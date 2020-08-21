A few costly turnovers and penalties ultimately prevented Mountain Crest from having an opportunity to pull out a big win on the road.
Wasatch turned a pair of Mountain Crest turnovers into touchdowns, and that was the difference as the 5A Wasps prevailed 20-6 in a non-region football game on Friday night in Heber City.
The Mustangs (0-2) also had a touchdown on a second-quarter screen pass to Tony Lopez wiped away due to a penalty.
“We had a good game plan and played hard,” MC head coach Jason Lee said. “The bottom line is we are killing ourselves with turnovers, dropped snaps, missed assignments. We will eliminate those things and we will be fine. Our kids fight and just keep bringing it. That is one thing you count on (from this team).”
Camden Oswald found paydirt on a 4-yard run midway through the fourth quarter for the Mustangs.
Mountain Crest marched inside the Wasatch 10-yard line on one other occasion — the first time in the opening quarter — thanks to a long pass from Zeb Bensen to Elijah Jackson. Unfortunately for the Mustangs, that drive stalled out and they missed a field field.
The Mustangs advanced the pigskin inside the Wasatch 30 late in the first half, but the hosts intercepted a pass to keep their 13-0 lead intact. The Wasps scored their first touchdown on a 16-yard fumble recovery.
It was another strong defensive performance for Mountain Crest, which held Wasatch (2-0) to a pair of field goals in the first half after the hosts got inside the 4-yard line. The Mustangs also stopped the Wasps on a fourth-down play at the MC 22-yard line in the second half.
Wasatch went off for 49 points in its season-opening victory over defending 4A runner-up Park City a week ago.
STALLIONS 38, GRIZZLIES 6
Stansbury executed a myriad of big plays to pull away from Logan at home. The Stallions (1-1) scored touchdowns in every quarter and finished with TDs of 40 (run), 47 (pass), 40 (run) and 40 yards (run).
The Grizzlies (1-1) capped off a 10-play drive with a 2-yard plunge into the end zone by Matthew Mason early in the fourth quarter. Mason, who gained 58 yards on 10 carries, scored one play after the Stallions were whistled for a roughing-the-passer penalty.
Logan went for the ensuing two-point conversion, but were unable to convert on a trick play. The Stallions then proceeded to score the final 14 points of the game to ice the win.
Quarterback Kody Kirk completed 13 of 24 passes for the Grizzlies. Six of those completions went to star wide receiver Jaylen Sargent, who finished with 72 receiving yards.
Stansbury, which tested defending 4A champion Sky View on the road last Friday, amassed more than 300 yards on the ground and racked up more than 500 yards of total offense against a Logan defense that held Provo to 14 points a week ago.