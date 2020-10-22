As a junior, Preston star midfielder Addison Moser blew out her knee in the district tournament and was forced to watch from the sidelines as her team eventually lost in a state play-in match.
Moser has certainly made up for lost time as a senior as she has scored 21 goals, including two in Preston's 2-1 victory over Canyon Ridge in the first round of the 4A state tournament on Thursday afternoon at Hillcrest High School.
Preston will now square off against Columbia on Friday at 3 p.m. for a spot in the championship match. This is the Indians' first appearance in the state semifinals since winning it all in 2015.
"To have her at this stage (of the season) do that, get a couple of goals ‑‑‑ and she had a couple of other nice chances ‑‑‑ was great to see," PHS head coach Brandon Lyon said. "You know, the team really came through at the district tournament of spreading those goals around. We got goals from a lot of girls, but at this stage to advance, we need her doing what she does best, and that's scoring goals. Addison had a great match."
Preston (11-6) never trailed against Canyon Ridge, the runner-ups from the Fourth District. The Indians, winners of five straight, took a lead they wouldn't relinquish in the 15th minute after stringing together several passes. The final pass, a square ball by Ashley Lowe-Anderson, found the feet of Moser, who one-timed a shot past the Canyon Ridge goalkeeper from the top of the 18-yard box.
"It was a really good team goal," Lyon said.
The Indians, champions of the Fifth District, struck again five minutes into the second half when Moser buried a penalty kick after the Riverhawks were whistled for a hand ball in the box.
Later in the half, Preston thought it had taken a 3-nil lead when Lowe-Anderson tucked away an Abigal Lyon corner kick. After a lengthy discussion between the officials, the goal was waved off.
The Riverhawks pared their deficit in half in the 65th minute when they converted from the penalty spot after the Indians were whistled for a handball in the box. Canyon Ridge never really had a legitimate chance to equalize, though, coach Lyon said, and Preston is now one step closer to its ultimate goal.
"These girls have had this goal on their mind since the end of last season and for them to be here (in the semifinals) really validates all the hard work that they've put in over the summer and through the season," coach Lyon said. "And just keeping their perspective right through the season with some of the ups and downs we had and just understanding that this is the ultimate goal to be in the semis with a chance to move onto the state championship, it just really validates everything that they've done over the last few months."
Preston knows it will have its hands full against a Columbia side that easily dispatched of Sixth District champion Skyline, 4-1, in the quarterfinals. Preston beat Skyline 3-0 on the road last month.
"We watched a little bit of (that match)," coach Lyon said. "We've got the game film online. It was streaming, so we've got the game film online, so we're going to sit down and watch a lot of it tonight, and we've got a couple of other games of theirs. ... They were the No. 2 team out of Boise and we've played the two and the three seeds out of that district a lot of years, and they're going to be talented. It will be a good challenge for us, but we'll sit down and watch a lot of the film tonight and be ready for them."