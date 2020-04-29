A change in scenery is not about to keep two close friends apart.
Mountain Crest seniors Ellie Parker and Annie Naser first started playing soccer together when they were 8 years old, and the two will be college teammates in the near future. That’s because Naser and Parker have finalized their commitment with Snow College.
“It’s very exciting. I’m so excited for this opportunity,” Parker said. “... I’m just excited to play the sport that I love with my best friend. It’s going to be great.”
That sentiment was shared by Naser, who before the COVID-19 outbreak was competing on the same club team as Parker.
“Me and Ellie have been playing soccer together since we were 8 years old, and she’s one of my best friends,” Naser said. “Playing together in college means a lot and it’s like a dream come true.”
Playing at the next level has been a goal of Parker’s for a long time. Realizing that dream with Naser has made the journey even more special.
“It’s super meaningful because we’ve grown up together and we’ve seen how much each other has progressed, and we’ve pushed each other,” Parker said. “So, it’s just awesome to be able to push each other at the next level.”
The daughter of Andy and Jill Parker was also recruited by a college in Virginia, plus a couple of junior colleges in Wyoming contacted her, “but when I went to Snow, it just felt right.” The Wellsville native reached out to then-Snow College head coach Nuno Gourgel shortly after the conclusion of the 2019 high school season. Parker visited the Ephraim-based campus and signed with the Badgers in January.
Gourgel enjoyed a lot of success in his four seasons as the head coach of the Snow College women’s and men’s programs. The Lady Badgers went 57-7-11 — a winning percentage of .837 — with Gourgel at the helm, while the men posted a record of 49-23-2. Gourgel was hired as an assistant coach for the Robert Morris women’s program last month.
Snow College announced Gourgel’s replacement Friday in former Cloud County (Kansas) Community College head coach Charles Long. Long, who has 25 years of coaching experience, went a combined 56-15-2 in his two seasons as the head men’s and women’s coach at Cloud County.
Parker was recruited by the Badgers as a holding midfielder, a position she played for the Mustangs. As a senior for Mountain Crest, No. 6 scored a pair of goals and assisted on three others. Parker facilitated both Mustang goals in a huge 2-1 overtime victory over eventual 4A semifinalist Green Canyon last September — one of only three matches the Wolves allowed multiple goals.
Parker, a two-year starter for the Mustangs, was selected to The Herald Journal All-Valley first team as a senior. No. 6 missed her sophomore season after blowing out her knee.
What is the biggest strength Parker is confident she will bring to one of the nation’s premier junior college programs?
“I think that I’m a leader and I think I’m always pushing myself, and when you push yourself, you become a leader for other people, and they want to be better. So, I think that’s what I would bring (to the table),” she said.
Like Parker, Naser couldn’t pass up on the chance to showcase her skills at a program like Snow. The Badgers went 13-4-3 during the 2019 campaign and earned an automatic bid to the NJCAA Tournament, courtesy of a 3-0 victory over Paradise Valley Community College in the district championship match. Prior to that, Snow dispatched of rival Salt Lake Community College, 3-1, to win the Region XVII Tournament.
Snow was one of 12 teams that competed at nationals. The Badgers lost both of their pool play games at the tournament by one goal, including a 3-2 heartbreaker to eventual NJCAA champion Tyler Junior College. Snow was the No. 6 overall seed at nationals.
“It is very exciting to play for a program that went to nationals last season,” Naser said. “It definitely makes me want to work hard to hopefully contribute to the team.”
The daughter of Justin and Diana Naser was a four-year starter for the Mustangs. The Wellsville native spent the first half of her senior season as an outside back, and then played the rest of the season as a holding midfielder. Naser assisted on three goals en route to garnering first-team all-valley honors and honorable mention all-state accolades.
Mountain Crest posted four shutouts last fall and only conceded one goal on seven other occasions, and Naser was a big reason why. No. 25 was one of the most versatile players in the valley, but it’s not something she thought a great deal about.
“I would say I don’t take pride in playing different positions,” said Naser, who was recruited by Snow as an outside back. “I love to play soccer and I am happy to try my best to play any position the coach puts me in.”
Like Parker, Naser caught the attention of other collegiate programs.
“I considered different options, but Snow seemed like the best fit for me, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to play there,” Naser said.