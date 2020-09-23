NORTH LOGAN — It was like two different matches within one Tuesday night.
In the end, visiting Mountain Crest was able to keep the momentum it had built to complete a comeback against Green Canyon. After dropping the first two sets, the Mustangs rallied for a wild five-set Region 11 victory against the Wolves, 20-25, 16-25, 25-13, 25-20, 15-11.
“It was stressful, but definitely exciting,” MC head coach Kindra Anderson said. “... I really didn’t say much to them. I said, ‘let’s go back to basics and play like we know how to play.’ They, as a team, were talking, and they are the ones that figured it out. They said, ‘we are winning this.’ They did it.”
Yes, the Mustangs (16-5 overall, 2-1 region) did.
Mustang setter Jaycee Osborne was vocal throughout the comeback, trying to keep her teammates focused. During timeouts the senior pleaded with her fellow Mustangs to keep playing strong and believe.
“I know we have a really good team and we can win against any team,” said Osborne, who had 39 assists, six aces, six digs and four kills. “I don’t want to lose because we can win. … I know as a setter, you are kind of the quarterback of the team. It’s on you to make sure the team is calm and you kind of control all the energy. I’ve been setting on varsity for a while, so I have experience.”
While the Mountain Crest players celebrated when Kiera Crosbie sealed the win with a kill to end the match, the other side of the net was somber. Green Canyon (6-9 overall, 1-2 region) knew it had let one get away.
“We are a very young team this year, so we’re figuring some things out,” Wolves head coach Madison Larsen said. “We had a girl have to go home right before the game because she was not feeling well. That is no excuse, just something we have to keep dealing with this season. We had so many chances and we were hesitant. We did not take control of our own destiny.”
The Mustangs found themselves in a pretty good hole after two sets. The Wolves finished the opening set strong after seven ties and three lead changes. An ace by Abigail Blau finished it for the Wolves.
The hosts then came out, scoring the first seven points of the second set and rolling to a 2-0 lead. Olivia Chadwick served up an ace to end the set.
“We were really attacking the first two sets, really going at them,” Larsen said. “Then we decided to switch to a defensive mode. It’s hard to win volleyball games when you are on the defense. That was not a good switch. We had moments where we attacked, but as soon as you give the other team that attacking side and you are waiting to see what they are going to do, it’s a hard spot to be in.”
The Mustangs did go on the attack and got a pair of aces from Osborne to start the third set. Mountain Crest never trailed, building a 23-11 lead at one point.
“They were like a whole new team,” Anderson said.
Over the first two sets, the Mustangs had 18 combined errors — either hitting or serving. In the third, they had five.
“When you don’t give up the free points and you run the offense and are passing well, It’s easier to be positive,” Osborne said. “I felt we came together as a team and started connecting with each other. We focused on the positive and that gave us a ton of energy.”
The Mustangs used a 7-0 run and then a 4-0 surge to break open a tight fourth set. Ella Douglas had two kills and three blocks during those runs and finished with a match-best eight blocks. She also led the team with 11 kills.
The Wolves did put together a 7-0 run to get within 20-18, but the Mustangs responded.
“I was proud of moments where we fought hard, but we need to find a way to not dig ourselves in such a hole where we have to fight so hard to get out of it,” Larsen said.
In the fifth, Green Canyon scored first off a kill by Kaylee Coats, but Mountain Crest responded with three unanswered points and led the rest of the way.
“It was such a big win for us,” Osborne said. “We came off a loss to Sky View and was not happy about it. I think that was still hanging over us the first two sets, but then we were like, screw this, we don’t want to lose. We played to win.”
Crosbie had 10 kills, while Gracie Garlock added nine. Garlock also had four blocks, as did Tess Henrie. Phoebe Starnes led the Mustangs with 12 digs.
“This win is very important because we want to win region,” Anderson said. “We can’t count on this team beating this team. We have to go and prove ourselves.”
Chadwick led the Wolves with a match-best 14 kills and also had 10 digs. Coats had 13 finishers and eight digs. Sarah Blau came up with 16 digs and 23 assists. Alivia Longhurst led the hosts with 17 digs. Abigail Blau finished with eight aces and four kills.
RIVERHAWKS 3, GRIZZLIES 0
Ridgeline made quick work of Logan at Millville Tuesday night. The Riverhawks bounced back from a disappointing loss in their last outing with a 25-14, 25-6, 25-9 victory over Logan.
Ridgeline (8-7, 2-1) had a season-high 16 aces as a team. Brinlie Crosbie and Savannah Perrett each had five to lead the Riverhawks. Gracee Putnam and Ava Wilcox led the team with 10 kills each, and Wilcox also had two blocks. Livvy Davies came up with 11 digs, while Perrett had 10.
Logan (4-11, 0-3) was led by Fifita Corona with six kills.
BOBCATS 3, BEARS 1
First-place Sky View overcame a hiccup to start its match and beat visiting Bear River, 22-25, 25-14, 25-23, 25-20. The Bobcats (10-5, 3-0) remain atop the region standings all alone, while the Bears (5-7, 1-2) fall to the bottom half.
Sky View used a balanced attack and a lot of blocks. Haley McUne led the team with 11 kills and 18 digs. Melanie Hiatt hit .333 with 10 kills, while Kaytlin Smart had eight kills and three blocks. Jenna Gibbons recorded five blocks and five kills. Brinley Forsgren had four blocks, three aces and seven digs.
BRONCOS 3, INDIANS 2
It was a strong start for Preston at Blackfoot, Idaho, but the hosts were able to rally and win in five, 19-25, 25-21, 25-23, 19-25, 15-12.
“My girls came out with fight at the beginning of the match,” Preston head coach Karaska Haskell said. “They started strong and continued to maintain pressure on Blackfoot. We had moments where we weren’t fully giving everything during the game, and those caught up with us.”
Khloe Hobson led the Indians with 11 kills, while Hailey Winward and Selyce Burnett added 10 and nine finishers, respectively. Winward had six blocks. Adree Selley served up three aces. Matti Whitehead came up with 24 digs, while Hannah Stephenson recorded 24 assists.