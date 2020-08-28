It’s been an encouraging end of the month for Mountain Crest’s volleyball team.
For the second time in eight days, the Mustangs swept 6A Farmington (2-6) — this time by scores of 25-21, 25-23, 25-20 Thursday night on the road. Mountain Crest will take a five-match winning streak into the month of September.
Kiera Crosbie paced the Mustangs in kills (10) and digs (five). It was another balanced performance offensively for Mountain Crest, which got seven kills apiece from Gracie Garlock and Ella Douglass. Garlock recorded a hitting percentage of .462.
The Mustangs served up 16 aces, and Douglass led the way with four. Tess Henrie finished with four of Mountain Crest’s five blocks, and Jaycee Osborne dished out 28 assists.
Four other Cache Valley teams were in action Thursday night. West Side hosted Logan and dispatched of the Grizzlies (1-3) in three sets (25-23, 25-15, 25-13), while Sky View and Green Canyon lost to opponents from larger classifications.
Sky View hosted defending 6A state runner-up Copper Hills, which has yet to drop a set during the 2020 campaign. The Grizzlies (4-0) got off to a strong start and prevailed 25-10, 25-20, 25-12.
Haley McUne was Sky View’s leader in kills (seven) and digs (19). Kelsey Spackman and Jenna Dority combined for 23 digs, while Bobcat teammate Kaitlyn Smart contributed with two blocks — two of the solo variety. Kaitlyn Hiatt had 19 assists for Sky View (5-4). There was one rally that crossed the net 34 times and lasted a minute and 40 seconds.
Green Canyon traveled to Brigham City for a showdown against traditional 5A power Box Elder (4-2). The Wolves played better as the night progressed, but were swept by scores of 25-8, 25-17, 26-24.
Kaylee Coats finished with a team-high nine kills for the Wolves — one more than Eden Faux and Olivia Chadwick, who dug 13 balls. Sarah Blau matched Chadwick with 13 digs, while Livi Longhurst added 11 for Green Canyon (4-5). Blau also dished out 24 assists.
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
Region 11 play kicked off this week and Green Canyon strongly suggested it will be the team to beat. The Wolves reigned supreme against four-time defending region champion Ridgeline, 4-1 on the road, and then swept Sky View at home.
Alli Phillips, Green Canyon’s top singles players, won both of her matches this week, as teammate Ava Checketts at the No. 3 singles position. Phillips outlasted Ridgeline’s Madi Brenchley in three sets for the second time this season. Halle Kendrick won in straight sets at second singles for the Wolves against the Bobcats.
Green Canyon’s No. 1 doubles tandem of Olivia Phillips and Alice Wilkinson went 2-0 this week. Maren McKenna helped the Wolves prevail in straight sets in both No. 2 doubles matches. McKenna teamed up with Gracie Beecher against Ridgeline and Kate Anderson against Sky View.
Ridgeline bounced back from its setback to Green Canyon by sweeping Mountain Crest on Thursday in Hyrum. Brenchley was triumphant in straight sets, as were Ridgeline’s other two singles players, Meera Gardner (No. 2) and Myriam Anderson (No. 3). Gardner, the defending region champ at No. 3 singles, also emerged victorious in her second singles match against the Wolves.
Emma Hansen and Ellie Carlston teamed up to win at No. 1 doubles for the Riverhawks, while teammates Kaitlyn Horsburgh and Lauren Ellis rallied from a set down to defeat Mountain Crest’s Raegan Taylor and Abbie Murray at the No. 2 doubles spot.
Like Green Canyon, Logan won both of its Region 11 duals this week. The Grizzlies edged Sky View 3-2 Tuesday in Smithfield, and earned a hard-fought 3-2 win over Bear River on Thursday in Garland.
Libby Parker went 2-0 at No. 3 singles for the Grizzlies. Logan’s other singles players, Nicole Lambert (No. 1) and Kennedy Jenkins (No. 2), split matches this week, as did both of the team’s doubles duos — Amie Liu/Jennie Leo (No. 1) and Staeli Ellis/Norah Perry (No. 2). Ellis and Perry battled back from a set behind to prevail against Bear River.
Sky View’s Rachel Chipman beat Jenkins in three sets at No. 2 singles, while the Bobcats also won in three sets at No. 2 doubles. That doubles squad was comprised of Sam Johnson and McKenna Morrison.
Mountain Crest was swept by Ridgeline, but secured a 4-1 victory over Bear River on Tuesday in Garland. Brooklyn Robbins (No. 2 singles) and Sidney Nielsen (No. 3 singles), and the doubles tandems of Brooklyn Clark/Kate Hardy (No. 1) and Taylor/Murray (No. 2) recorded wins for the Mustangs.
Robbins rallied from a set down in her match.