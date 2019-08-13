The Mustangs’ persistence in the attack finally paid off.
Keiera Nielsen chipped a shot over the Box Elder goalkeeper for an equalizing goal in the second half as Mountain Crest’s girls soccer team earned a 1-1 draw with the Bees (1-2-1) on Tuesday night in Hyrum. It was the Mustangs’ (0-2-1) first goal in their three matches so far this summer.
“We definitely improved over the game, which I was happy about,” MC head coach Amber Hyatt said. “The first 15 minutes was really rough for us, and then it just kind of got better and better from there, so I was happy to see the improvements over the length of the game. We definitely had our chances (to score more), but again that’s one thing we need to work on is being able to finish them.
“We had several one-v-ones that should have been goals, but that, I think, will come with time and come with a little bit more experience and a little bit more confidence, so we’ll get there.”
In addition to Nielsen, Hyatt was also singled out the efforts of forward Hannah Schwab and Ellie Parker, who controlled the midfield and whipped in some dangerous corner kicks. Hyatt also praised the collective play of Mountain Crest’s backline.
WASPS 2, BOBCATS 0
Wasatch (1-1-0) scored one goal in each half en route to beating a snakebit Sky View side on the road. The Bobcats (2-2-0) pinged six shots off the crossbar and skyed a couple of point-blank shots over the goal.
Samantha Hall, Addie Poulsen, Macy Hellstern and Maddie Daniels all came extremely close to scoring for Sky View.
“The soccer gods were against us, I guess,” SV head coach Sharron Wood said with a chuckle. “I don’t know. You know what, some days are just going to be like that. I’ve got to except that, but I also will not except that we’ve been working on finishing and we’re still having bad habits. (Our players are) not following through on their shots. That’s the reason why they’re skying them and hitting the crossbar. They’ve just got to get their technique down.”
The silver lining for Wood was the work rate of her players.
“Every single one of them worked hard,” she asserted.