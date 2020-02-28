OGDEN — Six high school basketball games in a row.
It sounded fun. And for the most part it was.
I spent all day Thursday at the Purple Palace on the campus of Weber State University helping cover the 4A Boys and Girls State Basketball Championships. Six teams from the valley were competing in the quarterfinals — three boys and three girls.
It took more than 10 hours, but surprisingly it didn’t seem that long. Perhaps keeping busy made the time slip by quickly. The action never seemed to stop, and I guess it really didn’t. Those in charge kept the tournament on schedule pretty much, even with an overtime game.
However, the last minute of the day — at least for me as there was one more game that didn’t involve a local team — took about 10 actual minutes to complete. But I can’t blame anyone for that. It’s the state playoffs, and both Ridgeline and Pine View wanted to stick around.
There were some highs, but too many lows for valley teams. Out of the six teams that played in the quarterfinals, only the Sky View boys and Green Canyon girls advanced. The Ridgeline girls were oh so close.
Here is how the day went.
It was 10:45 a.m. when I arrived at the Dee Events Center. The boys were in action first. Sky View faced Hurricane with tip-off happening at 11:12 a.m.
The top-seeded Bobcats ended up being in quite a battle with the Tigers, falling behind early. At 11:19 a.m. Sam Phipps threw down a nasty dunk on a fastbreak, but that would be the lone slam by a valley team on the day.
Sky View survived a scare with Mason Falslev in foul trouble and Phipps dealing with an injury in the second half. The Bobcats had huge contributions from Titan Saxton and Jackson Schumann off the bench. Taydem Neal also made some big shots.
At 12:37 p.m., Sky View advanced with a 60-55 victory.
The Green Canyon boys were next, beginning at 12:54 p.m. The Wolves had a tough time with Dixie, only enjoying a lead early in the second quarter. McKay Yorgason had a monster outing for Green Canyon with a game-high 26 points.
But at 2:05 p.m., the Wolves saw their 2019-20 season come to an end. Dixie advanced, 61-45.
It was 2:34 p.m. when the final boys game of the day was underway. Ridgeline took on Juan Diego. The lower-seeded Riverhawks never really could seize the momentum.
After falling behind by 18, Ridgeline did make it interesting late in the game, getting within four. But at 3:50 p.m., the Riverhawks followed the Wolves in exiting the tournament, 57-52.
After three boys games, it was the girls turn.
My watch showed 4:12 p.m. when Green Canyon and Juan Diego started to play. It was a back-and-forth contest from the get-go. There ended up being 12 lead changes and the score was tied seven times.
Which meant there should be a wild finish between the Wolves and Soaring Eagle, right? Exactly.
At 5:28 p.m., the game ended — regulation that is. It was all tied at 54-54. Four more minutes were needed to decide this one. And it was all Green Canyon in the extra period.
At 5:40 p.m., the Wolves advanced to the semifinals with a 61-54 victory. That’s right, the Soaring Eagle went scoreless in OT. Kennedy Eskelson had a double-double for Green Canyon with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Allee McKenna grabbed 14 boards for the Wolves.
The Grizzly girls had a tough task as they took on defending state champion and top-seeded Cedar next. That contest began at 5:54 p.m.
A feisty Logan squad hung tough for two-and-a-half quarters. The Grizzlies were within three in the third. But it quickly got out of hand.
It was 7:10 p.m. when Logan bowed out of the state tournament, 65-39, despite a 16-point performance from Amber Kartchner.
During the Logan game, a Cache Valley couple was recognized for their support of high school athletics. At halftime, Jim and Carol Laub were honored for being super fans. They received a nice plaque and a big round of applause.
In the nightcap for me at least — there was still one more game involving teams from down south — Ridgeline faced Pine View. They tipped off at 7:34 p.m., just four minutes past the original start time. Not bad for the seventh game of the day.
It was another thriller as there were nine lead changes and eight ties. The Riverhawks had to deal with their leading scorer getting in foul trouble and dealing with it the entire game. Emma Anderson, who is usually good for a double-double, was only able to play 23 minutes.
The Region 11 champion Riverhawks, who were seeded second, kept battling.
In the end, Pine View just made one more play than Ridgeline to pull off the upset, 52-51. It was 9:03 p.m. when the sixth game I watched came to and end.
At 10:11 p.m., I left the Dee Events Center having finished up all my writing and editing duties for the day. And it was a good day, other than too many losses for local teams.