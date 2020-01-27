The inaugural Davie Swensen Invitational was certainly a successful one for the home team.
Mountain Crest’s wrestling program celebrated its legendary former head coach by handily winning the tournament named in his honor last Saturday. The Mustangs racked up 469.5 points in the nine-team tourney, which was 160 more than runner-up Juab.
Wasatch was third with 270 points, followed by Ridgeline with 199. Logan finished seventh (42).
Juab, Wasatch and Mountain Crest are the top three ranked squads in the entire state — in that order — in the most recent wrestleutah.com Beehive Top 25 team poll. Wasatch and Juab didn’t bring all of their standout performers to the tourney.
Eleven Mustangs advanced to the championship round, with six of them prevailing. Mountain Crest’s six champions were Gabe Sanders (138 pounds), Zack Smith (152), Brock Guthrie (170), Brayden Guthrie (182), Hunter Schroeder (195) and Sam McMurray (220), while the five runner-ups were Cooper Sanders (120), Jace McBride (132), Jordan Wakefield (145), Cael Smith (152) and Sam Peel (220).
Junior varsity wrestlers also competed with their varsity counterparts, and the Mustangs also had some of their No. 3 kids in the mix. Mountain Crest had 23 total grapplers place in the top six in their respective weight class.
Gabe Sanders pinned defending 5A consolation state champion Conway Christensen of Murray in the finals, while Brayden Guthrie dispatched of returning 3A runner-up Rylan Watts in the second round in the finals. Guthrie, who pinned a returning state placer from Gunnison in the semifinals, also beat Watts by fall in the second round in their match at the All-Star Dual earlier this month.
Brock Guthrie, Schroeder and McMurray also prevailed by fall in the finals. Brock Guthrie’s opponent in the championship round was Ridgeline’s Kaden Kirk.
Wakefield’s only loss was to three-time state champion and future Utah Valley University grappler Stockton O’Brien of Wasatch. O’Brien is the top-ranked prep wrestler in all of the Utah in the Beehive Top 25 Poll. Wakefield earned his spot in the finals by beating Juab’s Chase Ingram, 3A’s top-ranked 145-pounder, in the semifinals, 9-5.
Cooper Sanders’ lone setback was a 11-9 nailbiter to 2019 5A runner-up Deklan Kelly of Wasatch in the finals.
Kirk was one of two finalists and 13 athletes who secured a spot on the podium for the Riverhawks. Ridgeline’s Rhett Gebert (160) capped off a memorable tourney by outpointing Juab’s Will Harmon in the finals, 3-0. Harmon is currently 3A’s top-ranked 170-pounder.
Gebert also pinned a ranked opponent from Wasatch in the semifinals, while MC’s Wyatt Larsen dominated that same Wasatch kid by a 12-0 scoreline.
“He showed a lot of resolve,” Ridgeline head coach Jarrett Morrill said of Gebert. “He was on the wrong end of a tough (stalling) call against the Mountain Crest kid on Thursday and it would have been easy to stay down, but he picked himself up and got back to work. He didn’t allow the loss to carry over and, as a result, he wrestled great on Saturday. He’s having a great season and I’m very proud of him.”
Logan had a pair of medalists in Jacqe Miller (fifth at 152) and Quincy Wildman (fourth, 285). Miller won four matches last Saturday, while Wildman went the distance with future Army wrestler Kade Carlson of Corner Canyon. Carlson is ranked fifth in the Beehive Top 25 Poll.
In addition to the aforementioned athletes, Mountain Crest’s other placers were Easton Evans (sixth, 106), Brock Hansen (fourth, 113), Terrell Lee (third, 126), Wyatt Coulam (sixth, 126), Caleb Swensen (fifth, 160), Zack Scholes (fifth, 170), Walker Hutchinson (third, 182), Andrew Belles (fifth, 195), Hunter Hammer (fourth, 195) and Montana Merchant (sixth, 285).
Ridgeline’s other placers were Ryan Orduno (fifth, 106), Ty Winward (sixth, 113), Owen Munk (fifth, 113), Caleb Pirtle (sixth, 120), Brenden Gessel (third, 138), Sebastian Lopez (sixth, 138), Matthew Keith (fifth, 145), Ethan Buchanan (sixth, 152), Ronan Melani (fifth, 182), Bridger Hammond (third, 220) and Hollus Risher (fifth, 220). Orduno avenged last Thursday’s Region 11 dual loss to MC’s Evans in their fifth-place bout at the Swensen invite.
Green Canyon and Sky View took the weekend off, while Preston and West Side each sent a handful of wrestlers to the Aberdeen-hosted Tiger Brawl. Preston’s top two grapplers squared off in the finals at 145 pounds, with No. 3 seed David Seamons outpointing top-seeded Caigun Keller, 8-4.
Both Preston athletes defeated opponents from Spring Creek (Nevada) in the semifinals and returning Idaho state qualifiers in the quarterfinals. Seamons knocked off the No. 2 seed in the semis by a 7-6 scoreline.
West Side’s Camilla Tew was triumphant in the girls 116/126 bracket. Tew received a first-round bye and then emerged victorious over her final two foes. She pinned Filer’s Lauren Henderhan in the finals.
WEST SIDE HOOPS
Both West Side basketball teams were in action last Saturday. On the boys side, the Pirates rallied past Fifth 41-39 on the road, while the Lady Pirates fell at home to Aberdeen, 51-40.
The Pirate boys struggled offensively as they only managed eight or nine points in each of the first three quarters. West Side (12-3) did, however, outscore Fifth 16-9 in the fourth quarter to escape with the win and, in the process, sweep the season series with the Cougars (6-8).
Fifth limited West Side to 13 made field goals in the contest — eight by Isaac Frankman, who netted a game-high 18 points for the Pirates. The Pirates went 8 of 13 from the free throw line — Bryler Shurtliff knocked down 4 of 6 — in the fourth quarter to complete the comeback.
Meanwhile, the Lady Pirates (2-16, 2-5) were outscored 29-19 in the second half by the Tigers (12-7, 3-3), who avenged a loss to West Side earlier this month. Kajsia Fuller led the Pirates with 11 points, while Madi Barzee netted nine, Jocie Phillips eight and Sienna Fuller seven.
Sienna Fuller, who is still recovering from an ACL tear, played her first game of the season.