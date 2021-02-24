HYRUM — The two teams were only separated by one spot in the final RPI rankings, and it showed in the first round of the 4A Girls State Basketball Championships.
Ogden came storming back from an early 11-point deficit, rallied once again in the fourth quarter and held on to beat Mountain Crest 54-52 in overtime in a wild playoff game Wednesday night at the ICON Activity Complex.
"I'm really proud of our team and the effort they gave tonight," Mustang head coach Megan Smith said. "It's hard because we missed a lot of layups and free throws. This late in the season, those are crucial. I don't have to say goodbye to anyone this year, so I'm really excited for that."
The 16th-seeded Mustangs (6-16) went on a 8-2 run in the fourth quarter to take a 46-40 lead. Paige LaRocco, Lexie Coggins and Havyn Brown teamed up for all of those points during that stretch.
To the credit, the 17th-seeded Tigers (9-12) were undaunted as they went on a 8-0 spurt in the final two minutes of regulation. Mountain Crest was not finished, though, as Brown converted on a tough drive with just a few seconds remaining to force overtime.
Brown then proceeded to bury a 3-pointer in the first minute of overtime to give the Mustangs a 51-48 advantage, but the Tigers came charging back. Ogden scored six straight points to take the lead for good and had a chance to slam the door, but missed four straight free throws, plus was whistled for a pair of lane violations. Ogden committed four lane violations in the contest, but ultimately it didn't prove too costly.
The Mustangs had one final chance to pull even with six seconds remaining in OT when Brown was fouled on a 3-point attempt, but she split her first two free throws and she whistled for a lane violation while trying to intentionally miss her third shot from the charity stripe. Brown had a big game for the hosts as she scored 13 of her game-high 19 points after halftime.
Lexie Coggins chipped in with 13 points for the Mustangs, while LaRocco added 11. Coggins buried treys on back-to-back possessions at the very beginning of the third quarter to pull Mountain Crest to within 35-34. It was a huge momentum swing for the Mustangs, who were outscored 16-4 in the third quarter.
Mountain Crest bounced back by exploding for 17 points in the fourth quarter.
The Mustangs certainly got off to the start they were hoping for as they came up with nine steals in the first quarter and raced off to a 13-2 lead. The Tigers did drain a 3-ball in the final 20 seconds of the quarter to pare their deficit to 13-5.
Brown and Kali Jones each netted four points in the second quarter for the Mustangs, who took a 24-17 advantage into the locker room. Ogden was able to stay within striking distance of Mountain Crest by knocking down 8 of 9 free throws in the quarter.
It was a balanced offensive attack for the Tigers, who got 13 points from Ashlen White, 10 apiece from Juliann Stein and Rachel Davis and nine from Ashley Christensen.
It was sweet revenge for Ogden, which got blown out by Mountain Crest in Hyrum on Dec. 12. The Mustangs jumped out to a 37-15 halftime lead and coasted to a 62-45 victory.
Up next for Ogden is a second-round playoff game against No. 1 Pine View on Friday.