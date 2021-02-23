For three quarters the Mustangs hung with the Aviators in a first round 4A boys basketball state playoff game.
But then the dreaded fourth quarter came.
Mountain Crest failed to score a single point in the final period and saw its season come to an end at Eagle Mountain Tuesday night. Host Cedar Valley advanced to play fourth-seeded Desert Hills on Friday with a 49-34 victory.
The Mustangs (2-19) finish the 2020-21 campaign having lost their final 14 games. They began the season with a loss at Cedar Valley and ended on the same court. In the first meeting, it was a bit closer as Mountain Crest fell, 45-40, back in early December.
The Aviators (12-7) jumped out to a 17-9 lead after the first quarter. Ty Christensen had six of his game-high 16 points in the opening period. Nick LeFevre had five of his eight points in the first quarter for the Mustangs.
Four 3-pointers in the second quarter by the Mustangs helped the visitors make the game much closer. Oliver Nethercott scored all nine of his team-high points in the second on a trio of field goals from beyond the arc. Tyson Merrill had the other trey by Mountain Crest in the second, as the Mustangs made six long-range buckets in the game.
The third was tight throughout. Miles Croshaw had six of his seven points in the third for the Mustangs. Cedar Valley took a 39-34 lead into the fourth.
That would be all the points the Aviators would need, but they tacked on 10 more to nail the Mountain Cest coffin shut. The Mustangs missed two free throws in the fourth and struggled from the foul line for the game, making just 4 of 10.
Cedar Valley will take a three-game winning streak into the second round.
In other first-round action Tuesday, Stansbury beat Ogden, 62-31, Tooele topped Canyon View 36, Pine View edged Hurricane 50-47, and Bear River thumped Ben Lomond, 56-36.
On Friday, five Region 11 teams will be in action in the second round. Sky View will host Stansbury, Logan travels to Snow Canyon, Ridgeline welcomes Uintah to Millville, Green Canyon is at Cedar, and Bear River is at Dixie.