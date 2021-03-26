At the end of the first week of Region 11 softball action, there are two teams standing without a blemish.
Mountain Crest and Bear River are atop the standings through two games at 2-0. The Mustangs picked up a road win at Sky View Friday, 9-7. The Bears used a big seventh inning to win at Ridgeline, 12-5. In other action, Green Canyon beat Logan, 16-5, in five innings.
At Smithfield, Mountain Crest (4-1, 2-0 region) scored first with a run in the top of the first. Sky View (5-4-1, 0-2) answered with five runs in the bottom of the second. The Mustangs had to play catch up most of the rest of the way.
“We have been stressing the importance of attacking at the plate and not being so picky,” MC head coach Courtnee Maughan said. “It finally started to pay off, and we rallied some hits together. We had a bunch of girls with solid hits during our rally.”
Heading to the fifth inning, the Bobcats held a 6-4 lead. The Mustangs then put a five spot on the scoreboard to take the lead for the first time. They never gave it up. Sky View did score one run in the bottom of the seventh.
“Jocelyn Bradford came in off the bench with a clutch triple to right field,” Maughan said. “I have to hand it to Sky View. They hit the ball well today. Thankfully, we had some great plays in the outfield, especially Brooke Miller chasing down a deep fly with a diving, over the head catch. Aspen Leishman did a great job coming in when we were down and keeping us in the game.”
Leishman came on and pitched five innings, striking out five and issuing two walks. She also had a double in the hitting department
Mountain Crest finished with 14 hits as five players had multiple base knocks. Emma Child an Halle Maddock both went 3 for 4 at the plate. Child scored twice and had three RBI, while Maddock had three RBI and smacked a double. Bradford, Mady Bertagnolli and Teagan Hall each had two hits a piece. Bertagnolli and Hall each scored twice.
The Bobcats recorded 12 hits for the game. Abbey Cantwell, Cambrie Davis, Tawnee Lundahl and Brynn Mayhew each had two hits. Davis and Mayhew each had doubles.
“Today, I feel we came to play,” SV head coach Amanda Robinson said. “We were aggressive in the box and had some good hits. Mountain Crest is a good team, so we knew we needed to step it up. Defensively, we played pretty well, just a couple of small things to clean up. Overall, I’m proud of how hard our girls worked today.”
At North Logan, the Grizzlies (1-9, 0-2) put a bit of a scare into the Wolves (4-5, 1-1) in the early going. Logan had a 5-4 lead heading into the fourth inning.
Green Canyon scored six runs in the fourth with two outs and then added another six in the fifth to end the game.
"The girls stepped up and started hitting," Wolves head coach Joe Astle said. "The girls showed a lot of toughness with the bats today and were aggressively going after the ball. ... All the girls contributed today to secure the win."
Green Canyon was led by Madi Petterson, who went 3 for 3 with three runs, two RBI and a triple. Annika Eborn was 2 for 3 with two RBI and a home run. Kennedi Palmer and Mcall Kaae each had two hits.
The Grizzlies had 12 hits as four players had multi-hit games. Sophie Bodily went 3 for 3 with 2 runs. Mak Graves, Taysha Romney and Lexi Cabera each had two hits.
At Millville, a tight game got blown open in the final frame. Ridgeline (7-2, 1-1) had overcome a 3-1 deficit through three innings to tie the game at 3-3. Bear River (5-3, 2-0) took a 4-3 lead into the seventh and exploded for eight runs. The Riverhawks got two runs in the bottom of the seventh.
“Our youth showed through today,” Ridgeline head coach Mike Anderson said. “We flat out got outplayed. The better team won. I am disappointed in our lack of effort to play through some mistakes. Bear River is still a good team, and they played well today and definitely deserved to win.”
The Bears had nine hits and overcame four errors. The Riverhawks had five hits for the game and two errors.
Markessa Jensen went 3 for 3 at the plate with an RBI and two doubles for Ridgeline. She also pitched and walked five while striking out three. Kenzee Hale was 1 for 3 at the plate with three runs, three RBI and a home run.
“As we mature, I hope that we are better able to battle through some adversity,” Anderson said. “I also felt that we played with the individual in front of the team today, which can win sometimes, but you can not beat good teams consistently with that approach.”
VALLEY BASEBALL
Four valley teams were in action Friday. Mountain Crest blanked Viewmont at home, 8-2, Logan lost at Clearfield 12-7, and Sky View won at Bonneville, 9-5.
The Mustangs (8-2) scored two runs in the second and added five insurance runs in the fourth to take a commanding lead at The Yard. Two MC pitchers combined for a 2-hitter. Lance Welch struck out seven in five innings of work.
At the plate, Colmyn Foulger went 3 for 4 with three RBI and two runs. He also had a double. Caden Jones scored twice. Mountain Crest drew eight walks and had five batters get hit by a pitch to go along with its five hits.
At Washington Terrace, the Bobcats (2-5) struck early and held off the Lakers for the victory. Sky View scored three runs in the first and five in the second and never trailed.
The Bobcats had 11 hits as Cole Watterson led the way, going 3 for 4 with three runs. He also pitched the complete game, striking out seven and not issuing a walk.
Cole Lundahl was 2 for 2 for Sky View with two runs and a double. Easton Howell also had two hits. Tanner Martin had a double and brought home three runs, while Taydem Neal had a double.
At Clearfield, it was a slugfest. The Falcons and Grizzlies (2-7) combined for 32 hits. The hosts had 18 of those.
Logan scored first, but gave up eight runs in the bottom of the third to trail 12-4. The Grizzlies clawed back three more runs, but couldn’t rally any closer.
Five Logan players had at least two hits. Alex Davies led the way, going 3 for 4 with two runs, three RBI, a triple and a double. Kellen Roper, Kody Kirk, Nic Egbert and Jake Egbert each had two hits.