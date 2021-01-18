A trio of Mountain Crest athletes earned a spot on the podium at the Rockwell Rumble, which is Utah’s most prestigious high school wrestling tournament and one of the most renowned in the western part of the country.
For the second straight year, Mountain Crest’s Gabe Sanders captured a consolation championship at the two-day tourney, which concluded Monday night at the UCCU Center in Orem. Sanders, the No. 5 seed in the 145-pound weight class, won six of his seven matches and beat opponents from Utah, California, Colorado and Washington.
Sanders’ younger brother, Cooper, finished seventh in the 132-pound division, while fellow Mountain Crest grappler Cael Smith placed eighth at 170 pounds. Cooper Sanders was one win away from advancing to the placement rounds at the Rockwell Rumble a year ago.
Additionally, the Mustangs had four other wrestlers who were one victory away from securing a spot on the podium in Tanner Tolman (98), Easton Evans (106), Terrell Lee (138) and Brock Guthrie (160). Lee won five bouts and dominated the No. 8 seed by major decision, while Evans lost a 1-0 heartbreaker in his final duel.
“I think the tournament at the top end was tougher than it had been in years past because so many out-of-state kids were able to attend,” MC head coach Jay Tovey said. “Lots of talent at the tournament. We wrestled tough and our kids had a lot of fun traveling. We need to get more of these experiences traveling and seeking out the best competition. To be the best we want to be at Mountain Crest, we have to travel and get better competition.”
It was another memorable tournament for Gabe Sanders, who was a 4A state champion as a freshman and a 4A state runner-up as a sophomore. The junior’s only setback was to No. 1 seed of Daniel Cardenas of Denver, who has verbally committed to wrestle at the University of Wyoming.
Gabe Sanders dispatched of returning 5A state consolation champ Noah Roylance of Wasatch, the No. 12 seed, pinned the No. 8 seed in the consolation semifinals and beat the No. 14 seed, Eyan Chavez of Colorado, 6-1 in their third-place match.
Cooper Sanders, the 12th seed, went 5-2 at the tourney, and defeated foes from Utah, Colorado and California. The returning 4A state champion reigned supreme over the No. 6 and No. 10 seeds en route to placing seventh. Sanders, a sophomore, pinned No. 10 Ryan Bullough of Payson in his final bout. Bullough was a 6A state consolation champ a year ago.
Smith went 3-3 at the tourney and emerged victorious over the No. 8 seed in the process. Smith earned a huge win over Bear River’s Landon Cabral, a Richardson Memorial titleist, last Thursday in a Region 11 dual.
OTHER TOURNAMENTS
Green Canyon, Sky View and Mountain Crest’s JV squad competed at the annual Bobcat Brawl last Friday, and the Wolves and Bobcats traveled to Davis County the following day for the annual Layton Invitational.
Three other teams participated in the Bobcat Brawl in 5A power Box Elder, Granger and Marsh Valley, one of Idaho’s better 3A programs. Mountain Crest’s JV squad fared the best out of the local teams as it edged Green Canyon (37-34), beat Granger and Sky View, and lost to Marsh Valley and Box Elder.
Jordan Wakefield, a returning state consolation champion, led the way for the Mustangs, along with Sam Peel. Wakefield (152) and Peel (195) both went 4-0, while Zach Scholes (170) and Sam Schroeder (182) prevailed in four of their five bouts for Mountain Crest. Bridger Thalman (145) went 3-1.
Green Canyon was led by Daxton Darley (113) and Mason Morris (138), who teamed up to win all nine of their matches. Morris pinned at five of his opponents, to boot. Luke Blake (182) and Garrett Herzog (285) went a combined 8-2 for the Wolves, who beat Sky View and Granger, and lost to MC, MV and BE.
Sky View’s Kade Croft (132) was triumphant in four of his five duels, while teammate Camron Carling (145) went 3-1. The Bobcats outpointed Granger in their dual.
It was a short turnaround for the Wolves and Bobcats, who both brought 10 grapplers to the 18-team Layton Invitational the next day. Green Canyon finished 11th with 52 points, while Sky View was 16th with 21. Layton won its own tournament with 180 points, which was 27 more than runner-up Payson.
The Wolves had a trio of medalists, led by champion Morris, who is having a strong senior season. Morris went 4-0 and dominated Hurricane’s Tristyn Dennett, a defending 4A consolation champ, 13-4 in the finals.
James Shumway (126) went 4-1 and placed fifth for the Wolves, while Aaron Shumway (120) was sixth.
A pair of Bobcats finished sixth in their respective weight class in Malachi Davies (195) and Croft.
Meanwhile, Logan competed at the Jaguar Classic on Saturday. The Grizzlies beat host West Jordan and lost to Westlake (barely), Davis and North Summit at the dual-style tourney.
Kadin Halona (160) went 3-0 for Logan, while Ty Stearns (285) pinned both of his foes and won his other two bouts by forfeit.
RIDGELINE DUAL
The Riverhawks hosted Marsh Valley on Saturday and came away from a gratifying 48-40 victory.
Ridgeline got pins from Brenden Gessel (145), Ethan Buchanan (152), Kaden Kirk (170), Ptallan Takis (182), Ronan Melani (195) Damien Boehme (285), Hudson Mosher (106) and Nelson Munk (138). Of Marsh Valley’s seven wins, six were by fall.