During its first two big invitationals of the season, the Preston boys cross country team lost somewhat handily to district rival Pocatello.
However, Preston was undaunted and continued to improve throughout the season, and the end result was a gratifying, long-awaited goal. After two straight runner-up trophies, Preston finally captured that elusive first-place trophy with another balanced team effort at the 4A State Championships Friday afternoon at the Portneuf Wellness Complex in Pocatello, Idaho.
The Franklin County Indians placed three of their athletes in the top 10 and all five of their scoring runners in the top 25 to outpace Pocatello by 17 points, 49-66. Blackfoot finished a distance third in the 13-team competition with 89 points.
“We’ve been so close the last couple of years with some of the best times we’ve ever had in our history, and (the boys) have been determined all year and it’s been their goal to bring home the blue trophy all season,” said PHS head coach Tyler Jones, whose team ended the season with a three-meet winning streak over Pocatello. “And today they were able to achieve that, which is awesome.”
It was also a special day for the Preston girls, which made monumental strides during the 2020 campaign and gave champion Skyline a major scare. The Grizzlies finished with 62 points to Preston’s 67, while Poky was third with 90.
Preston surely would have captured the title had Andie Bell, who placed fourth at this meet a year ago, been healthy enough to play soccer and run this fall. Bell was limited at times with an injury during the soccer season as she missed some matches, but she still helped propel the Indians to the 4A state championship last weekend.
Nevertheless, it was still a very fulfilling season for Preston, which will return all five of its scoring runners next season, and four of them are currently freshmen. Preston also won have finished second in the 5A field and arguably has the third-best high school team in Idaho this season.
“Last year we were seventh at the state meet and we had a whole new group this year, with all the young freshmen,” Jones said. “And each week they improved and they were consistently getting better each week, their times got better and they really came on late in the season. ... They’re obviously a little disappointed to come that close. They were five points out of first, but a tremendous season and we’re definitely looking forward to the future with the girls program.”
The Preston boys had the opportunity to watch the girls squad claim the runner-up trophy and it helped spur them on when it was their turn to compete.
“Yeah, that was pretty cool to see, especially because our girls weren’t super fast at the beginning of the season, so they really made some really big improvements,” Preston junior Edison Leffler said. “And so it was pretty fun to watch them compete as well as they did today, and it was motivating.”
Leffler has been rock solid as Preston’s No. 2 runner all season long, and he nearly beat fellow standout Sam Jeppsen for the top spot on the team Friday. Jeppsen, a senior, powered his way to the No. 5 spot and covered the 5-kilometer course in 16 minutes, 6 seconds, while Leffler finished one second later.
Jeppsen was hoping to challenge Poky star Shane Gard for the individual title, but the senior was too tough Friday as he was the medalist with his time of 15:42. Five of the top six placers were from Preston’s district.
“I was hoping for a PR, not even close,” said Jeppsen, who went on to praise Preston’s coaches. “The first mile, you can’t really tell, because you’re too excited. When we came around after that, I was like, woah, this is not going to be my day.
“You have to be tough, you have to push hard. I tell myself, you can fall over when you get across the line if you push your body completely.”
This was the second straight year Jeppsen and Leffler earned a spot in the top 10 at the state championships. The duo was joined by teammate Garrett Hale, who clocked in at 16:10 and finished ninth. Also garnering all-state honors was Preston’s Dawson Leffler, who crossed the finish line in 16:26, which was good enough for 14th place.
Jones was very pleased with Hale and Dawson Leffler, who finished 41st and 90th, respectively, at this meet a year ago. Freshman Luke Visser was 25th for the Indians with his time of 16:47, giving his team a superb 41-second spread.
“This year both of them were big,” Jones said of Hale and Dawson Leffler. “To have three in the top 10 and Dawson right there at 14th, those guys were big time today. ... And it was just a team effort. Our freshman filled in today and was fifth on our team, which was big. ... And it was a great day for both the boys and girls.”
Rounding out the field for the Preston boys were Druw Jones (28th place, 17:02) and Reynger Davidsavor (52nd, 17:48).
A year ago, the Preston boys had the second-best team in the Gem State behind Idaho Falls, and that appears to be the case again this season. Idaho Falls, which beat Preston the previous two seasons, moved up a classification this academic year and completely dominated the 5A field.
Like the boys, the Preston girls also packed together very well Friday as they posted a 45-second spread. Likewise, the Preston girls had four all-state performers in Angelie Scott (seventh, 19:15), McKinley Scott (11th, 19:32), Maren Leffler (13th, 19:39) and Elly Jeppsen (16th, 19:50). Preston’s Oakley Reid just missed all-state honors as he was 21st (20:03).
With the exception of McKinley Scott, who is a junior, the other four aforementioned Preston girls are freshmen.
“I actually felt like I was really pushing the whole time,” Angelie Scott said of her top 10 performance. “I feel like my team is really good and I’m so proud of them. They all work so hard.”
Preston’s other varsity harriers were sophomore Alyssa Crowther (34th, 20:47) and senior Rachel Lee (38th, 20:50).
Skyline’s Nelah Roberts was the medalist on the girls side and she covered the course in 17:52. Pocatello’s Nelah Roberts was the runner-up (18:04).
The 3A, 4A and 5A races were contested Friday, while the 1A and 2A competitions will take place Saturday.
———
Idaho State Journal sports writer Andrew Houghton and Jordan Kaye contributed to this story