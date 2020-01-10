HYRUM — Over the past few years, Mountain Crest and Bear River have built one of the best — if not the best — wrestling rivalries at the 4A level.
With that in mind, it’s fair to say the Mustangs made a big statement to the rest of 4A with their 49-13 drubbing of the Bears in a Region 11 dual on Thursday night at the ICON Activity Complex. Mountain Crest’s JV squad also won in convincing fashion, to boot.
This was the exact same Bear River lineup that nearly upended Box Elder earlier this week. The Bears only lost by three points, 33-30.
“Bear River, I’ve felt like they’ve always been a good team and so definitely going out and pinning that kid and winning as much as we did as a team, it was extremely fun,” MC senior Hunter Schroeder said. “They’re one of the biggest competitors that we have in our region and state, so beating them that handily was definitely a good step (in our quest of) taking region.”
Schroeder is one of three athletes who will be representing Mountain Crest at next week’s All-Star Duals, and all three of them dominated their opponents Thursday. Schroeder went up a weight class to 220 pounds and planted Bear River’s Zach Phillips straight to his back with his signature move, an arm spin, early in the second round.
Mountain Crest’s other two All-Stars, defending state champion Gabe Sanders (138 pounds) and Brayden Guthrie (195), who like Schroeder wrestled up a weight class, both defeated their foes within three minutes. Sanders only needed 44 seconds to secure his pin.
The Mustangs got off to an outstanding start as they emerged victorious in the first five matches and jumped out to a 22-0 lead. Mountain Crest didn’t trail in any of those bouts. Additionally, the Mustangs did a good job throughout the course of the dual of securing takedowns late in rounds.
“It was good,” Sanders said. “That kind of happened at the Wasatch Duals too, how when you start winning the team gets hyped up and then you go on and keep that push going. So, I think that happened tonight, as well, and it was fun to (be a part of).”
In addition to Sanders, the Mustangs also got first-round pins from Luke Schroeder (113) and Zack Smith (152). Mountain Crest standout freshman Cooper Sanders (120) prevailed by technical fall early in the third round.
In a showdown of returning state placers, Mountain Crest’s Terrell Lee (126) was only one point away from dispatching of River Smith by technical fall.
It was another solid performance by Mustang 160-pounder Wyatt Larsen, who recorded a late takedown to reign supreme against veteran Easton Winward by major decision, 11-3.
A pair of Mountain Crest athletes prevailed by decision in Jace McBride (132) and Jordan Wakefield (145). Wakefield and McBride didn’t allow any takedowns and were in control of their duels from the get-go.
Even the four Mustangs who lost put up good fights, and three of them were defeated by four points or fewer. Walker Hutchinson (182) was the aggressor against Bear River’s Tyler Howard and would have won had he finished any one of four deep shots. Howard pulled out the victory in overtime, 5-3.
Mountain Crest two-time state placer Sam McMurray went up a weight class to square off against fellow returning state placer Logan Fraser at 285 pounds. McMurray gave up a lot of size and only lost by one point, 5-4.
Mustang sophomore Brock Guthrie looked sharp against Bear River All-Star Maverik Skinner at 170 pounds. Guthrie nearly caught Skinner, a two-time state medalist, in a three-quarter nelson before eventually falling, 7-3.
“Yeah, he wrestled a super good match and just helped make the team wrestle a lot better,” Brayden Guthrie said of his younger brother. “It just showed how good everyone in our wrestling room is, even the underclassmen.”
Mountain Crest 106-pounder Easton Evans put up a great battle against returning state runner-up and 2020 All-Star Trenton Ward. Ward won 9-0, but scored five of those points late in the match.
RIVERHAWKS 68, BOBCATS 9
Ridgeline made quick work of short-handed Sky View on the road. The Bobcats forfeited four bouts.
Ryan Orduno (106), Caleb Pirtle (120), Brenden Gessel (138), Colter Ricks (145) and Rhett Gebert (160) all stuck their opponents in the opening round for the Riverhawks, while Damien Boehme (285) secured his pin in the third round.
Ridgeline’s Owen Munk (113) and Dylan Nelson (132) were triumphant by major decision.
“The guys wrestled well,” Ridgeline head coach Jarrett Morrill said. “I was especially pleased with Damien Boehme. His was a hard-fought, back-and-forth match. He showed a lot of heart and was able to get the pin in the third round. Owen Munk also did great. He recently dropped to 113 and has been doing great things. The rest of the squad looked sharp too.”
Sky View All-Star Hunter Larsen (220) prevailed by fall, while teammate Gino Demuzio (126) fended off Nelson Munk, 5-3.
WOLVES 37, GRIZZLIES 33
It went down to the wire Thursday night at North Logan, and Green Canyon closed things out with a pin by James Shumway at 120 pounds.
The Wolves also got pins from Daxton Darley (106) and Bryton Blake (160). Jaron Darley (126) and Travis Whiting (145) grinded out one-point nailbiters over Logan’s Gabriel Flores and Seth Lowrey, respectively. Second-year wrestler Lucas Garrison garnered the praise of Green Canyon head coach Ryan Webb for his 8-1 victory at 170 pounds.
“Yeah, (this dual) was a lot of fun,” Webb said. “We had a couple setbacks with kids being a little sick and other things, but it turned out all right. Considering nine of the 13 guys we brought out there on the mat were first- or second-year kids, we felt really good about our performance. We will keep building.”
Green Canyon scored 12 points via forfeit, and Logan six.
Four Grizzlies won by fall in Corbin Archuleta (113), Jacque Miller (152), Ty Stearns (220) and Quincy Wildman (285). Logan’s Malakye Lindsey (182) edged Daniel Sanchez, 7-6.