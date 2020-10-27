RICHFIELD -- With a spot in the final four on the line, it was Mountain Crest that rose up and seized it against region foe Green Canyon in the rubber match between the two schools this season.
The fifth-seeded Mustangs (20-10) and the 13th-seeded Wolves (16-15) had split during the regular season. In a quarterfinal match on Tuesday at the 4A State Volleyball Championships being held in the Sevier Valley Center, Mountain Crest emerged victorious in five, 25-19, 23-25, 16-25, 25-15, 15-9.
“The first set was awesome,” MC head coach Kindra Anderson said. “It was super exciting to come out and start our first match here like that. The second set was super close, it just didn’t go our way. Then we came out the third and I got nervous. In the fourth set the girls decided, ‘what do we have to lose.’ They decided to fight to win and did. It was awesome.”
Green Canyon was the defending 4A state champions. The Wolves looked to be in control after dropping the first set. They finished the second set off with a 6-1 run and then used a 14-3 surge in the third set to build a 22-12 lead. Adison Falslev ended the third with a kill.
However, the Mustangs came galloping back in the fourth, building a 17-5 lead. They did not trail in the fourth and just briefly in the fifth, 1-0, at the start.
“We just knew that we wanted to continue at state and keep going, so we had to come together as a team and push through,” said MC middle blocker Ella Douglass, who had 14 kills and five blocks while hitting .565. “We had to get over our mistakes and keep battling. … It feels great to be in the semifinals.”
After a kill by Green Canyon’s Olivia Chadwick to begin the fifth, it was all Mustangs and mostly Douglass.
“It’s fun to see Ella step up and be a force,” Anderson said. “She always dominates, but it is fun to see her have that attitude and go dominate.”
What did Douglass do? She came up with a block after a long rally, followed by a kill to give Mountain Crest the lead, which it would not relinquish. Douglass then had another block. After an ace by Gracie Garlock, Douglass had a kill and another block. Garlock served up another ace and suddenly the Mustangs were up 8-1.
“I was just trying to mix it up and not let them (Wolves) predict where I was going,” Douglass said. “I was just really trying to help my team and give them the best shot that I could.”
Green Canyon fought back and got within four, but two errors ended the match.
“We just had some mistakes at bad times,” Wolves head coach Madison Larsen said. “We kept fighting the whole time.”
“Fifth sets are usually close and can be nerve wracking,” Anderson said. “I’m proud of my girls for the energy they brought. They just never let up. Green Canyon would do something good and get a point, and we would respond. It was good to see.”
Kiera Crosbie matched Douglass with 14 kills and served up three aces. Garlock had eight kills, nine digs and three aces. Maddie Constantineau led the Mustangs with 13 digs and had seven kills. Phoebe Starnes had 11 digs.
It was a sweet win for the Mustangs who have dealt with a lot of adversity this season. They went through a stretch with starters out due to injury, illness and personal reasons. They are near full strength now.
“This is a huge step for us,” Anderson said. “My girls have been working so hard in practice to just get back to being us. They have done a phenomenal job in practice.”
Mountain Crest must now face top-seeded Sky View (24-5) in the semifinals.
“Hopefully we will roll with this momentum tomorrow,” Anderson said. “We started off this season doing a really good job of fighting whether we were down two sets or whatever. We kind of lost sight of that a little, but it was nice today to see them come back and fight and decide they didn’t want to lose.”