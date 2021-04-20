A slow start wasn’t enough to prevent Mountain Crest’s girls lacrosse team from extending its winning streak to four.
Taryn Durham and Madi Henrie both found the back of the net five times for the Mustangs, who rolled to a 16-5 victory over Sky View on Tuesday in Smithfield. Henrie was also credited with an assist.
“The start of the game was rough for us,” MC head coach Jaycie Rindlisbacher said. “We couldn’t get our footing, but after Madi scored that first goal it turned our whole game around. They left it all on the field and I’m very proud of them.”
Kamrie Wilkinson contributed with a trio of goals and one assist for Mountain Crest (5-5, 3-2 Region 11), which got a goal and an assist from Sarah Keller, one goal each from Sophie Keller and Lilly Lopez, and assists from Sophie Longson, Charly Peck and Emmalee Leishman.
Sierra Young netted a trio of goals for the Bobcats (2-4, 0-4), who got a goal and an assist from Vivian LaMont, a goal from Kendra Favela and an assist from Kenley Taylor.
OTHER GAMES
Green Canyon traveled to Logan and left with a 14-8 win, while Bear River dispatched of visiting Ridgeline, 16-6. The Bears (9-1, 5-0) have won all five of their region games by at least eight goals.
Standouts Lauren Harris and Janessa Grover teamed up for nine goals for the Wolves, who received a clutch performance from Sophie Burris. Burris scored three times for Green Canyon (3-3, 2-3), while Olea Larsen and Gracie Blake added one goal each.
“During tonight’s game, we as a team wanted to focus mainly on communicating and working together to utilize all parts of the field and each player as an individual,” GC head coach Erika Loftin said. “It’s great to see players continue to develop their skills and be supported by their teammates that want to help them succeed.”
Logan’s Zsofia Ugray and Mia Barrera joined forces for seven goals, and Izzy Wappett also scored for the Grizzlies (0-4, 0-4).
Ellie Goins and Maddie Topham each scored a pair of goals for the Riverhawks (7-2, 4-1), while Nika Fredrickson and Alivia Jackson converted on one shot apiece.