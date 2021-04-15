The Mustangs didn't have to sweat out a nailbiting victory this time.
Mountain Crest took a 6-0 lead into the fourth inning and never looked back en route to a 8-2 win over Green Canyon in a Region 11 baseball game on Thursday in Hyrum. The Mustangs, winners of seven straight, rallied their way to a 2-1 triumph over the Wolves on Tuesday.
"We came out and swung the bats pretty well and put some runs on the board," MC head coach Stephen Hansen said. "Lance Welch threw another great game for us. It was a good ball game for us."
The Mustangs (13-2, 5-0) plated three runs in the bottom of the second and three more in the third. Nathan Rowley came through with a two-run single in the latter inning.
Rowley, Dax Roundy Preston Jones finished with two base knocks each for Mountain Crest, which got a pair of RBIs from Miles Hancock. Roundy scored twice, Jones doubled and Kolmyn Foulger tripled for the hosts.
Welch pitched a complete game for the Mustangs and limited the Wolves to three hits. The three-year starter struck out six and walked two.
Caleb Petersen, Caden Stuart and Miles Matthews singled for the Wolves (11-4, 3-2), who got a RBI groundout from Traceson Jensen.
Meanwhile, Ridgeline (9-5, 4-1) held off Logan, 5-3, on the road to remain within one game of Mountain Crest in the region standings. The Riverhawks went ahead in the top of the sixth courtesy of a two-run single by Jaden Harris.
Jaxen Hollingworth smacked a two-RBI single in the first frame for the Riverhawks, who got a pair of runs from Braxton Gill and Evan Webb.
Cam Bott pitched the first five innings for Ridgeline, held Logan to five hits, struck out 12 and walked four. Branson Jones shut down the Grizzlies in his two innings on the mound as he gave up zero hits and fanned three.
"Always good to get a win," RHS head coach Paul Bowler said. "We got off to a pretty good start and scored a couple runs the first inning by taking advantage of a couple errors they had, then Jaxon Hollingworth hit a couple runs in. Then we kind of stalled out in the middle innings. In the sixth, we strung a couple hits together and Jaden Harris knocked in a couple runs to give us the lead. ... Overall good win, but we need to stay focused, keep working and continue to find a way to win."
Michael Cabrera singled twice for the Grizzlies (2-12, 0-5), who scored all of their runs in the home half of the second. Vincent Rohrer and Kody Kirk had RBI singles in that inning for Logan.
Kirk pitched the first five innings for the Grizzlies, scattered four hits, struck out six and walked two.
SOFTBALL
West Side lost at home to district rival Bear Lake, 13-3, in four innings. The Bears plated six runs in two separate frames.
The Pirates scored all of their runs in the bottom of the second. Paige Comeau doubled for West Side, which got singles from Brinley Tripp, Laney Beckstead and Hailey Sparrow.