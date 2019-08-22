It hasn’t been the preseason the Mountain Crest girls soccer team was hoping for, but there’s no question the Mustangs will be battle-tested when Region 11 play starts the first week of September.
For the second time in as many matches, the Mustangs squared off against one of the premier 6A programs in the state. A couple of unlucky breaks proved costly as Mountain Crest fell to undefeated American Fork, 4-0, Thursday afternoon in Hyrum.
In their last game, the Mustangs were defeated by reigning 6A champion Lone Peak, 4-0.
“My girls played a really solid first half,” MC head coach Amber Hyatt said. “Unfortunately, we had an own goal and a PK (penalty kick) that shouldn’t have happened, but that’s the way it goes sometimes. We learned a lot from the last two games and how to defend as a team, so I’m looking forward to next week, and hopefully we can get our first W.”
The Mustangs (0-4-1) had a golden opportunity to pare their deficit to 2-1 in the second half when Keiera Nielson tracked down an early ball from Birkli Barrera and had the American Fork goalkeeper beaten, but pushed her shot wide.
“I seriously thought it was in,” Hyatt said of Nielson’s shot.
Hyatt was very pleased with the performance of keeper Dakota Andersen, who made a few big saves in her first match back from an injury.
American Fork (6-0-0) has now scored at least three goals in each of its six games and has outpointed every one of its opponents by multiple goals. The Cavewomen only lost twice last season.
PHOENIX 1, GRIZZLIES 0
A goal in the 75th minute propelled undefeated Farmington (6-0-0) past visiting Logan. It was Farmington’s fourth straight shutout after edging Ridgeline in overtime, 3-2, on Aug. 8.
It was an encouraging defensive performance for the Grizzlies (1-5-0), who conceded at least three goals in their previous three matches. Like Mountain Crest, Logan has played a very challenging preseason schedule.
“I was really proud of our girls today,” said Logan head coach Natalie Norris, who felt her side outplayed the Phoenix. “We came out and truly played as a team, and it definitely showed all over the field. We played our best game as a team (this season), our defensive line was a lot more organized and our midfield probably had the best complete game they’ve had all season as well.”
Norris singled out midfielders Carlie Jenkins, Emma Browning and Alec Kennington, and was very pleased with center back Anna Arnljots Tlatelpa, who played her first match of the season.
“She made a big difference,” Norris asserted.
Browning, Ashley Coppin and Bizzy Arevalo narrowly all came close to denting the scoreboard for the Grizzlies, Norris said.