Editor’s note: This is the first of a seven-part series previewing the high school football teams in Cache Valley.
The start of the 2019 high school football season was a frustrating one for the Mustangs, but they bounced back nicely from four straight loses and finished second in a loaded Region 11.
Mountain Crest was primed to advance to at least the quarterfinals of the 4A state tournament for the third consecutive year, but lost a seven-point fourth-quarter lead in a 28-24 setback to Stansbury. The Stallions scored the game-winning touchdown with 17 seconds remaining, leaving a bitter taste in the mouth of Mustang head coach Jason Lee.
“We were definitely disappointed at the end of last season,” Lee said. “The two previous years before that we ran into (eventual champion) Orem ... and so that was what it was. I mean, those teams were so good. But last year definitely left a bad taste in our mouths. We shouldn’t have lost that ballgame at the end and we shouldn’t have lost a couple of ballgames. We just made too many mistakes ourselves and we kind of crippled ourselves, and we’ve talked about that as a group. These kids want to end their season on a great note and really the only way to end your season on a great note is to win, and so we want to win, win, win.”
In order to challenge for a region title and make a deep run in the playoffs in 2020, the Mustangs must surely make some significant strides offensively. Mountain Crest ranked 16th in 4A in scoring offense a year ago (17.9 points per game) and racked up fewer than 20 points in eight contests.
Mountain Crest had one of the best running backs in the state last season in Hunter Schroeder, who amassed 1,473 yards on the ground as a senior. Replacing the state champion wrestler will be a formidable task on both sides of the ball, but the Mustangs have some viable options at the tailback position.
For starters, Emilio Veater showcased his considerable talents by rushing for 145 yards in the aforementioned playoff game against Stansbury. No. 6 was a first-team all-region performer as a linebacker a year ago and is starting to merit the attention of collegiate programs.
“Obviously we lose Schroeder, who was really tough, but I really feel like we’re going to be able to replace him with (some guys),” Lee said. “Emilio Veater is fast, he’s strong, he’s really athletic and he’s going to be playing a ton on offense. ... And Zeb’s (Bensen) really come a long ways, and Preston’s (Lofthouse) pushing him as far as the quarterback position’s concerned. We feel like we’ve got good skill guys around those (signal callers).”
Mountain Crest’s two other top options at running back, fellow seniors Walker Hutchinson and Camden Oswald, combined for 355 rushing yards and four touchdowns a year ago. Hutchinson led Mountain Crest’s rush-heavy offense in receptions (16), receiving yards (257) and TD catches (three) last fall.
As Lee said, Bensen, a 6-foot-5 senior, appears to have the inside track to be the Mustangs’ starting quarterback, although Lofthouse might also earn some meaningful snaps at signal caller. Lee asserted Lofthouse, a junior, and Bensen “are both going to play a lot this year.”
Mountain Crest’s primary wide receivers are Tony Lopez, Terrell Lee, Nick LeFevre and Noah Fletcher, with Kolmyn Foulger, all-state linebacker Elijah Jackson and Tyson Kropf handling the tight end duties. Jackson will also see considerable playing time at fullback.
The Mustangs welcome back three returning starters on the offensive line in center Parker Parish, right tackle Brock Alder and left tackle Kalvin Kunzler. The competition to see who will start at the guard positions is still ongoing, although Andrew Belles will definitely figure into the mix, Lee said.
Mountain Crest finished among 4A’s top programs in scoring defense the previous three seasons, and that trend should continue this fall.
Jackson, Veater and Foulger excelled as linebackers a year ago, although Veater is making the switch to the secondary this season. The trio teamed up for a whopping 53 tackles for loss — 26 by Jackson, a weight lifting machine who recently received a scholarship offer from Air Force — and 27 sacks during the 2019 campaign. Veater returned an interception 95 yards to the house against Bonneville.
“We are trying Emilio Veater at a different spot and the only reason we plan on doing that is because we feel like he’ll be able to get around on the field more than just playing on one side (at the linebacker position),” coach Lee said. “He was our bookend on the one side and really a lot of people started running away from him, so he wasn’t able to get as many tackles. And so we think if we put him at safety he’ll be able to make plays all over the place.”
Coach Lee is also anticipating key contributions from Kropf, Stockton Nielsen and Ty Wells at the linebacker position, and said sophomore Carson Olsen could be a breakout star at this position in Mountain Crest’s 3-4 base defense.
Hutchinson and Avery Wells will likely start as defensive ends for the Mustangs, with Martin Vasquez anchoring the middle of the defensive trenches. Coach Lee plans on rotating eight defensive linemen this season, although the battle to be a part of that rotation is ongoing.
Veater, Terrell Lee and Lofthouse will be Mountain Crest’s main safeties, with Lofthouse also rotating in as a cornerback. LeFevre and Fletcher, both of whom are seniors, are the favorites to start at cornerback, but coach Lee is pretty confident that will ultimately be a deep unit. Fletcher picked off two passes and broke up seven more as a junior.
Foulger and LeFevre will handle punting duties for the Mustangs, and LeFevre will be the kicker. Hutchinson also has experience as a punter as he averaged 36.1 yards on 11 punts last fall.
Veater is a proven weapon as a kickoff returner as he averaged 33.5 yards on eight returns a year ago.
Mountain Crest should have a pretty challenging non-region schedule in 2020. The Mustangs are slated to open their season next Friday against Salem Hills, which went 11-2 a year ago and advanced to the semifinals of the 5A playoffs. Mountain Crest will also square off against Wasatch and Bonneville, which posted winning records at the 5A level last season.
As far as the Region 11 race is concerned, coach Lee didn’t hesitate when he said “I think our region’s as tough as any region in the state. ... I don’t know how deep most of these teams are, but their first 11 guys are as tough as anybody.” Every team in the region won at least one playoff game a year ago and Sky View steamrolled the competition en route to the 4A championship.
“I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else,” coach Lee said. “This place is awesome, these kids, these parents. We’ve got great support and it’s a great place to build some serious rivalries. I mean, week in and week out you’ve got teams 30 minutes away from each other or less, and it’s awesome. ... But my coaches deserve the credit. They work really hard at trying to build a great program. I’m just glad to be a part of it and have a chance to see it and help it along.”