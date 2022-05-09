DAYTON — It’s fair to say it was not looking promising for West Side’s track & field program in the mid-2000s.
For starters, the Pirates didn’t have a track to call their own. This meant athletes from West Side made the seven-or-so-mile drive from Dayton to Preston High School to train on a daily basis.
Indeed, it wasn’t an ideal situation for the Pirates and the results showed. Case in point: The West Side boys finished 21st out of 22 teams at the 2005 2A State Championships.
To their credit, the Pirates were able to turn things around in a hurry. The West Side boys captured a 2A Fifth District title in 2008 and the school finally had a track to call its own the following year. The momentum carried over into the next decade, where the Pirates developed into one of the premier boys and girls programs in Idaho’s 2A Classification.
Helping lead the charge was Tyson Moser, who took over as West Side’s head coach prior to the 2005-06 academic year. The former Preston High star athlete stepped down following the 2021 season, but not before leaving a lasting impression on the program. Moser was honored by his former coaching staff and current West Side administrators prior to the school’s annual Elise Bastian Invitational, which took place last Wednesday.
The event was spearheaded by long-time West Side coach Dan Line, who presented Moser a framed picture detailing the program’s achievements from 2006-21. Moser had no idea he was getting recognized at this meet.
“Those assistant coaches have been so good to me and for them to do something like this for me, it means a lot,” Moser said. “It means that hopefully I’ve been as good to them as they’ve been to me because they’ve been awfully good to me. I get a lot of credit for the stuff they do and they’re kind of behind the scenes, and especially Dan. Dan’s behind the scenes a lot, but we all know what kind of numbers he’s had and the kids that he’s helped produce. There’s just no secret to it. He’s been amazing.”
The Pirates enjoyed an unprecedented level of success with Moser at the helm as they won a whopping 21 district championships — 12 on the boys side and nine on the girls — and five state championships from 2006-21. The West Side boys captured 10 straight district titles from 2008-17, while the girls team won nine district titles in a row from 2011-19. Both teams reigned supreme at the 2013 2A State Championships, and the Pirates were also triumphant in that meet on the boys side in 2010, 2011 and 2015.
During that 16-season stretch, the Pirates crowned 40 individual state champions and traveled back to Franklin County with 14 state trophies. The top four boys and girls teams in each Idaho classification receive trophies at the state meet on a yearly basis. West Side had never won a state championship in the sport before 2010.
“Honestly, it was kind of like the perfect storm,” Moser said. “I really can’t take a lot of credit because I came in and coach Line was here already and obviously he’s been a huge, huge part of our success here. And shortly after, I think it was (my) second year, Joe Grimm was hired to teach here and that was the first time we’ve ever had anyone at West Side that knew anything about the pole vault. And then we had another teacher, Amanda Hansen, who was a thrower. She got hired and we had never had a throwing coach at West Side. I know I get a lot of the credit, but it really was just kind of this perfect storm where we had this group of people come in at around the same time.
“And at that same time, we had a group of moms and dads form a committee that was pushing to get us a track built. And so it was just this combination of things that happened kind of at the same time. Anyway, it’s funny how it all happened that way because so many things had to happen at the right time for any of this to happen, and if one of those people don’t come here, we probably don’t have the success that we’ve had.”
Moser is still West Side’s head football coach, a job he has held since 2009. The Pirates have won five state championships in football with Moser at the helm, including the last three — the first time any program in 2A history has accomplished that feat. Moser and the Pirates will take a program-record 32-game winning streak into the 2022 campaign.
MEET RESULTS
West Side welcomed Preston and eight other programs from southeastern Idaho to the Elise Bastain Invite, and it ended up being a very competitive field. Both Preston teams were comprised primarily of JV competitors, but the Indians still nearly swept both titles. On the boys side, Preston edged Soda Springs by half a point (104.4 to 104), while the Soda Springs girls held off Preston by that same margin (100.5 to 100).
The Lady Pirates finished fourth with 89.5 points, meaning the top four girls teams were only separated by 11 points. The West Side boys accumulated 62 points, which was good enough for sixth place. Several of West Side’s top athletes competed in off events.
The Lady Pirates finished strong as they won two of the final three events — the pole vault and 4x400 relay. Letti Phillips, Madalyn Barzee, Aubrie Barzee and Johanna Ebert joined forced to clock in at 4:16.13 in the 4x400 — a time that ranks second in 2A. Kynlee Beckstead cleared the bar at 8-6 on her way to prevailing in the pole vault for West Side.
Preston claimed a pair of gold medals in the boys competition. Reynger Davidsavor recently transitioned to the 3,200 and he won that race with a time of 10:21, while teammate Ty Robertson beat all comers in the 1,600 (4:50). Robertson was also the silver medalist in the 3,200 (10:30).
“For most of the season I’ve been working on the 800, and the 800 in our district is pretty packed,” said Davidsavor, who was a four-year state qualifier for Preston in cross country and helped the Indians finish first or second at state in all four seasons. “And it’s my senior year, so I’m focused on just getting to state and the two-mile is my best chance at it, so today I was running the two-mile to see what I could do. With the 10:22, it just seems like my best chance. ... I feel pretty good about it.”
Robertson was one of five local athletes to finish in the top five in a pair of individual events. The others were teammate Tenley Kirkbride, and West Side’s Brennon Winward, Cage Brokens and Phillips.
Kirkbride was the runner-up in the 3,200 (12:23) and the bronze medalist in the 1,600 (5:44), Winward placed third in the 110 hurdles (16.37) and fourth in the 200 (24.39), and Brokens was third in the 100 (12.09) and fourth in the long jump (19-0.5). In addition to helping the Lady Pirates win the 4x400, Phillips finished third in the 300 hurdles (50.69) and fifth in the 100 hurdles (17.36).
In addition to Kirkbride and Robertson, other Preston athletes who left the meet with silver medals were Addelin Romney in the pole vault (8-6), Olivia Tracy in the triple jump (33-9.25) and Jeremy Higley in the long jump (19-9.5).
Other Franklin County athletes to win bronze medals were West Side’s Reagan Bingham (high jump, 4-8), Aubrie Barzee (400, 1:03.53), Arron McDaniel (shot put, 41-7) and Easton Shurtliff (discus, 123-6); Preston’s Abby Lindhardt (long jump, 15-2.5), Brytlee Harris (100, 14.01) and Tavin Rigby (pole vault, 11-0).
Other local competitors who finished fourth in an individual event were Preston’s Ashley Scott (3,200, 12:27) and Logan Tracy (triple jump, 39-7), and West Side’s Ebert (300 hurdles, 50.72) and Madalyn Barzee (pole vault, 8-0). Additionally, West Side’s Tommi Henderson placed fifth in the triple jump (32-2) and 200 (28.56).