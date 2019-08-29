HYRUM — It was pick your poison Thursday evening at ICON Activity Complex.
Seven different Mustangs had multiple kills against visiting Preston in volleyball action. Mountain Crest remained perfect on the young season with a sweep of the Indians 25-20, 25-12, 25-18.
“We made a lot of progress from last week,” MC head coach Kindra Anderson said. “We played well at Hunter, but our offense wasn’t as strong as I hoped. Tonight, we came back and the girls did a great job. Our passing was phenomenal. ... I have tons of hitters, so it is nice that we can spread the ball around and use all of our hitters.”
Distributing the ball to the hitters was setter Jaycee Osborne, who had two kills of her own. Osborne had 32 assists for the match.
“It’s nice to have so many hitters because I know wherever I am on the court, I have someone I can go to,” Osborne said. “That really is a comfort.”
Ali Pehrson led the hosts with 11 kills, while Tally Sofonia had nine. Katie Keller finished with six. Does Osborne worry about keeping all of the Mountain Crest (2-0) hitters happy?
“I try and distribute the ball to everybody, but if I see someone that is hitting really, really good, I try to give it to them more often,” Osborne said. “No. 11 (Pehrson) was on fire tonight.”
Preston (0-2) was playing its second match in as many nights after losing to Century to open the season on Wednesday. The Indians are under the direction of a new coach this season in Karaska Haskell.
“We have had a tough start, but it is good for us because it will let us know what we need to work on and focus on,” Haskell said. “My girls are driven and want more out of this season. ... We played more as a team tonight and didn’t get down as much. They competed tonight against a great team.”
Haskell is stressing her team play together. The coach does not want anyone thinking they are better than the team.
“I want them all to play as one,” Haskell said. “This team is focused on playing together.”
Seniors Abie Keller, Saige Meek and Ashlynn Sparks bring leadership. However, the coach said whoever practices the hardest is who will play.
Each time Preston made a run, Mountain Crest answered. After a close first set, the Mustangs came out serving and hitting. They had four aces and 10 kills in the second set. Pehrson had four aces on the night.
“These girls have played together a lot,” Anderson said. “They know how to build each other up and help each other. They each know their job and do it.”
The Mustangs had five more aces in third set. Ella Douglass finished off the match with a kill off a pass from Osborne.
Defensively, Jordan Flippence had 18 digs, while Sofonia had 17 and Pehrson recorded 13.
Riverhawks 3, Rebels 0
The Riverhawks (1-1) picked up their first victory against visiting 1A Rich (0-1). The Rebels are traditionally a tough volleyball program, but Ridgeline was too much Thursday at Millville, 25-15, 25-22, 25-12.
“It’s nice to get our first win at home this season,” RHS head coach Denae Pruden said. “We took control of our first and third sets, but struggled more in the second set.”
Rich held a 18-12 lead in the second before the Riverhawks came to life.
“We were able to fight back for the win in that second set,” Pruden said. “We’re going to keep working on playing at a high level and focusing on controlling the effort on our side of the court.”
Ava Wilcox had six aces and hit .300 for Ridgeline. Ashlyn Hansen recorded six kills and had 15 assists. Tess Lawson passed a 2.50 and had 10 digs. The Riverhawks hit a .207 as a team and passed a 2.06.
Bees 3, Bobcats 0
For the third straight match, the Bobcats (0-3) faced a very tough opponent. The 5A Bees (1-0) were just a little bit better at Smithfield, 26-24, 25-20, 25-13.
“We put a solid two sets together and battled back and forth, but lost a bit of focus in the third set,” SV head coach Sheila Sorensen said. “We need to get better at quick sideouts and not let a team run a bunch of points.”
The Bobcat coach feels one got away. Had Sky View broke through early on, the momentum may have swung the hosts way.
Kelsey Spackman led the Bobcat defense with 21 digs. She also passed a 2.4 on 22 serve receive attempts. Haley McUne had 10 kills, eight digs and two blocks. Carly Cottle and Kaytlin Smart both finished with eight kills, and Cottle had 12 digs. Kaitlyn Hiatt recorded 26 assists and eight digs.
Trojans 3, Wolves 1
The Wolves (0-2) did something Sky View could not a week ago — take a set from the four-time 3A defending state champion Trojans (2-0). Morgan broke a close match open in the fourth, though, winning 25-23, 21-25, 26-24, 25-9.
“They’re incredible,” GC head coach Madison Larsen said of the Trojans. “We fought hard. I was extremely proud of how our girls played a tough Morgan team. The first three sets, especially, we battled and were in every single point. Matches like that are going to prepare us to reach our goals.”
Leading the Wolves was Jacie Walker, who had 18 assists, four blocks and seven digs. Sabree Adams had five blocks and five kills. Shante Falslev had a double-double with 10 kills and 11 digs.