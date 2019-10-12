It’s been an up-and-down season for the Mountain Crest, which wouldn’t have even qualified for the postseason under the former playoff format.
Nevertheless, there’s no question the Mustangs are talented and capable of making some noise, and they certainly proved it during the first round of the 4A Girls Soccer Championships.
Seven different players found the back of the net as Mountain Crest streamrolled past Tooele, 8-0, on Saturday afternoon at Lynn R. Miller Field in Hyrum. Kadison Kendrick headed in a Karina Ramirez corner kick in the 78th minute to slam the door via the mercy rule.
The 16th-seeded Mustangs (5-10-2) dented the scoreboard four times in each half against the 17th-seeded Buffaloes (4-12-1).
“It was, I think, exactly what we needed going into this playoff road that we have ahead of us,” MC head coach Amber Hyatt said. “It was awesome to see how many different people scored. ... The list is long with all the players that were scoring, so that fun to see and it was fun to prove that this was an all-around team effort.”
Baylie Baldwin was the lone player to score twice for the Mustangs, who also got goals from Birkli Barrera, Hannah Schwab, Amelia Zilles, Sadie Coggins and Keiera Nielson, in addition to Kendrick. Nielson and Ramirez each assisted on a pair of goals for Mountain Crest, which also got assists from Harmony Newman, Zilles and Kendrick.
The Mustangs were able to substitute freely in the second half and they continued to dominate with a mix of JV players.
“The thing that I loved most about when I did put a lot of our JV players in was that the play didn’t decrease at all,” Hyatt said. “... Our play stayed at pretty much the same level, so that was exciting.”
Dakota Andersen went the distance in goal and made one pretty challenging save en route to her fourth shutout of the season. Hyatt praised the collective effort of her side’s backline.
Up next for Mountain Crest is a rematch against Ogden, which is the top seed in the tournament. The Tigers (14-2-0) rolled to a 5-0 victory at home over the Mustangs on Aug. 8. The two teams will square off again in the round of 16 next Wednesday.
“Yeah, I’m excited with how we’re playing now and this was what I was waiting to see all season from my girls, and I think my girls are having so much fun right now and just enjoying playing with each and enjoying every opportunity that they have,” Hyatt said. “And so I’m excited to see all of that transition to a team like Ogden and hopefully we’ll be able to showcase our stuff more than we did the first time.”
PRESTON SOCCER
The Preston boys kept its season alive with a 10-3 drubbing of ninth-seeded Minico on Saturday morning at home in a 4A District 4-5 Tournament elimination match.
The Indians (9-4-3) outscored the Spartans 6-0 in the second half. It was Preston’s third convincing win over Minico (4-15) this fall.
Kadin Reese and Dixon Alder each recorded hat tricks for Preston, which got one goal and five assists from Garrett Kelley. Jr Murillo chipped in with a pair of goals and one assist, while Reese assisted on two more goals. Defender Tucker Daley even dented the scoreboard for the Indians.
“We played great team ball today, really connected and read each other well,” PHS head coach Kira Matthews said. “This game was a great momentum builder to get us rolling into Monday ready to go.”
Up next for Preston is another elimination game, this time on the road against second-seeded Wood River (10-3-3) on Monday afternoon. The two teams battled to a 1-1 draw back in August.
On the girls side, third-seeded Preston had a chance to clinch a berth to the 4A state tournament, but lost on the road to second-seeded Pocatello, 2-0. Poky (12-1-3) improved to 2-0-1 against Preston this season.
Preston (10-5-2) will host fourth-seeded Century on Monday afternoon in a must-win showdown. The Indians swept the season series between the two rivals.