate not to pull out a second hard-fought bout. In the first varsity match of the evening, Mountain Crest’s Brock Guthrie edged Rhett Gebert 6-4 in overtime at 160 pounds.
Gebert looked sharp and was the aggressor in the first two rounds, while Guthrie did superb job of fending off a couple of deep shots and staying within striking distance. The Mustang sophomore trailed 4-3, but Gebert was penalized for stalling with approximately three seconds remaining in the third and final round, much to the dismay of the Ridgeline coaches and faithful. As a result, the duel went to OT, where Guthrie looked like the fresher of the two athletes.
“I usually just feel like I get better later in the periods,” Guthrie said. “I’m not as good usually in the first period, but I just get better as we keep going on.”
Guthrie was also grateful for the support we received from the Mountain Crest student section and said “it was amazing, one of the best feeling just having the crowd there behind you and so loud.”
The other three Mustangs who were triumphant in hard-fought battles were Easton Evans (106 pounds), Jace McBride (132) and Walker Hutchinson (182). All three Mustangs came from behind to prevail — Evans 5-2 over Ryan Orduno, McBride 5-4 over Nelson Munk and Hutchinson 10-9 in a very entertaining showdown with Ronan Melani. Hutchinson trailed 8-4 in the third round and needed a four-point move in the waning seconds to escape with a win, while the undersized Evans shined from the top position as he completed his comeback.
A trio of Mountain Crest seniors pinned their opponents in All-Stars Brayden Guthrie (195), Hunter Schroeder (220) and two-time state placer Sam McMurray (285). All three of these Mustangs wrestled up a weight class.
Five other Mustangs won by fall in Luke Schroeder (113), Cooper Sanders (120), Terrell Lee (126) — those three in the first round — Gabe Sanders (138) and Jordan Wakefield (145). Mountain Crest was especially sharp collectively executing its chicken wings and three-quarter nelsons.
Mountain Crest’s other victory was recorded by 152-pounder Zack Smith, who jumped out to a sizable early lead en route to a 10-3 decision over Ethan Buchanan, who wrestled well late.
Kaden Kirk (170) made sure the Riverhawks avoided the shutout by holding off Caleb Swensen, 5-4.
Indeed, it was a memorable Senior Night for the Mustangs, who are getting ready to host two big tournaments at home. The Davie Swensen Invitational — featuring Juab, Wasatch and MC, the top three ranked teams in the entire state in the most recent wrestleutah.com poll — is this Saturday, and the Mustangs will be hosting one of the two 4A divisional championships Feb. 7-8.
“One of the things that I think make a program great is senior leadership, and when we won (a) state (title) two years ago, that was one thing we had was awesome seniors that led the team,” Tovey said. “And we have the same thing this year where we have a good group of seniors that work hard and love to be in the practice room and in front of big crowds. And it really pushed our team to the next level.”
Another thing that made Thursday’s dual memorable was an exhibition match that took place involving Mountain Crest’s Gabe Martinez and Ridgeline’s Brannon Ure, which was set up by local seminary teacher Todd Condie. Martinez, who is in a wheelchair, is a big supporter of Mustang athletics.
It was a heartwarming moment that featured great sportsmanship by both teams and fan bases, and especially Ure.
“We just thought it was a great thing for that kid, and we really appreciate Ridgeline for doing that,” Tovey said. “We love that kind of stuff around here.”
The Davie Swensen Invite, a bracketed-style tourney involving eight teams, starts Saturday at 9 a.m., with finals tentatively scheduled for 3:30 p.m.
WOLVES 40, BOBCATS 36
It went down to the wire — “fun night of wrestling,” SV head coach Bardett Bagley asserted — Thursday in Smithfield. Green Canyon won more match via forfeit than Sky View and another by injury default, and that ultimately was the difference.
“We had to move a few kids around because of injury and illness, but we will take the win,” GC head coach Ryan Webb said. “Again, we are quite a young and inexperienced team. Nine to 10 of my varsity squad are first- or second-year kids, so we have had a pretty big learning curve going on right now. I was happy with the fight my kids had in them. Sometimes that’s what you depend on when you don’t have experience in your favor.”
Daxton Darley (106), Mason Morris (138) and Lucas Garrison (170) emerged victorious by fall for the Wolves, Alejandro Mendoza (132) by injury default and Nathan Whiting (145) by major decision. Webb was pleased with the performance of all five of those athletes.
The Bobcats got pins from Kade Croft (113), Pedro Lopez (160), Jaxson Wilson (220) and Hunter Larsen (285), and hard-fought wins by decision from Gino Demuzio (120) and Orlando Bell (126). This is the second time in six days Demuzio outlasted Green Canyon’s James Shumway by two points — the first time in the championship round of Bountiful’s tourney.
Demuzio, Wilson and Larsen were three of the four seniors the Bobcats recognized prior to the dual. Bagley was especially happy for Wilson, who has “been wrestling undersized all year.”
“It was a good battle tonight and we had some good matches,” Bagley said. “We were missing a couple guys in our lineup tonight to sickness and injury, so we had some young kids step up and wrestle well for us. ... The kids are working hard and learning and asking the right questions, so it is a fun group to coach and watch develop.”